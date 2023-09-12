Latest News
Four kidnappers killed in Kabul operation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s interior ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qane says four kidnappers were killed on Monday night in a special forces operation in the 8th police district of Kabul city.
Qane said the ministry launched the operation on Monday night in a bid to rescue a hostage being held by the group. He said the hostage was being held in Kart-e-Naw in Kabul city.
According to Qane, the hostage was killed by the kidnappers during the operation.
Ministry to refund balance of payment to pilgrims who performed Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs announced Tuesday it will return $108 in excess fees to each pilgrim who performed this year’s Hajj.
Officials said that more than $115 million was collected from pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, of which just over $112 million was spent.
Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Noor Mohammad Saqib said that the refund process will start tomorrow in all provinces of the country.
“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) pilgrims should visit the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the capital and to the Directorates of Hajj and Religious Affairs in the provinces, get a letter from the directorate and get their money from the banks,” Saqib said.
Meanwhile, some pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the transparency in the Hajj process.
“We were called to collect our excess money…We are very grateful,” Ajmal, a pilgrim, said.
Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan performed Hajj this year.
IEA and Uzbek ambassador discuss ways to counter narcotics in Kabul
Yadgar Khwaja Shadmanov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, met on Tuesday with Abdurrahman Qasemi, civil deputy of the counter-narcotics department of the interior ministry, where both sides discussed ways to fight against narcotics, the ministry said in a statement.
At the meeting, the head of the counter-narcotics department Hasibullah Ahmadi also emphasized the commitment of the Islamic Emirate in the fight against narcotics and asked the ambassador to cooperate with the caretaker government in this regard.
Islamic Emirate counter-narcotics’ officials also called on the ambassador of Uzbekistan to cooperate in the upcoming conference in the capacity building of interior ministry’s officials in the fight against drugs.
IEA expresses ‘deepest condolences’ to Libyan govt following deadly floods
Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed its deepest condolences to the people and government of Libya following devastating floods that hit the country this week, leaving tens of thousands of people dead, injured and missing.
“We ask Allah the Almighty to grant Jannah to the lives lost, swift and full recovery to the injured, and patience to the bereaved families,” the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter.
The ministry stated that the IEA hopes that the Libyan people and government with joint efforts and local and international solidarity, would overcome these difficulties and expeditiously improve the condition of the victims.
