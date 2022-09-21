World
German Chancellor: Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war, Reuters quoting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The return of imperialism, with Putin’s war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the U.N. to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the “strong rule the weak”.
“Do we watch helpless as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbors or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?” Scholz asked.
“Or do we manage together to ensure the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? My answer, as a German and European, is: we must manage it.”
To better achieve this end, the global south needed a greater say in world affairs, Scholz said. With greater responsibility would come greater conviction, he said.
Western allies have been competing with Russia for diplomatic influence since the Kremlin began its invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Scholz announced Berlin would host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Oct. 25. Germany would help the Kyiv government with the “enormous cost of rebuilding the country”, Scholz said.
World
China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing, Reuters reported.
“We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession,” Mao said.
She also urged the U.S. to handle Taiwan-related issues “carefully and properly”, and not send “wrong signals” to Taiwan independence separatist forces, warning the United States not to seriously damage Sino-U.S. relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.
“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China,” said Mao.
World
Biden: U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in event of a Chinese invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.
Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: “Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.”
Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine, U.S. forces – American men and women – would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: “Yes.”
The interview was just the latest time that Biden has appeared to go beyond long-standing stated U.S. policy on Taiwan, but his statement was clearer than previous ones about committing U.S. troops to the defend the island, Reuters reported.
The United States has long stuck to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” and not making clear whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.
Asked to comment, a White House spokesperson said U.S. policy towards Taiwan had not changed.
“The President has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn’t changed. That remains true,” the spokesperson said.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed its thanks to Biden for his reaffirming of the “U.S. government’s rock-solid security commitment to Taiwan”.
Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and deepen the close security partnership between Taiwan and the United States, it said in a statement.
The CBS interview with Biden was conducted last week. The president is in Britain for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, Reuters reported.
In May, Biden was asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan and replied: “Yes … That’s the commitment we made.”
In the 60 Minutes interview, Biden reiterated the United States remained committed to a “One-China” policy in which Washington officially recognizes Beijing not Taipei, and said the United States was not encouraging Taiwanese independence.
“We are not moving, we are not encouraging their being independent … that’s their decision,” he said.
Biden’s remarks are likely to enrage Beijing, which was angered by a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi in August.
That visit promoted China to conducted its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan and China has protested moves by U.S. lawmakers to advanced legislation that would enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control and has not ruled out the use of force. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from China’s embassy in Washington.
In a phone call with Biden in July, Xi warned about Taiwan, saying “those who play with fire will perish by it.”
World
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
The latest earthquake to hit Taiwan’s southeastern coast is the strongest since Saturday’s 6.6 magnitude quake.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coast, the US Geological Survey said, prompting Japan to issue a tsunami warning, according to the island’s weather bureau.
The quake hit at 11:24 Kabul time at a depth of 10 kms.
A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple aftershocks since then including a 5.6 magnitude early Sunday.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency also issued a tsunami advisory to remote islands near Taiwan.
Waves as high as one meter were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA
James Webb telescope captures its first images of Mars
German Chancellor: Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
-
Latest News5 days ago
SCO members emphasize on peace and stability in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
-
COVID-193 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trader holds mass wedding for over 100 couples in Sar-e-Pul
-
Health2 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off