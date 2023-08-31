Interviews
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: May 13, 2023)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
(Last Updated On: March 10, 2023)
Sport2 hours ago
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Interviews2 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
Interviews2 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
International Sports3 hours ago
IOC to announce decision on new sports for LA Olympics 2028
Latest News3 hours ago
US has not fulfilled Doha Agreement obligations: Mujahid
World4 weeks ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
World4 weeks ago
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
World4 weeks ago
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Business4 weeks ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
Interviews2 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
Interviews2 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Health5 days ago
Highly mutated COVID variant found in a number of countries
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
-
Featured4 days ago
Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino, Roma slump to Verona loss
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023
-
Business4 days ago
Acting trade minister meets Uzbekistan delegation, discusses transit facilities
-
World4 days ago
Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects UN Security Council claims of Daesh strengthening in Afghanistan
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed