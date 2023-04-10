Business
Finance ministry reports 37% rise in revenues
The Finance Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced Sunday it had collected around 194 billion Afghanis in the last solar year, 1401, which shows an increase of 37 percent compared to the year 1400.
Meraj Mohammad Meraj, deputy director of revenues department of the Ministry of Finance said in a press conference that revenues in the year 1400 was 141.8 billion Afghanis but in 1401, it stood at 194.4 billion Afghanis.
Officials in this ministry also said that the draft budget for 1401 is expected to be approved by the leader of the Islamic Emirate within a week. In the budget of the current fiscal year, 150 development projects have also been included.
Exemption from tax penalties, extension of working hours in customs from 16 to 24 hours, the fight against corruption, electronic revenue collection, installation of digital scales in customs, increase in transit through Afghanistan are among the other achievements officials highlighted.
“Last year, we promised that we would serve the Islamic system and the people. Now we also say that your assets are really spent. There will be no corruption. We will eliminate corruption,” Abdul Mateen Saeed, General Director of Customs of the Ministry of Finance, said.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance, said: “Last year was a very good year from the financial point of view. The Ministry of Finance with an aim to strengthen the economic pillars of the country, injected 8 to 10 billion Afghanis to the markets every month through salaries etc.”
According to the officials, during the last year, the total value of exports was more than 170 billion Afghanis and imports were more than 599 billion Afghanis. They added that there has been 50 to 70 percent reduction in customs duties on 326 items of basic and food materials.
Business
Afghanistan’s cumin exports reach $39 million in past year: ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said on Sunday Afghanistan exported nearly 30,000 tons of cumin worth $39 million in the past 1401 solar year.
On Twitter, the ministry said that cumin is one of the valuable agricultural products of Afghanistan.
Kandahar, Uruzgan, Badghis, Badakhshan and Herat have the highest production of cumin, according to MoIC.
Medicinal plants, fresh and dry fruits are the main export items of Afghanistan.
The officials added that the assessment of this ministry shows that attention to quality and standard packaging increases the value of export products. Therefore, officials have asked traders to pay more attention to this important issue than in the past.
Business
Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say the trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Iran have increased.
According to ACCI officials, the annual trade between Kabul and Tehran reaches more than one billion dollars.
Simultaneously, the process of trade and joint investment is also expanding between the two counties on the daily basis, the officials said.
ACCI has also emphasized that Iran is the biggest trading partner of Afghanistan in the current situation.
“I think Iran is Afghanistan’s first-rate partner because the exchange of goods [between Kabul and Tehran] does not have any banking problems, and our imports from Iran are more,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say they are trying to develop economic relations with all neighboring countries.
According to MoIC, economic relations with Iran are developing day by day and joint investments may be developed in the near future.
“We have good trade relations with all the neighboring countries and we have more relations with Iran, Iran has invested in various sectors in the country and has the will to invest, especially in the agriculture sector,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for MoIC.
The economic experts meanwhile believe that if economic and trade relations with all neighboring countries are developed, deep and positive economic changes will occur in the region.
Business
Afghanistan: Central bank delivers report for last fiscal year
Da Afghanistan Bank presented its performance report for the last solar year, 1401, (March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023) on Wednesday and reported the value of the afghani increased by 1.01 percent against the previous year.
Bank officials said at a press conference in Kabul that there had also been a 59.5 percent increase in revenue collected in 1401, which totaled over $8.68 billion.
Officials said during the last year, Da Afghanistan Bank has managed the country’s foreign exchange reserves to meet the needs of the market and is trying to take effective steps to strengthen the banking and financial sector through the release of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
Formulating a strategic plan for the management of the banking sector, reviewing legal documents, continuous monitoring of the activities of licensed banks, removing restrictions on withdrawing money from personal accounts in commercial banks and obtaining licenses from the US Treasury Department for the purpose of improving the banking system, were key achievements by Da Afghanistan Bank during the last year.
Officials also said an Islamic Banking Committee had been established within the framework of Da Afghanistan Bank in order to strengthen the Islamic banking system in the country.
Also, in order to regulate, mechanize and manage the affairs of the non-banking sector in the country as best as possible, a master plan has been drawn up by Da Afghanistan Bank and sent to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Cabinet for approval.
The officials stated that in the past year, Da Afghanistan Bank has prevented money laundering and currency smuggling in the light of applicable laws, and in order to build trust, it has sent its performance report to relevant international organizations.
Officials of Da Afghanistan Bank say that in order to manage liquidity in the capital and provinces, the bank has taken solid steps to implement reasonable plans.
They said in the past year, the amount of 1.1 billion afghanis was released into circulation and old bank notes were withdrawn.
According to officials, the creation of a registration system of loan rights of movable properties and the monitoring system of the non-banking sector, the renewal of the banking systems of the capital and the adoption of necessary cyber measures for the security of the SWIFT system are other achievements of Da Afghanistan Bank during the year 1401.
