Connect with us

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2023)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Abdulhaq Hamkar, deputy interior minister for counter narcotics

Published

3 days ago

on

October 27, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2023)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Afghan ambassador in Islamabad

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2023)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!