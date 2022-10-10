Business
Export of Afghan pine nuts resumes via air corridor to China
Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said Monday that the export of pine nuts to China by air has resumed and that the reopened air corridor will strengthen trade ties between Kabul and Beijing.
Speaking at an event to mark the occasion, he said other countries including Turkey are also expected to launch cargo flights to Afghanistan.
“They have promised to us that they will establish trade ties with us,” Baradar said.
Meanwhile, Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce said that they are hoping to export pine nuts to Europe, Pakistan, the United States and Arab countries.
Officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment also expressed hope that the resumption of pine nuts exports to China would stop the smuggling of this produce.
“We want to have a real economy and a self-reliant country,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy of Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“In our meetings with countries, we have been telling them that we want good relations, and that we would consider their national interests if they consider ours.”
Business
IEA calls for TAPI action plan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials said on Sunday they are hoping to get the construction schedule for the TAPI gas pipeline project from Turkmenistan within the next two weeks.
This comes after Afghanistan’s deputy minister of mines and petroleum visited Turkmenistan last week, where he met with TAPI project officials.
Afghan officials met with Mohammad Murad Amanov, the executive director of the TAPI project, and Turkmen Gas officials on the design, consumption and establishment of the gas distribution network.
During the meeting, Wahidullah Walimi, Afghan deputy mines minister, asked TAPI project officials to share the action plan for the commencement of work of the project.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, their Turkmen counterparts agreed to their request.
The sides also discussed establishing a gas distribution network in Herat city and its industrial town.
Amanov pledged to cooperate in this regard, and called for technical teams of the two countries to start work on establishing the gas distribution network.
The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline will be a 1,814km trans-country natural gas pipeline running across four countries.
The TAPI pipeline will begin in Turkmenistan and traverse Afghanistan to enter Pakistan and India.
The TAPI pipeline will cross Afghanistan and the project, which will provide job opportunities for thousands of people, is expected to earn Afghanistan more than $400 million in revenue annually.
Business
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, said on Sunday his country imports 300 to 400 trucks of fresh tomatos and onions from Afghanistan on daily basis.
“Afghan farmers benefit significantly from this trade because they had a large production this year,” Sadiq said on Twitter.
According to Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, in previous years, Pakistan used to export most of its vegetables to Afghanistan, but this year, Pakistan’s agricultural products have been destroyed due to floods.
He has emphasized that this is a mutual benefit between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and should be encouraged and promoted.
Afghanistan’s exports take place via the commercial points of Torkham, Gholam Khan and Spinboldak to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, with the increase in the export of these products to Pakistan, prices have increased in the Afghan markets.
Business
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses.
The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc is preparing to contain an energy crisis in Europe that some fear could lead to rolling blackouts, factory shutdowns and a deep recession over the winter in economies already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas supplies to 13 EU member nations as European governments bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money, aid and sanctions on Moscow. The potential for shortages has led to surging gas and electricity prices that could climb higher as demand peaks during the cold months, AP reported.
Standing in the way of an agreement was the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers, and they’re struggling to see eye-to-eye on the best way ahead.
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins summed up the challenge for the EU as it considers a possible gas-price ceiling.
“A price cap on gas, if that could be achieved, would be grand — with the caveat that we cannot endanger security of supply,” Karins said. “So we cannot set the price so that no one would sell gas into Europe.”
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he hoped the “last hurdles” to a price cap would be overcome at the meeting, but also that leader should agree on a joint path of action to send two important messages.
“One to the energy markets, to make it clear we no longer accept these prices, we will not continue to pay this market manipulation. Secondly, an important signal to our populations, to our companies, that we are going to tackle the problem at the root,” he said.
In a choreographed moment, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz entered Prague Castle together on foot, walking past a small but noisy crowd of pro-Ukraine demonstrators.
A group of 15 member countries has urged the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, to propose a cap on gas prices as soon as possible, but the idea has not secured unanimous support, with Germany notably blocking.
For now, the European Commission says, Europe’s gas storage capacity stands at about 90%, even as Russian gas supplies to the EU declined by 37% between January and August, with the U.S. and Norway stepping in to provide liquefied natural gas. But those replacement supplies have not been cheap.
The EU agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, hitting trade, notably in the tech sector, slapping travel bans and asset freezes on 30 more officials, and targeting seven organizations. But the bloc is running out of economic ammunition to punish Russia with.
“We have to decrease the prices of energy. But it is an economic issue as much as a security issue,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “Energy is becoming the most important geostrategic issue today, related with the war, but also with the balance of power in the world.”
