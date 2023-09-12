Four kidnappers killed in Kabul operation

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2023)

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs announced Tuesday it will return $108 in excess fees to each pilgrim who performed this year’s Hajj.

Officials said that more than $115 million was collected from pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, of which just over $112 million was spent.

Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that the refund process will start tomorrow in all provinces of the country.

“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) pilgrims should visit the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the capital and to the Directorates of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the provinces, get a letter from the directorate and get their money from the banks,” Saqib said.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the transparency in the Hajj process.

“We were called to collect our excess money…We are very grateful,” Ajmal, a pilgrim, said.

Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan performed Hajj this year.