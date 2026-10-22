EU allocates 12 million euros for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

The European Union has allocated 12 million euros to provide life-saving healthcare, nutrition, protection, and water and sanitation services to more than 347,000 people in crisis-affected communities across southern and southwestern Afghanistan.

The funding, provided through the EU Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), will be delivered by humanitarian organization INTERSOS in partnership with Solidarités International and Médecins du Monde.

The 12-month initiative, known as the Lifesaving Integrated Framework for Essential Services (LIFES), runs from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027. It will cover 28 locations across six provinces: Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand, Farah and Nimroz.

The project is expected to indirectly benefit nearly 1.27 million people, while an additional 39,175 people could receive rapid emergency assistance in response to disease outbreaks, climate-related disasters and displacement.

The funding comes as 21.9 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to require humanitarian assistance in 2026. Children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities and families in remote and underserved areas continue to face significant barriers to accessing essential services.