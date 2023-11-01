Latest News
Half of all Afghans are living in poverty: World Bank
Poverty affects one in every two Afghans, while about 15 million people are food insecure, the World Bank said in its latest report on Afghanistan published Tuesday.
The report said that consumer prices continue to decrease because of persistent economic weakness and reduced demand, prolonging the deflationary trend that began in April 2023.
Deflation dynamics reflect the impact of depleted household savings, reduced public spending, and shocks to farmer income from poppy cultivation bans, the report said.
On trade, the report said that exports amounted to US$1.3 billion between January to September, representing a slight decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Imports reached US$ 5.7 billion, showing a 27 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022.
On the value of Afghan currency, the report said that it appreciated by 20.2 percent against the US dollar between January 1 and October 23.
The report also said that revenue collection for the first seven months of 2023 reached 105 billion Afghanis, which is 5 percent below the target. However, revenue collection increased 1.2 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Border taxes account for 58 percent of total revenue.
Latest News
UNDP appeals for $25 million to support earthquake recovery in Herat
In the wake of the three devastating earthquakes that struck Herat Province between October 7 and 15, 2023, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday issued an urgent appeal for $25 million to support key parts of the recovery plan.
The earthquakes, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, left a trail of destruction affecting 1.6 million people, with over 1,500 deaths, 11,000 injuries, and widespread damage to over 21000 homes and infrastructure – rendering conditions unbearable for communities already grappling with deep poverty and underdevelopment, UNDP said in a statement.
The survivors, mostly women and children, are mainly living in tents, exposed to the cold, and in need of water, health care, food, and proper shelter, the statement said.
The UNDP appeal is part of a larger Herat Earthquake Response Plan developed by the UN Humanitarian Country Team, which needs $93.6 million to assist 114,000 people who are most in need during the winter. UNDP, in collaboration with UN partners and NGOs, has already allocated $3.15 million from its own resources for immediate relief and recovery. However, this is not enough to meet the huge demand for recovery and rebuilding, UNDP said.
“The situation on the ground is desperate and winter is fast approaching. Our goal is to help these communities restore basic infrastructure, especially shelter, and return to normalcy as quickly as possible. We’ve repurposed some of our existing resources so we can start moving quickly, but these resources are just not enough,” Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan, said.
UNDP’s appeal for an additional US$25 million aims to provide transitional and permanent shelter (using owner-driven Community Housing approaches), rebuild basic infrastructure, provide renewable energy particularly for households, schools and health facilities; restore and manage water systems and resources, and create temporary (cash-for-work) and longer-term jobs and livelihood opportunities.
“Amidst many other ongoing crisis globally, Afghanistan finds itself relegated to the periphery of international attention. The country does need assistance. This disaster comes on top of many disasters. Afghanistan has been through four decades of conflict. These quakes hit communities already living in profound poverty, and three out of eight people across the country don’t have adequate access to food. Now we have another disaster of enormous magnitude,” said Rodriques.
He emphasized: “we are appealing to the international community not to lose sight of Afghanistan and the needs of its people, and particularly the people in Herat who have just suffered this devastation.”
Latest News
New constitution in Afghanistan should be adopted following national dialogue: Rome meeting
A new constitution for Afghanistan should only be adopted following a transparent, inclusive, and meaningful national consultative dialogue, envoys of eight countries and the European Union said in a meeting in Italy’s capital Rome.
The meeting of Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan from Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States was held on October 18, according to a joint statement released by the US State Department on Tuesday.
They noted with regret that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has taken “no serious steps to initiate an inclusive political process with fellow Afghans regarding the future order of the country; and affirmed that legitimacy is derived, first and foremost, from the Afghan people.”
They emphasized that “a new constitution for the country should only be adopted following a transparent, inclusive, and meaningful national consultative dialogue and urged the Taliban and other Afghans to seek advice from the UN and OIC in this regard.”
Participants of the meeting also expressed “grave concern for the human rights situation in Afghanistan; and reiterated their firm belief that the Taliban’s policies excluding women and girls from social, economic, political and cultural life in Afghanistan, including restrictions on education and employment, violate the rights of Afghans and international obligations, deeply undermine the economy and affect the prospect of the country’s development and long-term stability.”
They called on the IEA to “reverse their restrictive educational policies immediately; and affirmed that education is a human right and that equal access to quality education, based on curricula that meet international standards and that cover various areas of knowledge, should be ensured for all.”
Participants of the meeting acknowledged IEA actions to tackle terrorist threats from ISIS-K but “expressed concern that some terrorist groups still reside safely inside Afghanistan and are able to plan and carry out cross-border terrorist strikes.”
They urged all States, including Afghanistan’s neighbors, to uphold their applicable obligations with respect to the protection of refugees, to promote the right to seek asylum, and to ensure individuals, and called on these States to put in place measures to develop a system of registration for undocumented Afghans, while ensuring protection for vulnerable Afghans in need of international protection, according to the statement.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to ensuring the rights of Afghans according to Sharia.
Latest News
Afghan refugees should not be forcibly expelled, they should be given time: IEA
As Pakistan’s deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country expired, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Tuesday called on Islamabad not to forcibly expel Afghans without them being prepared, but to give them time.
IEA emphasized that Afghan immigrants have not created problems for the security of the host countries, nor are they are involved in instability.
“Firstly, we thank all the countries that allowed Afghans in their countries for more than forty years, now we ask them once again not to force Afghans to be deported without preparation, but to give them time, and the relevant countries be tolerant out of good neighborliness, Islamic brotherhood and human affection,” the statement said.
The Islamic Emirate also asked the neighboring countries to treat the Afghan refugees well, keeping in mind the principle of Islamic brotherhood.
“From the countries where Afghans are forcibly returned to their homeland, their property, money and possessions are their personal property and their right, no one has the right to take the said property from them, or impose unfair conditions in this regard,” it said.
The Islamic Emirate asked wealthy individuals and businessmen to cooperate with the IEA’s commission for returnees, in the areas of transfer, accommodation, shelter, treatment.
The Islamic Emirate also assured that those who left the country on political grounds will live peacefully after return.
