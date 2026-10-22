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CSTO to supply Tajikistan with weapons to strengthen Afghan border
Russia and other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are expected to begin supplying weapons and military equipment to Tajikistan by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen security along its border with Afghanistan.
CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said the first deliveries from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus were expected to begin in the autumn and continue before the end of the year.
The programme includes both military equipment and armaments intended to reinforce Tajikistan’s border security capabilities, according to remarks reported by Russia’s state news agency TASS on October 21.
Masadykov stressed that the initiative was not directed against Afghanistan and would not pose a threat to the country.
The planned deliveries come as Russia and Uzbekistan are also conducting joint military exercises this week, underscoring continued security cooperation in Central Asia, a region where governments remain concerned about instability along Afghanistan’s borders.
Tajikistan shares a long, mountainous border with Afghanistan and has repeatedly raised concerns about cross-border security threats. Moscow and its regional partners have supported efforts to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities amid wider concerns about security in the region.
The CSTO, a Russia-led security alliance that includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, has made border security and regional stability key elements of its cooperation in Central Asia.
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IEA Supreme Leader urges forces to uphold Islamic values, protect public assets
Akhundzada further called on the forces to protect public funds and use government vehicles and weapons responsibly, warning against their improper use.
The Supreme Leader of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, has urged members of the 205th Al-Badr Corps to observe prayers, pursue religious education, uphold Islamic ethics and safeguard public resources.
According to a statement published on October 22, Akhundzada addressed the forces at the 205th Al-Badr Corps at noon on Wednesday.
During his address, Akhundzada said that worship, Jihad and congregational prayers are among the deeds most beloved to Allah. He added that forces should acquire religious knowledge, practise Islamic morals and serve as role models for society
He also stressed the importance of studying the Holy Quran, including its recitation, Tajweed and meanings, while urging the forces to respect mosques, elders and teachers and continue their pursuit of knowledge.
Akhundzada further called on the forces to protect public funds and use government vehicles and weapons responsibly, warning against their improper use.
He also emphasized unity and solidarity among the forces, urging them to avoid tribalism and favouritism based on personal relationships and to place the interests of the system above their personal interests.
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Afghanistan, world and Asian canoeing federations hold online meeting
An online meeting between the heads of the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation was held on Wednesday to discuss challenges and opportunities for developing canoeing in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, Mohammad Nasir Hakimzada, head of the federation, outlined the challenges, needs and existing opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.
The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation praised the efforts of Afghan federation officials and emphasized their commitment to continued cooperation and support for the growth of the sport.
Officials from the organizations pledged to organize national and international training seminars, featuring international instructors, both inside and outside Afghanistan, to enhance the skills of Afghan coaches.
They also announced plans to support the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation in the near future, including the donation of around 10 canoes and other sports equipment.
The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation were also formally invited to visit Afghanistan. They pledged to travel to the country next year.
The meeting marks a step toward strengthening international cooperation, improving technical capacity and providing better facilities for the growth and development of canoeing in Afghanistan.
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Uzbekistan, Norway discuss Afghanistan and regional security in Oslo
Uzbek and Norwegian officials have held a two-day workshop in Oslo to discuss Afghanistan’s regional integration, security and economic cooperation, according to Javlon Vakhabov, an adviser to Uzbekistan’s president.
In a post on X, Vakhabov said the discussions were convened by the Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution (NOREF) and focused on promoting pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan through sustained dialogue and cooperation in security, trade, energy, transit and regional connectivity.
The Uzbek delegation included Ismatulla Irgashev, the president’s special envoy for Afghanistan; Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Norway; Odil Gafarov, deputy director of the Institute for Advanced International Studies at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy; and Vakhabov himself.
Vakhabov said he shared Uzbekistan’s experience in peacebuilding and good-neighbourly relations, stressing that lasting stability depends on Afghanistan’s gradual integration into regional cooperation processes.
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