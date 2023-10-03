Latest News
Foreign tourists flock to Helmand to visit its historical sites
With the emergence of security in Afghanistan, foreign tourists are starting to visit Afghanistan to see its historical sites that have been out of reach for travelers for decades.
A group of tourists visiting Lashkargah in Helmand province were awestruck by the 3,000 year old Qala-e-Bost, which is famous for its 11th century arch. The arch is part of the remains of a mosque.
The group of 11 people from Germany, America, New Zealand and South Africa, included five women, who all welcomed the opportunity to visit the fort and other historical sites in the country.
The tourists said it was a good time for people to visit Afghanistan given that peace has been established.
“Afghanistan is a rich country in terms of minerals, they should work for their people and country, in order to save themselves” from being dependent on other countries, said a tourist from South Africa.
“I am happy that I visited Bost Fort and some other historical areas of this historical province with my friends,” said an American tourist.
At the same time, the head of culture and tourism of the Department of Information and Culture, Mawlavi Sultan Muhammad Hanif, said that since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate, many tourists from different countries have come to this province.
Kabul-Jalalabad highway reopens after two weeks
The main route of key Kabul-Jalalabad highway which had been closed two weeks ago due to a landslide, was reopened on Monday evening, authorities said.
The highway was blocked due to a landslide at a distance of three kilometers from Kabul entrance, and two days after the incident, a side road was created for the movement of vehicles.
The Ministry of Public Works announced in a press release that the ministry has reopened the main route of Kabul-Jalalabad highway after three days of works using personnel and machinery.
Afghan govt should be held accountable for its promises: Iran’s envoy
Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi says Moscow format meeting was held at a time when Afghanistan is still an important issue in the foreign policy of the region and the world and that the Islamic Emirate is accountable for what it promises.
Speaking to Iranian media, Qomi said that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have come to the conclusion to change the conditions in Afghanistan in a collective move in cooperation with the caretaker government’s officials.
“In the field of regional initiatives at the Moscow format meeting, the countries of the region came to the conclusion that they should create a collective movement to help each other, to help improve living and economic conditions, and to help support the political process,” said Qomi.
He, however, stated that the US and its allies destroyed Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure and security foundations during their presence in the country.
According to him, although the US has withdrawn from Afghanistan, supporting Daesh is one of Washington’s priorities.
“Even though the Americans left today, they are still doing their mischief, supporting Daesh is still on the agenda of the Americans,” he added.
The caretaker government of Afghanistan has tried to fight against drugs and root out terrorism, but the danger of terrorists and drug trafficking still exists for the country’s neighbors, he said.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate says the neighboring countries, including Iran should not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“We ask all the neighboring countries not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan in any way, instead they should try to harmonize all their views with the Islamic Emirate,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for IEA.
Paktika radio station back on air after 2-year break
A local radio station, Milma, in Paktika province has resumed operations after a two-year break, the radio officials said.
The radio officials said they took this decision at the request of their audience, adding that they will expand their broadcasting coverage to other provinces as well.
Milma radio reportedly had broadcasts for the southeastern provinces in the previous government.
Meanwhile, many media outlets have ceased operations due to economic problems over the last two years.
