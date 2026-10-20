Pakistan FM urges IEA not to allow Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan

Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the Islamic Emirate to ensure that Afghan territory is not used for terrorism against Pakistan and other countries around the world.

Ishaq Dar made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

In his speech, he stressed that sustainable economic development in the region cannot be guaranteed without lasting peace and security. He also said that stability in Afghanistan is essential for maintaining peace and security across the region.

Pakistan’s foreign minister said his country wants a peaceful, stable, regionally integrated and prosperous Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan has made efforts to support Afghanistan’s development and the well-being of its people.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that attacks in Pakistan are organised from Afghan territory. The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected these allegations, stating that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”