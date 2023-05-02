Latest News
Guterres says Doha meeting was not about recognizing IEA
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed that the meeting in Doha on Afghanistan had not been aimed at recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
Speaking in a press conference after the two-day meeting of 20 countries’ envoys, Guterres said he was open to meeting IEA officials when it was the “right moment to do so, but today is not the right moment.”
In the meeting, participants expressed concerns over the presence of terrorist groups, lack of inclusivity, humanitarian situation and recent IEA decisions against girls and women, Guterres said.
He maintained that the United Nations will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of desperate Afghans despite the IEA’s restrictions on its female staff, but funding is drying up.
Guterres also said concerns over Afghanistan’s stability were growing.
“Throughout the past decades, we stayed and we delivered, and we are determined to seek the necessary conditions to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans. The United Nations will not waiver in our commitment to support the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said.
The ban on female Afghan UN staff signaled by IEA last month was a violation of human rights, he said.
“We will never be silent in the face of unprecedented systemic attacks on women’s and girls’ rights,” he said.
He warned of a severe shortfall in financial pledges for its humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6% funded, falling short of the $4.6 billion requested for a country in which most of the population live in poverty.
IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with Sharia law and that Afghanistan’s territory would not be used for militancy or violence against other nations.
Mazar-Herat-Kandahar railway project to begin this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan plans to establish a “large-scale” railway network to establish regional connectivity and increase regional transit and transfers through the country.
The ambitious Railway Project will connect Afghanistan to East Asia, Iran, Turkey, and several European countries.
The ambitious plan, billed as Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat-Kandahar Railway Project, has been approved by the country’s Economic Commission, and will be completed with domestic revenue, said a statement from the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs on Monday.
The 1,468-kilometer-long network, which will pass through 37 districts of nine Afghan provinces, aims to connect East Asia with Iran, Türkiye and Europe through Afghanistan.
It also aims to create the “shortest and most economical” route between Moscow and New Delhi through Afghanistan, connect Russia and Central Asia with South Asia and the sea ports through Afghanistan, and join Afghanistan with Iran’s Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports, and Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports.
The project, according to the statement, will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat section will span some 657 km, while the second section starting from Herat and passing through Nimroz, Farah, Helmand and Kandahar, and ending at Spin Boldak, will have a length of 811 km.
“According to the economic and technical studies, and taking into account the transit value, the value of the estimated transfer and the revenue, the work on the first phase of the project will commence this year,” the statement concluded.
Mujahid reacts to American-Pakistani scholar’s claims against IEA
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Monday reacted to claims made by Hassan Abbas, an American-Pakistani scholar, in his book titled “The Return of the Taliban.”
The book claims that the IEA is not independent and it is under the control of the intelligence and military of another country.
“This intelligence officer is not aware of the fact that the Islamic Emirate has a proud history of winning, maintaining and nurturing its independence, any rational person who wants to investigate the independence and freedom of the Islamic Emirate will easily and quickly come to the conclusion that this line and these officials are at the last limit of freedom and independence,” Mujahid said in a statement.
“We believe that this person named Hassan Abbas is a mercenary hired by an intelligence agency who tried to defile sea (muddy the waters) with his own failed attempt.” Mujahid added.
He said that the IEA has “sacrificed so much to gain its independence and freedom.”
“It is also ready to make sacrifices to preserve it, and will not involve its independence in any country or intelligence network at any cost,” he added.
Some Afghan professors also believe that the content of this book suggests a relationship between the author and the intelligence organizations, but they maintain that it is the responsibility of the IEA to present an accurate narrative of the country’s security and political issues to avoid such claims.
“We Afghans need to write books about wars, history, politics and social developments so that people like Hassan Abbas don’t have the opportunity to receive information and write books based on the interests of their country,” Faiz Mohammad Zeland, a university professor, said.
Hassan Abbas is a Professor of International Security Studies at the US National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs. He is a former Pakistani government official who served in the administrations of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (1995–1996) and President Pervez Musharraf (1999–2000).
Energy ministry signs cooperation memorandum with Danish Refugee Council
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) has announced the signing of a joint cooperation memorandum for the implementation of water development projects with Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Afghanistan.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Omar Akhundzadah, deputy minister of MEW, said during the signing of this memorandum that water management in Afghanistan needs the joint cooperation of national and international organizations.
According to this memorandum, DRC will cooperate with the Ministry of Energy and Water in order to implement the development projects of water management and provision of drinking water for the people of Afghanistan.
