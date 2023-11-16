Latest News
Forty new emerald deposits found in Panjshir
Panjshir’s Department of Mines and Petroleum says it has discovered 40 new emerald deposits in the province – which is a significant find for the country.
Mohammad Qasim Amiri, the head of the Mines and Petroleum Department in Panjshir said the deposits were found in Parian district.
Amiri stated that approximately 1,250 emerald deposits have now been identified in the province.
According to Amiri,extraction licenses have been issued for 550 of these deposits, which will provide opportunities for hundreds of workers.
Since the Islamic Emirate took control of the country, local authorities in Panjshir have overseen the extraction and sale of an estimated $24.5 billion worth of emeralds.
Herat hoping to harvest up to 30 tons of saffron this year
Herat’s department of agriculture and livestock says farmers in the province have planted saffron on more than 8,000 hectares of land this year, and they will probably harvest up to 30 tons.
Marking the Saffron Flower Festival held Thursday in Herat where processing companies and saffron growers showcased their products in 40 booths, Pir Mohammad Halimi, head of the agriculture and livestock department, said: “Nearly, 20,000 farmers are busy in the saffron sector in Herat province, and compared to last year, the saffron yield in this province is good. Last year, up to 20 tons of saffron was produced, and this year it is expected to reach 30 tons.”
However, a number of saffron growers said that although farmers’ interest in saffron cultivation has increased, the basic work for the growth of this product has not been done.
According to them, the problems in saffron export have not been solved yet and farmers need training programs to improve their skills for saffron cultivation.
“Afghanistan’s saffron industry should be promoted more than this, educational courses should be held, the national brand of Afghanistan’s saffron should be taken so that Afghanistan’s saffron is not exported under the name of other countries,” said Jalil Ahmad Karimi, a saffron grower.
“The most important way to transfer saffron is participation in the international expo. At the national level, expos and symposiums as well as festivals are helpful,” said Abdul Shukoor Ahrari, head of one of the saffron processing companies in Herat.
Meanwhile, the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment has said that this year 21 tons of saffron has been exported and good profits have been obtained.
However, Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union has pointed out that Afghan saffron still does not have a specific brand and is not introduced in the world markets.
“This year, about 21,684 kilos of saffron worth 21,561,000 dollars have been exported to foreign countries, most of which were exported to India, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Spain,” said Mohammad Yusof Amin, Executive Director of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“Our hope is still to have a market, to have better markets and we wish that we will reach European markets more than ever before,” said Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union.
Iran provides education for Afghan and Palestinian girls
Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali says that Iranian universities are willing to enrol Afghan and Palestinian girls who are deprived of an education.
Khazali said on X on Wednesday that some Islamic countries have volunteered to pay for the education of these girls.
Earlier this year, a number of Iranian universities announced they would accept Afghan female student.
The return of the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan caused all female students, as well as girls above grade six, to be deprived of an education.
In Gaza, a large part of the population has been displaced amid the ongoing war. This has had an enormous impact on girls as universities have closed amid continued strikes by the Israeli army.
Former Canadian envoy says Ottawa should reopen mission in Afghanistan
Two of Canada’s former ambassadors to Afghanistan are debating whether it’s time to establish a diplomatic presence in Kabul, and how best to keep tabs on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“There are ways for us to be on the ground and to see for ourselves, and to act for ourselves and act directly to help Afghans – without lending direct support to the Taliban (IEA),” former envoy Arif Lalani said in an interview this week.
“We should be able to decide for ourselves and inform others about what is really going on in Afghanistan. And the degree to which we can’t do that ourselves, I don’t think it does a service to anyone.”
Chris Alexander, a former Conservative foreign-affairs minister who also served as Canada’s ambassador in Kabul, meanwhile says that recognizing the IEA would compromise fundamental Canadian values, the Canadian Press reported.
“The cost would be too high, in terms of legitimizing an absolutely depraved regime,” he said Wednesday.
Lalani told the Senate’s foreign-affairs committee last month that the IEA “seems to have taken hostage an entire society, and our (Canada’s) response has been to neither use force nor to use diplomacy.”
“We are at a standstill, and Afghans are suffering. We actually need to take a decision.”
Lalani said Canada should be “looking at creative ways to find assistance to help Afghans” while understanding how countries like China, Russia and Iran are engaging with the IEA.
Lalani said Ottawa could better help individual Afghans sustain themselves economically, otherwise “what little economic development is taking place will slide backwards” as governments grapple to respond to multiple humanitarian crises worldwide.
“We have a government in Afghanistan that no one likes, that is doing incredible damage to its own population. But we need to now think about the Afghan people, as opposed to our own sense of outrage,” he said.
He also said if Canadians were to establish a presence in Afghanistan, it could in the form of “specific development programming” that has measured outcomes.
“The alternative is us sort of standing still from the sidelines and pretending that we’re going to do more,” he said.
“If we take that position, let’s please stop the selfies and hashtags and suggest we’re going to do more and we stand with Afghans, because we’re not.”
