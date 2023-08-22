International Sports
Former football star Thierry Henry to coach France at 2024 Olympics
Thierry Henry was on Monday named as coach of France’s Under-21s and will be in charge of the team competing at next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The 46-year-old former Arsenal and France striker replaces Sylvain Ripoll and returns to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year’s World Cup.
Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, has struggled to hit the same heights in coaching that he reached as a player, AFP reported.
He lasted barely three months as Monaco coach in the 2018-19 season and stepped down at MLS club Montreal Impact in February 2021 after just over a year at the helm.
He has also worked previously with Arsenal’s youth teams and twice served on the Belgium coaching staff, helping the country finish third at the 2018 World Cup.
Henry, scorer of 51 goals in 123 games for France, has been working as a TV consultant in recent times.
He could have a team built around Kylian Mbappé at the Olympics, with the France captain making no secret of his desire to play at the tournament, which is largely reserved for players aged 23 or younger.
Henry’s first match as France Under-21 coach is a friendly against Denmark in Nancy on September 7, four days before his team’s opening Euro 2025 qualifier away to Slovenia.
International Sports
Bangladesh’s Ebadot ruled out of Asia Cup
Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ODI Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday.
The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler sustained the injury during the one-day international series against Afghanistan last month.
The BCB said he had not made the expected recovery to be considered for the six-nation Asia Cup but hoped he would be fit to play the upcoming ODI World Cup, Reuters reported.
BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a statement Ebadot’s anterior cruciate ligament injury required further treatment.
The Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17, while the World Cup opens in India on October 5.
“Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team’s next major event… the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness,” Chowdhury said.
The BCB has called up uncapped pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as Ebadot’s replacement. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches, including nine wickets in three matches in the recent Emerging Men’s Asia Cup.
Sakib’s inclusion means there are five players in the squad from the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup-winning team.
Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim are the others included in the Asia Cup squad.
Bangladesh will play alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B of the Asia Cup.
International Sports
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
United States standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in their opening match of Serie A.
Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute, Associated Press reported.
“It was a fantastic start for sure,” Pulisic said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this team. The two early goals really helped us because it was a difficult game after that. And for me just a great start personally as well, nice to get a goal.”
Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan was the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players and he said the presence of former teammates played a part in his decision to join the storied Italian club.
“I was just speaking with those guys. With Olivier we had some good experiences together, I played with Fikayo (Tomori), I played with Ruben and the connection is just there, as you can see tonight again,” Pulisic said.
“And it was great to get the assist from Ollie again. It just felt like the perfect step in my career and I feel really, really welcome.”
Pulisic’s U.S. teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener. But other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.
Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side.
Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.
“We are very happy with this first match and I am even happier for Christian,” Giroud said. “I know him very well, we played together and had a good relationship on the field.”
With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan’s intensity dropped.
Rafael Leão could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.
Claudio Ranieri ’s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino.
Torino had the better of the chances but — just like last season — struggled to make the most of its opportunities.
The 71-year-old Ranieri was back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.
He achieved another seemingly improbable feat last season when he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs.
International Sports
Arsenal hangs on with 10 men to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after Odegaard’s penalty
Arsenal relied on Martin Odegaard’s 54th-minute penalty and an obdurate defensive effort when down to 10 men late on to secure a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the 67th minute after collecting a second yellow card, forcing Arsenal to retreat to preserve its second straight victory to open the campaign, Associated Press reported.
In the end, a penalty separated the teams, with Odegaard sending Sam Johnstone the wrong way from the spot after the Palace goalkeeper brought down Eddie Nketiah following a quickly taken free kick. Bukayo Saka usually takes Arsenal’s spot kicks but he handed the ball to Odegaard, the captain.
Arsenal is keeping pace with likely title rival Manchester City, the defending champion, by earning back-to-back wins. The first — 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest — didn’t come easy, either.
“We know Man City are the best team in the world at the minute and they are tough to stop,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said. “But it’s a great challenge ahead.”
Palace offered little attacking threat until Tomiyasu, who was yellow-carded in the 60th for taking too long at a throw-in, was adjudged to have pulled the jersey of Jordan Ayew after the Palace forward spun round to chase a ball over the top.
The second booking looked harsh and Tomiyasu appeared stunned by the decision as he became the fifth player in the second round of Premier League games to be sent off. Match officials are clamping down on time-wasting, especially this season, explaining why Tomiyasu got his first yellow.
“We know what’s happening, we know if we are time-wasting, we’re going to get a yellow card,” Rice said. “It can be frustrating at times but they laid down the law at the start of the season.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta withdrew a raft of attackers in the final 20 minutes and replaced them with defenders to protect the lead. Center backs William Saliba and substitute Gabriel, in particular, were impressive in helping Arsenal see the game out.
“I love to win like this,” Arteta said.
“Even at 10 men, we didn’t concede and we read the game very well. … It shows how much we want it.”
In the first half, Nketiah wasted two great chances when played through first by Saka and then by Rice. His first attempt hit the post and his second was poked over the crossbar.
Palace won its opening game at Sheffield United 1-0.
Aside from City and Arsenal, Brighton was the only other team with a maximum of six points after two games.
