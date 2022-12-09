Sport
FIFA World Cup trophy: a golden icon
The World Cup trophy is one of the most iconic, most sought-after, prizes in the world of sport and is awarded every four years, to the nation that wins the FIFA World Cup.
Since 1974, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil players have had the chance to lift the trophy above their heads. But who made the award? And how much is it actually worth?
According to goal.com, the World Cup trophy is made up of 30,875 carats of 18 karat (75 percent) gold with bands of malachite around the base. Though it has the appearance of being so, it is technically not made of solid gold.
The trophy weighs 6.175kg and measures 36.5cm high by 12.5cm wide. The trophy is actually hollow inside, but still contains 4,927 grams of pure gold, goal.com states.
Sculptors from seven countries sent in submissions for what was to become the new World Cup trophy. This was to replace the Jules Rimet in 1974. Eventually, it was commissioned to the Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, as FIFA decided to go with his design.
The Milanese man would also go on to design the original UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies. The current World Cup trophy is the only one that exists in circulation.
A bronze replica is made for winning nations to keep, but there is only one golden version.
Famously, Brazil were allowed to keep the Jules Rimet trophy having won it for the third time in 1970. That trophy was subsequently stolen from the Brazilian FA headquarters, goal.com reported.
The World Cup trophy is the most expensive sports award in the world and according to rates in December 2022, the gold content in the trophy alone was worth $250,000. Experts estimate that the trophy is worth $20 million.
And with just 10 days to go, until this year’s champions lift this spectacular trophy, excitement continues to build.
With only eight teams left, to battle it out for the prize, quarter finals kick off on Saturday.
The first match of the day will see Croatia face Brazil, and in the second game Netherlands comes up against Argentina.
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year's tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Messi’s World Cup chase takes center stage in Qatar
Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning an elusive World Cup will come up against the tactical scheming of veteran coach Louis van Gaal as Argentina face the Netherlands in Friday’s quarter-final at Lusail.
Messi, 35, once again carries his nation’s hopes on his shoulders as he looks to crown an extraordinary career that includes seven Ballon d’Or awards and multiple club titles, but only one Copa America to show for his efforts with Argentina, Reuters reported.
Messi can expect little in the way of sympathy from the 71-year-old Van Gaal, who is determined to give the Dutch their first World Cup title after runners-up finishes in 1974, 1978 and 2010.
The coach’s planning will largely focus on containing Messi and catching Argentina on the break, as Van Gaal thumbs his nose at his critics by playing a brand of football at odds with the usual attacking Dutch approach.
The tactical plan is key to his side’s hopes of winning tomorrow as the Dutch look to take revenge for their semi-final defeat in 2014 when Argentina beat them in a shootout.
“We can surprise teams with our plan. We were also the better team then and Messi didn’t see much of the ball,” the coach told reporters this week.
He can also point to a run of form that has seen the Dutch go 19 games without defeat since he returned to the hot seat for a third spell 15 months ago.
Messi spoke briefly about the Dutch threat after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16, where he marked his 1,000th career appearance by scoring and being named Man of the Match.
“Another difficult one is coming,” he said.
Messi can expect vocal support from Argentine fans in Qatar, who are set to vastly outnumber their orange-clad Dutch counterparts.
On the losing side against Germany in the 2014 final, where Argentina failed to add to World Cup triumphs in 1978 and 1986, Messi was grateful for the support.
“These are incredible moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. The whole of Argentina would love to be here,” he said.
Quarterfinals
Friday: Brazil v Croatia & Netherlands v Argentina
Saturday: Morocco v Portugal & France v England
Gulbuddin Naib appointed anti-drug addiction ambassador
Gulbuddin Naib, Afghan national cricket team player, was on Wednesday appointed as the ambassador for the prevention of drug addiction and the prevention of drug use among young people.
A ceremony was held by the Ministry of Public Wednesday at the 1000-bed clinic for addicts in Kabul.
The ceremony was held for 250 addicts that were reunited with their families after being treated at the facility, Ministry of Public Health said.
These addicts had been in treatment for 45 days.
This has been the best World Cup group stage ever: FIFA president
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said this week he is thrilled with the opening round of matches in this World Cup which has thrown up some surprising results including some major upsets.
“I have seen all the matches, and this has been the best group stage of a World Cup ever. The matches have been of great quality in beautiful stadiums,” said Infantino.
“There are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very equal,” he said adding “this shows that football is really becoming truly global.”
According to him, the knockout stage matches had “over 51,000 on average [spectators]. Record-breaking figures on TV – we already had over two billion viewers.
In addition, he said FIFA expects “to reach the five billion [TV] viewers [mark] around the world,” before the tournament ends and is also hoping that the on-field action will continue to be as riveting as the first 56 games.
Down to the final 8
With the quarter-finals almost upon us, the 2022 World Cup has entered its crunch stage and a host of major nations have been sent packing and only eight teams are left.
Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will meanwhile be pleased to see the two icons are still in it – meaning a showdown between the two greats is still a possibility.
The eight teams that are still in the running for this year’s title are England, France, Netherlands, Argentina, Croatia, Brazil, Morocco and Portugal.
England defeated Senegal to progress and set up a meeting with France, who beat Poland in the last 16. The Netherlands overcame the USA and will play Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their next match.
Croatia will face Brazil in the quarter-final while Morocco, who sprung an upset on Spain, will face Portugal, who coasted past Switzerland.
This next stage will be played on Friday and Saturday.
Croatia will take on Brazil in Friday’s early match, while Netherlands meets Argentina later in the day. On Saturday, it’s Morocco up against Portugal and then later that day England tackles France.
