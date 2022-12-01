Latest News
Explosion at Samangan school sparks widespread condemnation
The deadly explosion on Wednesday at the Al-Jihadi school in the city of Aybak, the center of Samangan province, which killed and injured a number of children and teenagers, has sparked widespread condemnation both locally and internationally.
According to an announcement by the Ministry of Interior, 10 children died and a number of others were injured in the explosion.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, in a series of tweets called the attack terrible.
“All Afghan children have the right to go to school without fear,” he tweeted, adding that the United States condemns this senseless attack against innocent civilians.
Amnesty International called the blast “disturbing”, and stated it was “yet another reminder to the world that the sufferings of Afghan people are far from over.”
Amnesty International has said that Afghanistan demands the attention of the world and that determined efforts must be made to protect the people of this country and that those responsible for such reprehensible attacks face justice in fair trials.
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also said in its response that it is horrified by the explosion.
UNICEF added that at least 288 children were killed or injured in Afghanistan in the first half of this year, including in attacks on schools and educational environments. According to the organization, it is believed that the real figure of Wednesday’s explosion is much higher.
The United Nations Children’s Fund has said that children should never be the target of violence.
The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the blast.
“Appalled by today’s horrendous bomb attack on a school in Samangan, Afghanistan, killing and wounding innocent people and students. These atrocities only add to the multitude of crises in Afghanistan. My thoughts go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones,” Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway tweeted.
Germany also condemned the explosion, adding that children should be able to go to school without fear and harm.
“We are shocked and saddened by the reports of an attack on a school in Aybak in northern Afghanistan with many dead and injured, including children & young people. Children should be able to go to school without fear and harm. Our thoughts are with those who grieve for a loved one,” German Foreign Office tweeted.
Imdadullah Mahajer, head of the cultural information department in Samangan province, says that an explosion occurred on Wednesday at a religious school called Al-Jihadi in the vicinity of Aybak city, the center of Samangan province.
Mahajer said that students were praying at the time of the explosion.
According to him, 15 students were killed and a number of others were wounded. However, the IEA has put the death toll at 10.
The attack was also widely condemned by IEA officials in the country.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the current government, has strongly condemned the explosion and said that it is against all Islamic and humanitarian principles and an “unforgivable crime”.
“The enemies of Afghanistan and Islam revealed their enmity with Islam with this attack that targeted the students of Quran and Sunnah. I assure that the perpetrators of this crime will not remain unanswered,” Kabir tweeted.
Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has also strongly condemned this explosion and called it against all human and Islamic values.
Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council of National Reconciliation under the previous government, also condemned the incident in a Facebook message.
Abdullah wrote that attacking worshipers, students, religious schools, mosques and places of worship is against Islamic and human values.
The ministry of interior meanwhile stated that the explosion targeted a religious seminary in Samangan’s capital Aybak, killing 10 students and wounding several others.
However, reports on social media indicate that the casualty toll was much higher.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the blast.
Latest News
UN warns 6 million Afghans on brink of famine
The United Nations warned on Wednesday that six million people in Afghanistan face an emergency level of food insecurity amid a shortage of sufficient humanitarian assistance due to the lack of funding.
“The economic shocks, which we are experiencing these days are the primary drivers for the humanitarian needs,” UN Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters.
He said that winter is approaching with temperatures dropping in certain areas of the country to minus 25 degrees Celcius.
“We require $768 million to support winter preparedness activities, and 614 million are required before the end of the year… We’ve been struggling for the funding for the entire year,” Alakbarov said.
Two-thirds of the entire population – more than 28 million people – will need humanitarian assistance next year, according to the UN.
He also said that six million people are getting closer to the famine line.
Latest News
IEA stops Radio Azadi from broadcasting in 13 cities across Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) publication head, at the Ministry of Information and Culture, says Radio Azadi has been ordered to stop broadcasting in 13 cities in Afghanistan.
The FM radio station has been accused of violating the IEA’s broadcasting regulations.
“This radio broadcasts one-sided news in violation of journalistic principles,” Abdul Haq Hammad tweeted.
Hammad added that: “Radio Azadi, which started broadcasting after the American occupation, was stopped due to non-compliance with journalistic principles and one-sided broadcasts.”
At the same time, Voice of America has also reported that according to the new guidelines of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Voice of America radio broadcasts from inside Afghanistan will be stopped from December 1st.
Latest News
China used botched Afghanistan withdrawal to ‘erode’ confidence in US, Pentagon report
China used the US’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan to “erode” trust in the US, the Pentagon’s annual report to Congress on military and security developments pertaining to China stated.
The report released on Tuesday noted: “In 2021, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) employed multiple diplomatic tools in an attempt to erode US and partner influence, such as highlighting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and criticizing US-backed security partnerships.”
“PRC officials and state media outlets also repeatedly condemned the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and cited the withdrawal as evidence that the US is an unreliable partner and declining power,” the report read.
However, US critics have spoken out on numerous occasions about the chaotic withdrawal. “The way it was done was such a disaster and such a disgrace to our veterans that served in Afghanistan, they deserve answers to the many questions we have,” Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, said recently.
“Why wasn’t there a plan to evacuate? How did it go so wrong?” he asked.
IEA minister meets with head of TAPI project
Elon Musk says Twitter beginning to block fake, spam accounts
UN warns 6 million Afghans on brink of famine
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal with Saudi Arabian club
Explosion at Samangan school sparks widespread condemnation
Jawzjan to get a dedicated carpet weaving facility
Afghanistan registers trade surplus with Pakistan: SIGAR
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
Tahawol: Pakistani delegation’s Kabul visit reviewed
Saar: Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan discussed
Tahawol: 10th Herat Security Dialogue in Tajikistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s assurance of upholding human rights discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
-
Business4 days ago
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
-
World4 days ago
Kim Jong Un says N. Korea aims to have the world’s strongest nuclear force
-
Health5 days ago
10-day measles vaccination campaign rolled out across Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan confirms ICC World Cup spot after ODI against Sri Lanka rained out
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan cricket team moves its homeground to the UAE
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Islamic punishment laws discussed