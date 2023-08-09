Climate Change
European scientists make it official: July was the hottest month on record by far
The European climate monitoring organization, Copernicus Climate Change Service, has made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.
July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius was a third of a degree Celsius higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual, Associated Press reported.
The United States is now at a record 15 different weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday. It’s the most mega-disasters through the first seven months of the year since the agency tracked such things starting in 1980, with the agency adjusting figures for inflation.
“These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess.
There have been deadly heat waves in the Southwestern United States and Mexico, Europe and Asia. Scientific quick studies put the blame on human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
The previous single-day heat record was set in 2016 and tied in 2022. From July 3, each day has exceeded that record. It’s been so warm that Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization made the unusual announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday’s calculations made it official.
“We should not care about July because it’s a record, but because it won’t be a record for long,” said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto. “It’s an indicator of how much we have changed the climate. We are living in a very different world, one that our societies are not adapted to live in very well.”
The global average temperature last month was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. In 2015, the nations of the world agreed to try to prevent long-term warming — not individual months or even years, but decades — that is 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times.
Last month was so hot, it was .7 degrees Celsius hotter than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said. The world’s oceans were half a degree Celsius warmer than the previous 30 years and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees Celsius hotter than average. Antarctica set record lows for sea ice, 15% below average for this time of year.
Record flooding along Alaska river near Juneau prompts evacuations
Record flooding struck Alaska’s capital city on Saturday after a glacial dam outburst, destroying at least one structure and prompting city officials to issue evacuation orders for dozens of residents.
The National Weather Service (NWS) received reports of large trees collapsing into the Mendenhall River near Juneau on Saturday night as water levels rose, eroding the banks – resulting in at least one house being washed away.
Glacial outburst flooding happens when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams, a phenomenon that has increased around the world as a result of climate change.
The water level of Mendenhall Lake reached nearly 4.6 meters early Sunday morning, Reuters reported.
Water levels were receding rapidly on the Mendenhall River in Alaska on Sunday morning, but a flood warning remained in effect until 10 a.m. local time, the NWS said.
Such extreme weather is expected to increase as a result of human-induced climate change, with scientists reporting that it played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in the record-breaking heat waves that swept North America, Europe and China in July.
Climate change-driven glacial melt and unusually heavy monsoon rains submerged large swathes of Pakistan last year, damaging crops and infrastructure and killing at least 1,700 people.
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago
DNA tests have confirmed that a body recently found on a glacier southeast of the famed Matterhorn peak in Switzerland is that of a German mountaineer who disappeared 37 years ago.
Police in southwestern Switzerland said Thursday that a group of mountaineers found the body of the 38-year-old German man who went missing in September 1986.
On July 12, mountaineers on the Theodul glacier near the Italian border found the remains of the man, which were then transported to a nearby hospital for analysis. Genetic tests confirmed the man’s identity, which was not made public by the regional police.
Swiss climatologists and other experts say the country’s glaciers have been melting at accelerated rates in recent years, attributing it in part to climate change caused by human activity, UK media reported.
Last year another melting Swiss glacier revealed the body of a man, believed to be that of a billionaire missing since 2018. Karl-Erivan Haub, 58, disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Zermatt, Switzerland when he was training for a ski mountaineering race under the Matterhorn peak.
He was last seen on the morning of April 7, 2018, as he headed up a mountain lift but the alarm was raised the following morning after he failed to show up at his hotel in the Swiss resort of Zermatt. His body was never found and he was declared formally dead three years later.
Record heat waves across Europe last summer melted part of the Stockji glacier in the Valais canton, near the Swiss mountain resort town of Zermatt, revealing human remains. German media speculated they could be Haub, who was one of the country’s wealthiest people, but this has never been confirmed.
Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
A wildfire which has been raging on the Greek island of Rhodes for five days forced hundreds of people to flee affected villages and beaches by land and sea on Saturday, authorities said.
Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island, coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Skai television.
He said an operation was ongoing to evacuate about 600 people from beaches in Kiotari and Gennadi towards Plimmiri, Reuters reported.
Authorities have also urged about 1,000 people to leave the villages of Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos as flames approached, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.
Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which was fanned by strong winds.
Greek television showed crowds of tourists with their luggage walking along a road as part of an evacuation operation, while smoke could be seen in the background.
“We had set up firebreaks around the village of Laerma last night, but a 180-degree change of the winds this morning helped the fire grow much bigger across many kilometers … reaching a tourist area,” Konstantinos Taraslias, a deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Open TV.
Those evacuated are being housed at an indoor stadium and at hotels on the island, Taraslias said. Three passenger ferries will also host tourists during the night, the coastguard said.
The fire has scorched swathes of dense forest since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. It damaged at least three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari on Saturday, according to the Athens News Agency.
Civil protection authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and many other areas in Greece on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius amid a heatwave.
Senior government officials will travel to Rhodes to assist the situation. The Greek foreign ministry activated its crisis management unit to offer assistance to foreigners who want to leave the country, it said on Saturday.
Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.
