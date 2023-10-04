Sport
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan win World Cup warm-up against Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis’ sparkling century was not enough to earn Sri Lanka victory as a Rahmanullah Gurbaz-inspired Afghanistan won a rain-affected clash in Guwahati.
Batting first, Mendis arrived at the crease following the early departure of Dimuth Karunaratne and was quickly into his stride, AFP reported.
The 18th over was particularly punishing, Mendis taking 18 from it including three consecutive boundaries, and he quickly moved to a 59-ball century.
With his score on 158, including 19 fours and six sixes, Mendis retired at the end of the 30th over and Afghanistan fought back with the ball thereafter, Mohammad Nabi claiming four for 44 – including two in two balls in the 39th over – as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 294 with 22 balls unused.
Kasun Rajitha claimed the scalp of Ibrahim Zadran amid a miserly opening spell which saw his five overs cost just two runs, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah proved much tougher to dislodge.
The pair’s century stand came either side of a rain delay, after which the target was adjusted to 257 from 42 overs, and kicked on in style as the target loomed into view.
Rahmanullah was first to three figures, hitting three sixes in the 31st over before clearing the ropes three times in succession in the next, which also saw him bring up his century.
He and Rahmat both retired shortly after, as Azmatullah Omarzai hit the winning runs with 23 balls to spare.
Sri Lanka v Afghanistan at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – Afghanistan won by six wickets (DLS method)
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka 294 in 46.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 158, Pathum Nissanka 30; Mohammad Nabi 4/44, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/25)
Afghanistan 261/4 in 38.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 119, Rahmat Shah 93; Kasun Rajitha 1/18, Lahiru Kumara 1/58)
Result: Afghanistan won by six wickets (DLS method)
Sport
Asian Games 2023 cricket: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to set up semi-final with Pakistan
Afghanistan cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by eight runs in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
Sent to bat first by Sri Lanka who won the toss, Afghanistan made 116 before they were bowled out in the 18.3 overs in Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.
Noor Ali Zadran hit 51 off 52 balls. Shahidulah and Mohammad Shahzad added 23 and 20 each respectively.
Nutwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he took four wickets.
Afghanistan then bowled out Sri Lanka for 108 in the 19.1 overs, with Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad claiming three wickets each.
With the victory, Afghanistan advanced to the semifinals of Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition. They will face Pakistan on Friday.
Sport
World Cup 2023: Only 2 days to go! What you need to know!
The start of the exciting ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is just two days away and fans around the world are gearing up to watch the global extravaganza, which will of course end in celebration for one team and millions of fans.
Afghan fans meanwhile have not been forgotten about as Ariana Television Network has secured the exclusive, and live, broadcasting rights for all matches, which will be played in India.
Games will be broadcast live each day on Ariana Television, while concurrent matches will be live-streamed on Ariana Television’s website.
This World Cup, which starts Thursday, will meanwhile provide a sharp focus for one-day international cricket (ODIs) and a chance to show how the 50-over game has evolved since India last staged the tournament in 2011.
In recent years, critics have complained that ODIs, which were once the economic driving force of the game, are now often reduced to what they say are “meaningless” bilateral series.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell recently said in a column on ESPNCricinfo that “the ODI has been reduced to virtually depending on a World Cup year for its importance.”
Other experts say the game is too “predictable” and that it has become “boring”.
These sentiments are not however shared with millions of fans around the world who consider ODIs a stalwart of the International Cricket Council’s schedule.
Observers say that perhaps the biggest on-field development since 2011 has been the change in what constitutes a big total.
There have been 24 occasions on which a total of 400 has been passed in ODI cricket and 15 of those have come since the 2011 World Cup.
In fact World Cup-holders England have lifted the world record for an ODI total to 444 in 2016; 481 in 2018 and again last year with a staggering 498 against the Netherlands.
But despite the negative opinions of some critics, ODIs, which date back to 1971, are not going anywhere anytime soon.
Instead, there will be some thrilling matches over the next few weeks, including at least one much anticipated clash between Asian giants and arch-rivals India and Pakistan.
Ten teams are already well into their warm up matches in India, and each team will play every other team once in the league stage. The top four will go through to the semi-finals.
So, who are the favorites to lift this year’s trophy?
Well, experts point towards India as having a good chance, given that they are hosts and have the home crowd on their side and that they are also No.1 in ICC’s ODI rankings.
England might also have a shot as they are defending champions, who won the T20 World Cup last year, and they remain the fastest-scoring batting line-up in ODIs.
Then there is Pakistan, who held the No. 1 ranking until India took it from them.
New Zealand were losing finalists at the last two ODI World Cups as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup. They have a core group of highly experienced, skilful players who will no doubt want to go one better this time.
The experts point out that Australia meanwhile might find themselves seriously tested by Sri Lanka in Lucknow, while New Zealand could face the same predicament by both Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chennai.
Afghanistan may also pose a big threat to Pakistan, who don’t really have a gun wicket-taking spinner, when they meet in Chennai.
The opening game on October 5 will pit England and New Zealand against each other in Ahmedabad. The final will be on November 19.
There will be six day games, starting at 10.30am local time, but every other match will be day-night contests, starting at 2pm India time.
There are however reserve days in case of rain for both semi-finals, scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16, and the final.
Afghanistan’s first match will be against Bangladesh on Saturday, October 7, in Dharamsala.
The fixtures are as follows?
• Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Saturday, October 7, 2023, Dharamsala
• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad
Ariana Television Network will keep fans up-to-date on all the news and on broadcasting and streaming details. So be sure to check back here, regularly, for the latest World Cup news.
Sport
Ajay Jadeja named Afghan team’s mentor for Cricket World Cup
Former Indian Captain and middle-order batter Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as mentor of Afghanistan’s team for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, it was announced Monday.
Jadeja played 15 test matches for India from 1992 to 2000, scoring 576 runs at 26.18 with 4 half-centuries to his name and a best of 96. He also represented India in 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the same period, having scored 5,359 runs at 37.47 with 6 one hundreds and 30 fifties to his name in the format, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
He has also been part of 111 First Class and 291 List A games and has scored over 8,000 runs in each format with 31 hundreds and 88 fifties combined in both formats of the game.
Afghanistan team is currently in India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Their first match in the tournament will be against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamshala.
However, the team will face a warm up match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Watch all warm up matches live
Ariana Television Network kicked off its live broadcast campaign of the ODI World Cup on Friday, September 29. Sadly, Afghanistan’s first warm up match – against South Africa – was rained out.
Tuesday’s warm up match will be broadcast live, on Ariana Television, along with other key matches. However, the balance of matches will be streamed live on our website.
Ariana Television’s broadcasts of warm up matches will start at 12:30pm on Tuesday and live streaming of the other matches will start at 1pm.
For the full warm up broadcast and streaming schedule see table below.
