Connect with us

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister

Published

4 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Acting Minister of Urban Development

Published

1 week ago

on

September 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2023)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 31, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

Continue Reading

Interviews

Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 31, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!