Climate Change
Families airlifted to safety as New Zealand declares rare national emergency
A national emergency has been announced by New Zealand’s government in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle, that prime minister Chris Hipkins has termed the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”.
The cyclone has wreaked havoc in the country’s north by causing widespread flooding and destruction, leading to forced evacuations, several flight cancellations, road closures and widespread power outages, with no electricity for nearly 60,000 homes, local media reported.
This is only the third time a national emergency has been declared in New Zealand. Earlier a nationwide emergency was imposed during the COVID pandemic and the Christchurch attack in 2019.
It covers New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, that lies in a heavily affected region that had barely recovered from the extensive damage wrought by extreme flooding and record rain last month, the Independent reported.
Prime minister Chris Hipkins called the cyclone the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”, adding that the military was on the ground, helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.
Overnight, intense rainfall lashed northern areas after the tropical cyclone made landfall on Sunday, leaving over 225,000 people without power and leading to forced evacuations and road closures.
Officials said one firefighter has been missing and another sustained critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide near Auckland.
Residents said the scale of the disaster is something rare, with flooding taking out houses and roads.
“I’ve seldom seen anything like it,” architect Lars von Minden, 50, who lives in the beach town of Muriwai told Reuters.
“There are three or four areas where there are just these massive slips, some of them 300 meters across, that have come down, taking out houses and roads and everything.”
Climate Change
13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain raging wildfires
At least 13 people were reported dead as of Friday night as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forest while the South American country is in the midst of a scorching heat wave.
Four of the deaths involved two separate vehicles in the Biobío region, around 560 kilometers south of the capital of Santiago, the Associated Press reported.
“In one case they were burned because they were hit by the fire,” Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said. In the other case, she said, the victims died in a crash, “probably trying to escape the fire.”
The fifth victim was a firefighter who was run over by a fire truck while combating a blaze in the area.
Later in the afternoon, a helicopter that was helping combat the flames crashed in the Araucanía region, killing the pilot, a Bolivian national, and a mechanic, who was Chilean.
At nightfall, the national agency responsible for emergencies raised the death toll to 13 without giving details on the latest deaths.
As of midday Friday, 151 wildfires were burning throughout Chile, including 65 declared under control. The fires had blazed through more than 14,000 hectares.
The heat wave hitting Chile is set to continue with high temperatures and strong winds that could make the wildfires more challenging, AP reported.
President Gabriel Boric suspended his vacation to travel to the affected areas on Friday and said there is “evidence” that some of the wildfires were sparked by unauthorized burnings.
“The full force of the state will be deployed to, first of all, fight the fires and to accompany all the victims,” Boric said.
It remained unclear how many homes and other structures had been burned.
Climate Change
Over 160 die in Afghanistan as extreme cold sweeps across the country
A cold snap in Afghanistan has killed over 160 people and more than 200,000 livestock in what officials say is its coldest winter in 15 years.
Temperatures in some parts of the country have plummeted to -33 degrees Celsius and heavy snowfalls have been recorded across the nation – which is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.
The country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday that the death toll had risen by 88 over the past week and now stood at 166, based on data from 24 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.
Ministry official Abdul Rahman Zahid said in a video statement that the deaths were caused by floods, fires and leaks from gas heaters, while about 100 homes have been destroyed.
“The Afghan winter … as everybody in Afghanistan knows, is the big messenger of doom for so many families in Afghanistan as we go through these many years of humanitarian need … we see some of the consequences in loss of life,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said this week 17 people had died in a single village in northeastern Badakhshan province due to an outbreak of “acute respiratory infection.”
“Harsh weather prevents help from reaching the area,” the WHO said.
Climate Change
New Zealand’s Auckland starts clean-up after deadly flash floods
The authorities in New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, began clean up operations on Saturday after torrential rains brought flash flooding and evacuations, with at least three people confirmed dead and one still missing.
A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people on New Zealand’s north island as the rains eased after Friday’s flooding in the north, north-west and west, the Straits Times reported.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who has been in office for less than a week, flew over Auckland in a helicopter before vitising flood-hit homes.
“The level of devastation in some areas is considerable,” Hipkins told reporters, describing the event as “unprecedented” in recent memory.
Auckland Emergency Management issued a statement saying: “Auckland was clobbered on Friday – Auckland’s wettest day on record – and today we start the clean-up.”
The local weather forecaster meanwhile warned of possible downpours again on Sunday.
Showers were “dotted around Auckland” with some heavy rain west of the city, Auckland Emergency Management tweeted, while warning residents to “stay safe” amid the emergency.
“We’re not out of this yet. Heavy rain returns tomorrow,” the agency wrote on the social media platform.
Two men were found dead, New Zealand Police said. A search was under way for a man believed swept away, while another person was unaccounted for after a landslide hit a house in an inner Auckland suburb, police said.
More than 2,000 calls for assistance and 70 evacuations were made around the city, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Turkey rescuers say voices still heard under the rubble
Families airlifted to safety as New Zealand declares rare national emergency
Kabul rounds up over 28,000 beggars
Australia says it bust Iran spy ring targeting local activist
IEA: Security forces have targeted a Daesh hideout in Kabul
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
First phase of Afghan-Uzbek free trade zone completed
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Afghanistan exports goods to Turkey over land
Tahawol: Efforts for world’s engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with China and Iran discussed
Tahawol: Review on role of UN in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: World’s engagement with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US, Qatar FMs on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Another $40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan provides explanation over skipping Moscow security meeting on Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation, says Moscow’s envoy
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility
-
Sport3 days ago
Gulf Giants power through to ILT20 final after beating MI Emirates
-
Regional2 days ago
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
-
Business3 days ago
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif