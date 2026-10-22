Russia to expand security and defence cooperation with Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s newly inaugurated Wakhan Transit Road could offer an alternative trade route to China and reduce reliance on Pakistan, but Beijing’s border restrictions, security concerns and difficult terrain remain major obstacles, The Diplomat reports.

The 121-kilometre road in Badakhshan province’s remote Wakhan district was inaugurated on October 4 after approximately three years of construction. The project cost an estimated 365 million afghanis ($5.6 million), funded by the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

According to The Diplomat, Afghan officials view the road as a strategic economic achievement that could improve access to Chinese markets, particularly amid disruptions to trade with Pakistan.

However, China has yet to open its border for regular commercial transit, leaving the route’s immediate economic potential uncertain.

The road is intended to diversify Afghanistan’s trade links and reduce its vulnerability to border closures and restrictions imposed by neighbouring countries. However, China’s established transport networks across Central Asia raise questions about whether the Wakhan corridor can compete commercially with existing routes.

Security remains another major obstacle. The Diplomat notes that Beijing has expressed concerns about militant activity in Afghanistan, particularly groups it considers threats to its Xinjiang region, and has pressed the Islamic Emirate to prevent Afghan territory from being used to threaten Chinese interests.

Afghanistan has previously sought closer integration with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and explored extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan. Progress has been complicated by tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

While the Wakhan road could strengthen Afghanistan’s economic links with China and create opportunities for local communities, a functioning trade corridor would require Chinese border approval, security arrangements and supporting transport infrastructure.

Until those conditions are met, the road remains a significant strategic investment, but its potential to become a major international trade route is still uncertain, The Diplomat concludes.