Latest News
Five killed in Paktika in second quake
Five people were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province in a 4.3-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, two days after another quake left over 1,000 people dead in the province.
Eleven others were injured in Friday’s temblor, which also hit Paktika’s Gayan district, local officials said.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake happened at 6:13 a.m. with its epicenter 55 kilometers south-southwest of Khost province.
Khost was the epicenter of Wednesday’s 6.1-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and injured 2,000 others. It was the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in two decades.
Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani visited quake-hit areas and assured locals they would get help.
He said that although the devastation has happened in remote areas which lack resources, but the government is working to address the needs of those affected.
Featured
Talking to the IEA is the ‘only way forward’, UNAMA official
The devastating earthquake on Wednesday is just one of several emergencies facing Afghanistan, and continued dialogue with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities remains the only way to address ongoing challenges in the country, the UN Security Council heard on Thursday.
Before being briefed by Ramiz Alakbarov, Acting Special Representative at the UN’s Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and Martin Griffiths, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator ambassadors stood and observed a minute of silence for the victims of Wednesday’s deadly earthquake.
Alakbarov provided an update on the earthquake, before turning to the ongoing human rights, economic and humanitarian challenges the country is facing.
He said despite difficulties, “we firmly continue to believe that a strategy of continued engagement and dialogue remains to be the only way forward for the sake of the Afghan people, as well as for the sake of regional and international security.”
He also said the human rights situation in Afghanistan remains precarious.
He stated that the economic crisis is perhaps the single most important issue in Afghanistan, and a potential driver of conflict and misery. It is estimated the economy contracted by up to 40 percent since August last year.
Unemployment could reach 40 percent this year, up from 13 percent in 2021, while the official poverty rate could climb as high as 97 percent he said.
“If the economy is not able to recover and grow meaningfully and sustainably, then the Afghan people will face repeated humanitarian crises; potentially spurring mass migration and making conditions ripe for radicalization and renewed armed conflict,” he warned.
According to him, Afghanistan also remains highly vulnerable to future climate and geopolitical shocks. Drought, floods, disease outbreaks affecting both people and livestock, as well as natural disasters like the earthquake, are further deepening vulnerabilities.
Alakbarov stressed the need to prioritize rural areas, with focus on agricultural and food systems to prevent hunger. This will also help to reduce child labour, improve health outcomes, and create the environment that will enable social development and change.
“It will also pave the way for substitution agriculture to replace the poppy cultivation, allowing us to capitalize on the de facto authority’s recent ban on poppy and narcotic cultivation,” he said.
“While doing so we need to continue to provide adequate attention to clearance of widely unexploded ordnance of war. This bottom-up approach to economic recovery is shared by the de facto authorities and would help the most vulnerable.”
He said armed opposition attacks against the de facto authorities doubled in May, compared to the previous month and that while the number of Daesh attacks has generally decreased, their geographic scope has widened from six to 11 provinces.
“We cannot exclude the possibility of increased instability if peoples’ rights are denied and if they do not see themselves in their government,” he said.
Alakbarov said in the coming month, the UN will seek to promote political consultation and inclusion, and engagement with the IEA will continue.
Addressing humanitarian response, Alakbarov highlighted how aid partners have reached some 20 million Afghans between January and April this year alone, including nearly 250,000 returnees and some 95,000 people affected by floods and weather-related events.
However, the humanitarian crisis persists, and sustained support will be needed through next year, he said.
Griffiths, the UN’s relief chief meanwhile reported that more than 190 aid organizations are operating in Afghanistan, where nearly half the population, 19 million people, are facing food insecurity.
This includes more than six million people at emergency level – the highest number of any country in the world at risk of famine-like conditions, he said.
Griffiths also underscored the pressing need for funding. A $4.4 billion humanitarian plan for Afghanistan is only one-third funded, despite pledges of $2.4 billion made at the launch in March.
Featured
In major security shakeup, Iran replaces IRGC intelligence chief
Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of the armed forces, has replaced its intelligence chief Hossein Taeb in a surprise shakeup.
The major shakeup in the IRGC’s intelligence apparatus comes after a series of recent incidents inside Iran, including sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations, and the mysterious killings of IRGC members as well as scientists and engineers, RFE/RL reported Friday.
Tehran has blamed some of the incidents on Israel, its regional foe.
The IRGC said Taeb would be replaced by General Mohammad Kazemi, who was previously in charge of the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Unit, which focuses on surveillance within the force.
The IRGC did not say why Taeb, who had held the post since 2009, was removed. It added that Taeb had been appointed as an adviser to IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami, suggesting he was demoted, RFE/RL reported.
Latest News
Remote villages destroyed, families decimated in eastern Afghanistan
Scenes of utter devastation continued to emerge Friday in the remote Gayan district of Paktika province, as emergency efforts to treat the injured and provide essential aid continued.
In the village of Slasha, a young girl sat on the rubble of what was once her home, and held on tightly to her young brother who sat on her lap.
Najia told Ariana News at the scene that her mother and two sisters had been killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning when their house collapsed during the quake.
Another resident, Momen Khan, said that of the 30 villages in the district, at least six had been completely destroyed. He said that over 350 people were killed in these six villages.
Another child, of just four, sat with two other girls on rubble in Khanaden village. The four-year-old, Alima, said her mother and three sisters had been killed while her father and another two sisters were injured.
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Slasha village lay the newly laid out cemetery, with jagged rocks marking each grave. It was here where survivors hurriedly buried their loved ones Thursday, in keeping with Muslim tradition.
Residents said that 80 people had been buried here on Thursday, all of whom had lived in just two villages in the area.
On Friday morning, grieving survivors could be seen sitting at some of the graves as they struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.
One survivor, 65-year-old Abdullah Abed, sat at one grave and said he had lost 12 members of his immediate family in Wednesday’s quake.
Pointing at two graves, he said: “My daughter and my grandson are buried there.”
Again he pointed to more graves and said: “Here, two of my brother’s wives are buried,” adding “and there two of my nephews are buried”.
Jan Mohammad, from Slasha village, said 30 people were killed in his village alone, while Sayed Rahman said he lost five of his immediate family members.
For these survivors, not only have they lost their loved ones but also their homes and livestock.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was however quick to respond to the crisis and did not hesitate to call for help.
So much so that Tony Lanzer, the former UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan said Friday that the speed of help provided by this regime in Kabul was quicker than any help provided by the former government in similar circumstances in the past.
Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani visited quake-hit areas and assured locals they would get help.
He said that although the devastation has happened in remote areas which lack resources, the government is working to address the needs of those affected.
The response to the IEA’s calls for help have so far been positive and emergency aid has been sent in by a number of countries including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Qatar and the UAE.
Flights are landing directly in Khost in order to speed up the process.
Aid organizations and NGOs have also stepped in to help provide shelter, clothing, blankets and even medical facilities.
While help is being provided, Paktika residents were however subjected to another quake early Friday morning – a 4.3 magnitude temblor.
Eleven others were injured, local officials said.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake happened at 6:13 a.m. with its epicenter 55 kilometers south-southwest of Khost province.
Khost was the epicenter of Wednesday’s 6.1-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and injured 2,000 others. It was the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in two decades.
Talking to the IEA is the ‘only way forward’, UNAMA official
In major security shakeup, Iran replaces IRGC intelligence chief
Remote villages destroyed, families decimated in eastern Afghanistan
Five killed in Paktika in second quake
Bayat Foundation provides aid to quake victims in Khost and Paktika provinces
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
Coal sector generates over 3 billion Afghanis in three months for national treasury
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
-
Regional4 days ago
IED explosion in Nangarhar leaves 2 dead, 28 wounded
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK does not support anyone seeking to change Afghanistan through violence
-
World5 days ago
Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flood warning issued for parts of Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
G20 targets raising $1.5 billion for global pandemic fund, says host Indonesia
-
Latest News3 days ago
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB announces Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 schedule