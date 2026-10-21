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Uzbekistan, Norway discuss Afghanistan and regional security in Oslo
Uzbek and Norwegian officials have held a two-day workshop in Oslo to discuss Afghanistan’s regional integration, security and economic cooperation, according to Javlon Vakhabov, an adviser to Uzbekistan’s president.
In a post on X, Vakhabov said the discussions were convened by the Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution (NOREF) and focused on promoting pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan through sustained dialogue and cooperation in security, trade, energy, transit and regional connectivity.
The Uzbek delegation included Ismatulla Irgashev, the president’s special envoy for Afghanistan; Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Norway; Odil Gafarov, deputy director of the Institute for Advanced International Studies at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy; and Vakhabov himself.
Vakhabov said he shared Uzbekistan’s experience in peacebuilding and good-neighbourly relations, stressing that lasting stability depends on Afghanistan’s gradual integration into regional cooperation processes.
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Afghanistan, world and Asian canoeing federations hold online meeting
An online meeting between the heads of the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation was held on Wednesday to discuss challenges and opportunities for developing canoeing in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation, Mohammad Nasir Hakimzada, head of the federation, outlined the challenges, needs and existing opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.
The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation praised the efforts of Afghan federation officials and emphasized their commitment to continued cooperation and support for the growth of the sport.
Officials from the organizations pledged to organize national and international training seminars, featuring international instructors, both inside and outside Afghanistan, to enhance the skills of Afghan coaches.
They also announced plans to support the Afghanistan National Canoeing Federation in the near future, including the donation of around 10 canoes and other sports equipment.
The heads of the International Canoe Federation and the Asian Canoe Confederation were also formally invited to visit Afghanistan. They pledged to travel to the country next year.
The meeting marks a step toward strengthening international cooperation, improving technical capacity and providing better facilities for the growth and development of canoeing in Afghanistan.
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Qatar calls for shift from humanitarian aid to economic recovery in Afghanistan
She also said Afghanistan’s future should be shaped through a comprehensive political process led by Afghans themselves, with respect for the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
Qatar has called for a shift from emergency humanitarian assistance toward economic recovery and private-sector development in Afghanistan, stressing the need for sustained international engagement to build a more stable future for the country.
Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, made the remarks Tuesday at the Afghanistan Coordination Group meeting in Doha.
Al Misnad said Qatar has provided and pledged nearly $150 million over the past decade for humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan, particularly in health care, education and emergency response.
She warned that severe humanitarian needs and economic difficulties continue to affect Afghan families, while the return and displacement of people are placing additional pressure on public services and livelihoods. She said urgent needs remain in food security, health care, nutrition, education and access to water.
The minister stressed that assistance must be delivered transparently, with accountability and in line with humanitarian principles, with particular attention to vulnerable groups, including women and young people.
She also said Afghanistan’s future should be shaped through a comprehensive political process led by Afghans themselves, with respect for the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
Al Misnad highlighted Qatar’s role in facilitating dialogue on Afghanistan since the launch of the Doha peace process in 2013, as well as its support for initiatives such as the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.
She said the UN-led Doha Process provides a platform for political engagement and practical cooperation, highlighting counter-narcotics and private-sector development as areas where international efforts could deliver tangible results.
Al Misnad urged participants to maintain Afghanistan’s place on the international agenda, establish clear priorities and renew their commitments to the Afghan people, emphasizing that technical cooperation should complement broader political efforts.
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UN warns 19.2 million Afghans could face acute food insecurity this winter
Cherevko also warned that more than four million children aged six months to five years are projected to need treatment for acute malnutrition next year, including more than one million expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition.
The United Nations has warned that 19.2 million people in Afghanistan could face acute food insecurity during the winter lean season from November 2026 to April 2027, including five million people expected to experience emergency levels of hunger.
Olga Cherevko, a UN humanitarian spokesperson in Afghanistan, presented the figures during a press briefing in Geneva on October 20, citing the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis.
She said 15.9 million Afghans, nearly one in three people in the country, faced acute food insecurity at crisis level or worse between September and October, including 3.4 million in emergency conditions.
Cherevko also warned that more than four million children aged six months to five years are projected to need treatment for acute malnutrition next year, including more than one million expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition.
According to the UN official, around one-third of nutrition sites across Afghanistan have closed or suspended services, largely because of funding cuts, raising concerns about the consequences for vulnerable children.
Cherevko said that although improved rainfall and agricultural production have supported this year’s harvest, food remains unaffordable or inaccessible for millions of people. She noted that years of drought, economic hardship and conflict have weakened families’ ability to cope with further shocks.
She stressed that humanitarian assistance remains essential but cannot indefinitely compensate for the lack of economic opportunities and basic public services. She called for sustained investment in agriculture, rural livelihoods, local markets, employment, water systems, and health and nutrition services.
The UN official also highlighted the impact of restrictions on women and girls, warning that excluding them from education and employment undermines household incomes, public services and Afghanistan’s long-term recovery.
She cited UNICEF estimates indicating that, if the restrictions continue, Afghanistan could lose up to 20,000 women teachers and more than 5,000 female health workers by 2030.
Cherevko urged humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders to act before winter, including by delivering food assistance, protecting livestock and other productive assets, supporting farmers ahead of the planting season, and maintaining access to essential health, nutrition and water services.
She said that while humanitarian aid saves lives in the immediate term, sustained and inclusive investment in livelihoods, public services and economic opportunities is essential to help Afghan families become less dependent on emergency assistance.
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