World
Governments warn citizens over security risks in France after riots
The unrest on Saturday saw clashes between protesters and police, looting at shops and a town hall set on fire, prompting several countries to update their travel advisories.
Governments across Europe and Asia have warned their citizens to exercise caution in France following violent protests over the rising cost of living and declining public services that erupted into riots over the weekend.
The unrest on Saturday saw clashes between protesters and police, looting at shops and a town hall set on fire, prompting several countries to update their travel advisories.
Italy urged its citizens in France to avoid large crowds and exercise extreme caution. Its foreign ministry also advised travellers to register their presence through an official website or mobile application to help authorities locate them if necessary.
Germany warned that further riots could occur in the coming days and urged its nationals to follow instructions from local police. It also cautioned that people could face fines or claims for damages if they failed to leave unauthorised demonstrations when ordered to do so.
The Czech Republic advised its citizens to stay away from demonstrations, marches and public gatherings, citing a deterioration in the security situation, the Czech news agency CTK reported.
Poland similarly urged visitors to avoid areas where demonstrations were taking place, although it made no changes to its overall assessment of France as a travel destination.
The Netherlands has also advised travellers to avoid protests, according to its travel guidance, last updated on October 7.
Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway issued similar warnings, urging their citizens in France to avoid demonstrations and follow instructions from local authorities.
Outside Europe, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said it was monitoring the demonstrations. While travel to France remained unrestricted, it advised Malaysians to consider postponing non-essential trips until the situation improved.
Malaysia’s embassy in Paris also urged citizens in France to remain vigilant and exercise caution.
The warnings reflect growing concern among foreign governments over the potential for further violence as France faces public anger over living costs and pressure on public services. Authorities have urged visitors and residents to monitor local developments and follow police instructions.
World
Violent protests spread across Europe as Albanian PM blames ‘foreign hand’
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in separate demonstrations over the weekend, with some rallies escalating into looting, arson and confrontations with security forces.
Demonstrations over living costs, housing, education and alleged corruption have triggered clashes with police in several countries across Europe, putting governments under mounting pressure.
Protests and violent clashes have spread this month, with demonstrations in France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Albania exposing growing public frustration over economic pressures, education and government accountability.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in separate demonstrations over the weekend, with some rallies escalating into looting, arson and confrontations with security forces.
In Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama accused unnamed foreign forces of fuelling the unrest, describing the violence as the work of an “outside hand” seeking to destabilise the country and undermine its ambitions to join the European Union.
The accusation comes as thousands of demonstrators in the capital, Tirana, demand Rama’s resignation, while protests have also spread to other Albanian cities.
Albania protests escalate
Albania has experienced several days of increasingly violent anti-government demonstrations, with students joining a broader movement against Rama’s government.
Protesters have raised concerns about alleged corruption, university conditions, education costs and unemployment. Opposition to a controversial luxury tourism development along Albania’s southern coastline has also contributed to the wider discontent. The project has been linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.
Clashes in Tirana have seen demonstrators throw stones, fireworks and petrol bombs at police, while government buildings and other property have been damaged by fires and vandalism.
Police have responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets. Authorities have also reported numerous detentions and injuries among protesters and officers.
Rama has rejected calls to resign, arguing that the violence threatens Albania’s European integration ambitions. He has said the government is prepared to address legitimate student concerns but will not yield to demands made through violence.
His claims of foreign interference have not however been independently established.
France sees widespread unrest
France experienced some of the largest demonstrations, with more than 550,000 people taking part in rallies over the weekend.
What began as demonstrations involving students broadened into protests over the cost of living and wider social grievances. Violence erupted in several cities on Saturday, with masked groups targeting shops, supermarkets and public buildings.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said more than 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured. In Limoges, a fire largely destroyed the historic town hall, while other municipal buildings and businesses were vandalised or looted.
President Emmanuel Macron vowed that those responsible for the violence would face prosecution.
Clashes in Belgium and Italy
In Brussels, Belgian police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators after accusing some protesters of throwing objects at officers and starting fires. Similar tactics were used in Liège.
The unrest followed weeks of student protests over university registration fees and reflected wider concerns about the affordability of education and everyday expenses.
In Milan, Italy, a march against war and rising living costs descended into clashes as masked protesters threw stones and paving blocks at riot police, looted shops and set fire to barricades.
Police used tear gas and water cannons to clear crowds from the city centre. At least two officers were injured and about 50 demonstrators were detained, according to Italian news agency LaPresse.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, while Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said protesters’ concerns were understandable but that attacks on police and damage to public property were unacceptable.
Clashes were also reported in Bologna.
Housing and wages drive protests in Portugal
In Lisbon, tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday against rising living costs, low wages and the difficulty of finding affordable housing.
House prices in Portugal have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have risen sharply, intensifying pressure on households in major cities.
Demonstrators called for higher wages and pensions and action to address housing and fuel costs. Some erected tents in central Lisbon to highlight the housing crisis.
The Portuguese government has faced criticism from protesters who accuse political leaders of being disconnected from the financial pressures experienced by ordinary citizens.
Spain housing protests turn violent
Spain also faced its own protests earlier this month when violence erupted during housing protests in Spain on October 3, with clashes reported in Valencia and Barcelona.
Demonstrators protested soaring rents, evictions and the growing difficulty of accessing affordable housing.
Police made arrests as unrest escalated, with officers injured during confrontations. The demonstrations reflect mounting public anger over Spain’s housing crisis and growing pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government to introduce lasting solutions.
Wider warning for European governments
Although the demonstrations are believed to not be part of a single coordinated movement, analysts say they reflect overlapping concerns about living standards, education, housing and the prospects facing younger generations.
Alberto Alemanno, a professor of European Union law and policy at HEC Paris Business School, told Al Jazeera however that France appeared to be at the centre of a wider wave of unrest, with signs of mobilisation emerging elsewhere in Europe.
He suggested that further demonstrations could take place in the coming weeks, including in Germany, Greece and Austria.
Reinout Van Zandycke, a communications expert in Belgium, warned last week that foreign interference could be involved in TikTok calls encouraging people to protest in France and Belgium on October 17. His concern focused on the online mobilisation and the possibility of manipulation, rather than proof that the protests were centrally organised.
The unrest presents a challenge for governments already facing public pressure over economic conditions and political accountability. In Albania, the dispute has also become entangled with the country’s ambition to join the European Union.
Whether the demonstrations lead to policy changes or further confrontation remains uncertain. However, the spread of unrest underlines the pressure facing European governments as protesters demand action on living costs, education, housing and corruption.
World
Greek coast guard says 12 migrants die in Aegean sea crossings
Twelve migrants died Monday attempting to cross the Aegean Sea, including six people whose bodies were found after their boat collided with a police vessel, authorities said.
A baby and four women were among six people who died off the island of Lesbos on Monday following the collision, a coast guard official told AFP.
The other six dead – five men and a woman – were on a small boat that capsized off the island of Samos, the coast guard added. Another 14 people from the boat, one of them a presumed Iranian organiser, were rescued.
The coast guard official said that in the incident off Lesbos, “a speed boat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel”. The official said eight people were rescued.
The nationalities of the deceased have not yet been released.
The Aegean is a much-used route for migrants crossing from Turkey and hoping to reach Europe. There have been many deaths.
One person died and 25 remained missing after a boat filled with migrants sank off the island of Gavdos, near Crete in September. – AFP (edited)
World
Trump endorses Netanyahu in close Israeli election
Polls have suggested no candidate has a clear path to power. Israel’s prime minister is chosen through coalition-building in parliament rather than by direct popular vote.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed his ally Benjamin Netanyahu as the longtime Israeli prime minister struggles for an edge in next week’s parliamentary election.
Trump praised Netanyahu as a “great warrior prime minister” and peace partner, crediting him with joining the United States in launching strikes on Iran in February. The conflict, in its seventh month, has disrupted energy markets globally and wreaked havoc across the Middle East, damaging critical infrastructure and destabilizing regional economies, Reuters reported.
“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
“Despite all of that, he has endured and, in fact, he has thrived! I have watched Bibi under the most trying of times. Normal men or women in such situations would have wilted under the pressure — But Bibi did not wilt, he actually got stronger, and maintains that same Strength today.”
In his message, addressed to “the Great People of Israel,” Trump added, “Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel.”
The Trump endorsement is not certain to give Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party a boost in the October 27 national election, as Israeli public support for Trump has diminished amid Israeli-US disagreements over Iran.
Polls have suggested no candidate has a clear path to power. Israel’s prime minister is chosen through coalition-building in parliament rather than by direct popular vote.
It will be Israel’s first vote since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that shook the country and plunged the Middle East into turmoil, as Israel went to war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.
The election could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power after one of the most consequential periods in Israel’s history, or is defeated by centrist rivals promising to usher in a new era.
Netanyahu promptly expressed his thanks to his “dear friend Donald” on X, saying, “Together we will complete the mission!”
Most Israelis, even those who are critical of Netanyahu and his government, were largely in favor of the Iran war.
In an election this close, “it couldn’t hurt him, and it might help,” said analyst Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition is projected to lose its governing majority, although the opposition may also struggle to form a government, opinion polls show. That could lead to Netanyahu serving as a caretaker prime minister while another election is held.
The US president passed up earlier opportunities to endorse Netanyahu, perhaps because he wanted to see what leverage he could exercise on issues like Gaza or Lebanon, said Miller. In the end, he said, Trump sided with a leader he sees as strong and unfairly persecuted.
“However angry Trump may be at Netanyahu for pushing this Iran war, this in the end was a Trump decision,” Miller added.
A Trump decision not to endorse Netanyahu would have raised “legitimate questions about whether or not the whole Iran venture was in fact something Trump should have done,” he said.
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