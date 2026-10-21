Afghanistan, world and Asian canoeing federations hold online meeting

An online meeting between the heads of the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation was held on Wednesday to discuss challenges and opportunities for developing canoeing in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, Mohammad Nasir Hakimzada, head of the federation, outlined the challenges, needs and existing opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.

The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation praised the efforts of Afghan federation officials and emphasized their commitment to continued cooperation and support for the growth of the sport.

Officials from the organizations pledged to organize national and international training seminars, featuring international instructors, both inside and outside Afghanistan, to enhance the skills of Afghan coaches.

They also announced plans to support the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation in the near future, including the donation of around 10 canoes and other sports equipment.

The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation were also formally invited to visit Afghanistan. They pledged to travel to the country next year.

The meeting marks a step toward strengthening international cooperation, improving technical capacity and providing better facilities for the growth and development of canoeing in Afghanistan.