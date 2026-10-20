Government assesses 115 private hospitals in Kabul, only two earn top grade

The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced the results of its assessment of 115 private hospitals in Kabul, with two placed in Category A, nine in Category B and 39 in Category C.

Ministry officials announced the results at a meeting in Kabul on Tuesday, saying the accreditation and classification process aims to improve healthcare standards, promote fair competition among private hospitals, increase transparency and address concerns over the cost of medical services.

Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the initiative was designed to bring changes to the private healthcare sector and encourage hospitals to compete by improving the quality of their services.

He added that healthcare service rates would also be determined following the assessment, which he said could improve transparency and help ease public concerns over access to medical care.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the IEA’s Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, said the classification process was introduced in response to public complaints about high costs at private hospitals. He said hospitals were assessed and classified according to their facilities and the services they provide.

Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Health Services, said each hospital’s category reflects its current condition. Hospitals receiving higher classifications should maintain their standards, while those in lower categories should work to meet the required criteria, he added.

Ministry officials said the accreditation process would continue as part of efforts to standardise healthcare services, regulate treatment costs and strengthen accountability among private healthcare facilities. They urged hospitals to meet the established standards and improve the quality and accessibility of care for patients.