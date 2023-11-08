Latest News
Guterres appoints new deputy head of UNAMA
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Tuesday the appointment of Indrika Ratwatte of Sri Lanka as his new Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan.
Ratwatte will also serve as the Humanitarian Coordinator. He succeeds Ramiz Alakbarov of Azerbaijan.
Ratwatte brings over 30 years of experience in humanitarian affairs and protection in complex and crisis settings, including over 14 years of working on Afghanistan and regional issues.
He started his career with the United Nations in 1992, with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and continued his career with the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 1993.
His most recent positions have included Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, where he previously also served as Deputy, and UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan. He served with UNHCR as Deputy Representative in Tanzania and Pakistan, along with prior assignments in Thailand, Croatia, China, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Latest News
All states, including Pakistan, must uphold rights of refugees: US
The deputy spokesman for the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, asked all countries, including Pakistan to adhere to their obligations towards Afghan refugees.
Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday Patel stated that the US joins partners in urging all states, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in their treatment of refugees and asylum seekers and to respect the principle of non-refoulement.
Patel also asked the government of Pakistan and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan to allow Afghans who seek international support to enter their countries.
“We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with the appropriate international humanitarian organizations,” said Patel.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) says that more than 20,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing between November 1 and 4.
According to OCHA, more than 60% of them are children.
Based on its recent assessment, OCHA called the situation of migrants deported from Pakistan as “desperate “.
On Tuesday, OCHA wrote in a post on X, formerly twitter, that many had traveled for days, unclear of where to return to and were stranded at the border.
OCHA says funding is urgently needed to help migrants stuck at the crossing.
This comes after Pakistan started arresting and deporting refugees without documents on November 1; a process that affects 1.7 million Afghan refugees.
Despite the pressures of international organizations supporting human rights and asylum seekers, Pakistan has not backed down from its decision to expel undocumented Afghan immigrants.
Latest News
EU releases €61 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
The EU has released €61 million ($64 million) in humanitarian aid to address the needs of vulnerable people in Afghanistan, as well as refugees in neighboring Pakistan.
A total of €60 million are allocated for humanitarian organizations working in Afghanistan and another €1 million, for those in Pakistan.
The new funding will help address the food crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half of the population is acutely food insecure. It will also serve to cover other needs such as shelter, protection, health care, nutrition and water and sanitation, notably for the population affected by the string of earthquakes that hit the west of the country in October.
Part of the funding will also support Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan, prioritizing protection monitoring, and immediate support in host communities.
This new assistance comes in addition to the nearly €94 million in humanitarian aid already allocated this year for Afghanistan, including the €4.5 million package approved following the recent earthquakes. EU humanitarian aid in Afghanistan is solely channeled through humanitarian partners on the ground.
Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The humanitarian needs of Afghan people remain very worrying, even more following the devastating earthquakes. The EU acted immediately after the disaster with a first emergency aid package, and now we add a substantial increase in funding to help the Afghan population still struggling in the affected areas but also across the country, as well as those that are still in Pakistan or returning.”
Latest News
Blast hits commuter bus in Kabul, 7 killed, 20 injured
At least seven people were killed and 20 others wounded when an explosion happened in capital Kabul on Tuesday, police said.
The blast happened in a commuter bus in Dasht-e-Barchi area of the city, Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman, said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
It comes nearly two weeks after a blast hit a sports club in the same area, killing four people.
Guterres appoints new deputy head of UNAMA
All states, including Pakistan, must uphold rights of refugees: US
EU releases €61 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
Armed drones shot down over Iraq airport where US forces based
Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Tahawol: Pakistan pressurizing Afghanistan by deporting migrants
Saar: Deputy PM’s meeting with Iran’s cabinet ministers discussed
Tahawol: Acting government’s delegation trip to Iran discussed
Saar: Warning to Pakistan over eviction of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s call for secure & stable Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services for Afghan returnees at crossings
-
World5 days ago
US seeks pauses in war as Israeli troops encircle Gaza City
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy for first time ever
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan speeds up Afghans’ repatriation after deadline expires
-
Climate Change5 days ago
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan railway officials held tripartite meeting
-
Regional4 days ago
Militants attack air force base in central Pakistan, says military