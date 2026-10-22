IEA Supreme Leader urges forces to uphold Islamic values, protect public assets

The Supreme Leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, has urged members of the 205th Al-Badr Corps to observe prayers, pursue religious education, uphold Islamic ethics and safeguard public resources.

According to a statement published on October 22, Akhundzada addressed the forces at the 205th Al-Badr Corps at noon on Wednesday.

During his address, Akhundzada said that worship, Jihad and congregational prayers are among the deeds most beloved to Allah. He added that forces should acquire religious knowledge, practise Islamic morals and serve as role models for society

He also stressed the importance of studying the Holy Quran, including its recitation, Tajweed and meanings, while urging the forces to respect mosques, elders and teachers and continue their pursuit of knowledge.

Akhundzada further called on the forces to protect public funds and use government vehicles and weapons responsibly, warning against their improper use.

He also emphasized unity and solidarity among the forces, urging them to avoid tribalism and favouritism based on personal relationships and to place the interests of the system above their personal interests.