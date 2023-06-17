Fire breaks out at market in Herat

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s economy minister Qari Deen Mohammad Hanif met with the head of UNOCHA, Isabelle Moussard Carlsen, and asked for further aid for the people of Afghanistan in different areas, the ministry tweeted on Friday.

While describing the need for humanitarian aid as vital but not enough, Hanif said the UN should launch development projects in Afghanistan.

The ministry said in a statement: “Humanitarian aid is of paramount importance to our people at this very moment, however, the UN and international aid organizations should focus on launching development projects in the country.”

Earlier, OCHA had announced that over the past five months, the UN had helped more than 17 million people in Afghanistan.

According to OCHA, aid was focused in the areas of education, malnutrition, health, shelter, food and clean water for the needy families throughout Afghanistan.

For her turn, Carlsen said UNOCHA has delivered life-saving services to more than 17.5 million people in different parts of the country over the past two months.