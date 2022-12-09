FIFA World Cup trophy: a golden icon

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2022)

The World Cup trophy is one of the most iconic, most sought-after, prizes in the world of sport and is awarded every four years, to the nation that wins the FIFA World Cup.

Since 1974, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil players have had the chance to lift the trophy above their heads. But who made the award? And how much is it actually worth?

According to goal.com, the World Cup trophy is made up of 30,875 carats of 18 karat (75 percent) gold with bands of malachite around the base. Though it has the appearance of being so, it is technically not made of solid gold.

The trophy weighs 6.175kg and measures 36.5cm high by 12.5cm wide. The trophy is actually hollow inside, but still contains 4,927 grams of pure gold, goal.com states.

Sculptors from seven countries sent in submissions for what was to become the new World Cup trophy. This was to replace the Jules Rimet in 1974. Eventually, it was commissioned to the Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, as FIFA decided to go with his design.

The Milanese man would also go on to design the original UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies. The current World Cup trophy is the only one that exists in circulation.

A bronze replica is made for winning nations to keep, but there is only one golden version.

Famously, Brazil were allowed to keep the Jules Rimet trophy having won it for the third time in 1970. That trophy was subsequently stolen from the Brazilian FA headquarters, goal.com reported.

The World Cup trophy is the most expensive sports award in the world and according to rates in December 2022, the gold content in the trophy alone was worth $250,000. Experts estimate that the trophy is worth $20 million.

And with just 10 days to go, until this year’s champions lift this spectacular trophy, excitement continues to build.

With only eight teams left, to battle it out for the prize, quarter finals kick off on Saturday.

The first match of the day will see Croatia face Brazil, and in the second game Netherlands comes up against Argentina.

Where to watch

Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.

For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE