Hamid Karzai left country out of necessity: IEA
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai left the country out of necessity, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Sunday.
Karzai left on Saturday for the United Arab Emirates on his first trip out of the country since the IEA takeover in August last year.
“A necessity was created for him and he left,” Bilal Karimi said.
Karzai is expected to travel to Germany from the UAE. Omar Zakhilwal, a former finance minister, who accompanied him on the flight to the UAE said they will soon return to Afghanistan.
Karzai left the country on the same day Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid headed to the UAE. IEA says the trips are not connected.
Experts meanwhile say allowing Karzai to travel abroad increases the level of trust between politicians and the IEA.
Karzai was among only a few former senior government officials who remained in the country after the IEA takeover.
While Abdullah Abdullah, former reconciliation council chief, has had couple of foreign trips, Karzai was reportedly facing travel restrictions.
Continued enforcement of travel ban on senior IEA officials is ‘unjust’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) describes the international community’s continued travel ban against senior officials as “a cruel and unjust act”.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA, says the problems in the country are the result of unfair sanctions imposed by the United States and the international community against the new government of Afghanistan and emphasized that if the world intends to interact with the Islamic Emirate, it should lift all sanctions.
Three months ago, an exemption on the travel ban against 13 senior IEA officials ended, however, the UN Security Council has still not extended it. This has prevented the officials from leaving the country.
“Political isolation had no results before, and it will not have any results now; the Afghan people and us want good relations with countries based on mutual respect,” said Karimi.
When the travel ban exemption expired, the UN Security Council held two meetings in order to decide on whether to continue with the exemption but security council members failed to reach a decision at either of the meetings.
The international community has stood by calls for the formation of an inclusive government, the upholding of human rights and the removal of terrorist threats from Afghanistan as its basic conditions for the recognition of the Islamic Emirate and the end of sanctions.
The Islamic Emirate, however, emphasizes that it has met all conditions for recognition.
Six injured in Saturday’s blast in Jalalabad city
Local officials have confirmed that six people were wounded in an explosion on Saturday in Nangarhar’s Jalalabad city.
This is in addition to the major losses to shops in the area that sustained serious damage.
One of the damaged shops was that of Gul Charan – the city’s only Sikh resident.
According to local officials, the incident is being investigated. The blast reportedly occurred in District 1, in Jalalabad city.
The security officials of Jalalabad meanwhile say the explosion was caused by an IED embedded in a flowerpot.
The residents of the city have called on the Islamic Emirate to prevent such events in the future.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Pakistan envoy says after embassy attack Islamabad is committed to fighting terrorism
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq has said last week’s attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is a reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to Afghanistan and the region.
In a tweet on Sunday, Sadiq said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to fighting terrorism.
This came just hours after Afghanistan’s ISIS branch, IS-KP (Daesh), claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.
In a statement Saturday, Daesh said it had “attacked the apostate Pakistani ambassador and his guards.”
In response, Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan tweeted: “The IS-KP have accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on Pakistan Embassy compound on (Friday) 2 December. Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, Pakistan will verify the veracity of these reports.
“This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace & stability in Afghanistan and the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” he said.
A police spokesperson in Kabul said on Saturday that one suspect had been arrested and two weapons were seized.
Nizamani was on a routine afternoon walk on Friday inside the sprawling embassy compound when unknown gunmen opened fire on him from a nearby building. VOA reported, the diplomat escaped unhurt, but his security guard was hit in the chest by three bullets.
A Pakistani Foreign Affairs Ministry statement in Islamabad condemned what it called an attempted assassination of Nizamani. It demanded the Islamic Emirate government in Kabul immediately investigate the shooting and bring the culprits to justice.
Pakistan also called on local authorities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of its diplomatic mission, personnel and citizens in Afghanistan.
Afghan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement that his government strongly condemns “the failed firing attack” at the Pakistan embassy and that it will not allow “any malicious actors” to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in the Afghan capital.
“Our security [agencies] will conduct a serious investigation, identify perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Balkhi said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign ministry’s spokesperson stated that there are no plans to close the embassy or withdraw diplomats from Kabul.
Pakistan and the world at large do not formally recognize Afghanistan’s IEA government, although Pakistan — along with China, Russia, Turkey, Qatar and several other countries — has kept its embassy in Kabul open.
