Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket passes launch rehearsal -ESA
Europe’s Ariane 6 launcher has passed a key rehearsal in preparation for its first flight, the European Space Agency (ESA) said this past week – part of efforts to bring the delayed rocket to the launchpad in 2024.
Definitive results will depend on an analysis of data in coming days following Thursday’s test, which went ahead after a pause in the final countdown caused by what ESA officials described as a “light anomaly”.
The test at the European spaceport in French Guiana involved igniting the core-stage Vulcain 2.1 engine and then running it for seven minutes, which is about the time it would take for the launcher to reach space, ESA said.
Ariane 6 is being developed by ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus (AIR.PA) and Safran (SAF.PA), in order to better compete with U.S. private launch provider SpaceX.
Its predecessor, Ariane 5, flew for the last time in July and the smaller Vega C remains grounded following a failure in December last year, leaving Europe without independent access to space. Russia blocked European use of its Soyuz rockets last year in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine.
“We are back on track towards re-securing Europe’s autonomous access to space,” ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in a statement late on Thursday.
World’s largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world’s largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
At almost 4,000 square km, the Antarctic iceberg called A23a is roughly three times the size of New York City, Reuters reported.
Since calving off West Antarctica’s Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986, the iceberg — which once hosted a Soviet research station — has largely been stranded after its base became stuck on the floor of the Weddell Sea.
Not anymore. Recent satellite images reveal that the berg, weighing nearly a trillion metric tonnes, is now drifting quickly past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, aided by strong winds and currents.
It’s rare to see an iceberg of this size on the move, said British Antarctic Survey glaciologist Oliver Marsh, so scientists will be watching its trajectory closely.
As it gains steam, the colossal berg will likely be launched into the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. This will funnel it toward the Southern Ocean on a path known as “iceberg alley” where others of its kind can be found bobbing in dark waters.
Why the berg is making a run for it now remains to be seen.
“Over time it’s probably just thinned slightly and got that little bit of extra buoyancy that’s allowed it to lift off the ocean floor and get pushed by ocean currents,” said Marsh. A23a is also among the world’s oldest icebergs, Reuters reported.
It’s possible A23a could again become grounded at South Georgia island. That would pose a problem for Antarctica’s wildlife. Millions of seals, penguins, and seabirds breed on the island and forage in the surrounding waters. Behemoth A23a could cut off such access.
In 2020, another giant iceberg, A68, stirred fears that it would collide with South Georgia, crushing marine life on the sea floor and cutting off food access. Such a catastrophe was ultimately averted when the iceberg broke up into smaller chunks — a possible end game for A23a as well.
But “an iceberg of this scale has the potential to survive for quite a long time in the Southern Ocean, even though it’s much warmer, and it could make its way farther north up toward South Africa where it can disrupt shipping,” said Marsh.
North Korea tells Japan it plans to launch satellite in the coming days
North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a satellite between Wednesday and December 1, in what Tokyo and Seoul said could be a third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit in violation of a U.N. ban.
Japan’s Coast Guard said on Tuesday the North gave notice of the launch in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. South Korea’s state maritime safety agency issued a warning to vessels of the planned launch for the same areas as previous launches.
North Korea had attempted to launch what it called spy satellites twice earlier this year but failed, and South Korean officials have said in recent days that it appeared set to try again soon, Reuters reported.
The notice prompted immediate condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who said his country’s defence systems, including the Aegis destroyers and PAC-3 air defence missiles, stood ready for any “unexpected situation” that arose.
“Even if the purpose is to launch a satellite, using ballistic missile technology is a violation of a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Kishida told reporters.
“It is also a matter that greatly affects national security.”
Japan will work with the United States, South Korea and others to “strongly urge” North Korea not to go ahead with the launch, Kishida said.
South Korea’s defence ministry said it was watching the North’s planned launch. Previous launches came in the early hours of the first day of the window, the ministry said, and it was possible the third attempt would be successful.
Pyongyang considers its space and military rocket programmes a sovereign right, and has said it plans a fleet of satellites to monitor moves by U.S. and South Korean troops.
It has made multiple attempts to launch what it called “observation” satellites, two of which appeared to have successfully reached orbit.
Analysts say spy satellites are crucial to improving the effectiveness of North Korea’s weapons.
SpaceX is preparing its mega rocket for a second test flight
SpaceX aimed for a second test flight of its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, counting down to a morning liftoff from South Texas.
The first test flight in April ended in an explosion shortly after liftoff. The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii, AP reported.
SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad, located at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the all-clear to fly earlier this week.
The nearly 121-meter Starship is the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket. SpaceX’s Elon Musk intends to use a fleet of them to get people to the moon and Mars.
If all goes well, the booster will drop into the Gulf of Mexico and the bullet-shaped spacecraft will continue out over the Atlantic and Pacific, before falling into the ocean near Hawaii. SpaceX is targeting an altitude of 240 kilometers.
