Exclusive interview with Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Afghan ambassador in Islamabad
(Last Updated On: October 6, 2023)
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Mansoor, acting energy & water minister
(Last Updated On: September 29, 2023)
Exclusive interview with Ataullah Omari, acting agriculture minister
(Last Updated On: September 26, 2023)
Exclusive interview with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister
(Last Updated On: September 22, 2023)
Interviews5 mins ago
Latest News2 hours ago
Renovation of 4 historical sites kicks off in Kandahar
Latest News3 hours ago
Iranian cyclist reaches Nangarhar with peace message
World5 hours ago
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan, will meet India in final of Asian Games cricket
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran, US on verge of prisoner swap under Qatar-mediated deal
Sport2 weeks ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
Sport3 weeks ago
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Health4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Interviews5 mins ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Narrations on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan Embassy in Netherlands engaging with foreign ministry
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Deputy foreign minister and UNAMA head meeting discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Muttaqi attending Trans-Himalaya Forum in China discussed
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
Business4 days ago
Medical supply factory worth $25 million inaugurated in Kabul
Health4 days ago
US, Hungarian scientists win Nobel Prize for research that led to Covid vaccines
Latest News4 days ago
Paktika radio station back on air after 2-year break
Sport5 days ago
Olympic Council of Asia lauds Hangzhou Games’ unparalleled success
Sport3 days ago
World Cup 2023: Only 2 days to go! What you need to know!
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s Raisi slams normalization with Israel as ‘reactionary and regressive’
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan police detain 800 Afghan refugees in Islamabad suburbs