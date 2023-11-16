Forty new emerald deposits found in Panjshir

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2023)

Herat’s department of agriculture and livestock says farmers in the province have planted saffron on more than 8,000 hectares of land this year, and they will probably harvest up to 30 tons.

Marking the Saffron Flower Festival held Thursday in Herat where processing companies and saffron growers showcased their products in 40 booths, Pir Mohammad Halimi, head of the agriculture and livestock department, said: “Nearly, 20,000 farmers are busy in the saffron sector in Herat province, and compared to last year, the saffron yield in this province is good. Last year, up to 20 tons of saffron was produced, and this year it is expected to reach 30 tons.”

However, a number of saffron growers said that although farmers’ interest in saffron cultivation has increased, the basic work for the growth of this product has not been done.

According to them, the problems in saffron export have not been solved yet and farmers need training programs to improve their skills for saffron cultivation.

“Afghanistan’s saffron industry should be promoted more than this, educational courses should be held, the national brand of Afghanistan’s saffron should be taken so that Afghanistan’s saffron is not exported under the name of other countries,” said Jalil Ahmad Karimi, a saffron grower.

“The most important way to transfer saffron is participation in the international expo. At the national level, expos and symposiums as well as festivals are helpful,” said Abdul Shukoor Ahrari, head of one of the saffron processing companies in Herat.

Meanwhile, the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment has said that this year 21 tons of saffron has been exported and good profits have been obtained.

However, Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union has pointed out that Afghan saffron still does not have a specific brand and is not introduced in the world markets.

“This year, about 21,684 kilos of saffron worth 21,561,000 dollars have been exported to foreign countries, most of which were exported to India, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Spain,” said Mohammad Yusof Amin, Executive Director of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

“Our hope is still to have a market, to have better markets and we wish that we will reach European markets more than ever before,” said Bashir Ahmad Rashidi, head of Afghanistan’s National Saffron Growers Union.