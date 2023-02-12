Latest News
Haqqani calls for ‘flexibility’ for the sake of the people
The Minister of Interior Affairs says in order to resolve the current challenges in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate must interact with the international community positively.
Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province, Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized that the positions of officials in government requires them to not be so strict and to enter into legitimate interactions with the international community for the sake of the people.
“We want interaction with the world community for the sake of our people, we want ease for people, we want to heal the wounds of people,” said Haqqani.
Haqqani also said the current situation in the country was not acceptable and emphasized the need for reforms.
“Today, we consider ourselves righteous enough, and our views and thoughts have dominated us to such an extent that challenging, targeting, defaming and monopolizing the entire system has become an initiative, a view and a basis for us. May Allah correct our intentions and actions. This situation cannot be tolerated,” he said.
Meanwhile, he has asked the security forces to be cautious in dealing with the people and not to do anything to make the people hate the regime and the security forces.
“Despite all these problems, it is not suitable for us to have such morals and behavior that people hate us or our religion,” he added.
Haqqani’s statements regarding positive interactions with the international community come 17 months after the Islamic Emirate came to power. However, no country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.
Ensuring human rights, especially women’s rights, establishing an inclusive government, and not providing a safe haven to terrorist groups are among the conditions of the international community for recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
But the IEA says it has fulfilled all preconditions.
Kabul municipality buries 144 unclaimed bodies in past 3 months
Kabul municipality has buried 144 unclaimed bodies, including a number of unidentified corpses, in a cemetery in Kabul.
In a series of tweets on Saturday Kabul municipality said that 30 unidentified bodies were buried in the 20th district of Kabul city.
The municipality stated the burial of unidentified bodies is one of its responsibilities, and the burial ceremony of these bodies was performed after necessary permits were issued.
Among the unclaimed bodies that were buried were those recovered from the former drug haven under the Pul-e-Sokhta bridge in west of Kabul city.
Qatar and US foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan situation
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
Al-Thani, who is in Washington DC, discussed the political, security, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed the joint fight against terrorism, the statement added.
“Qatar appreciates the partnership and close consultation it has with the United States, and I am sure that there will be very close cooperation and coordination between Washington and Doha to solve these challenges,” Qatar’s foreign minister said.
Blinken in turn said the US considers Qatar as a strategic and important partner in solving regional issues and challenges, including Afghanistan.
“Qatar is an important partner when it comes to diplomatic efforts to solve challenges from Lebanon to Libya to Israel and the Palestinian territories and other parts of the region,” said Blinken.
“It’s an excellent example of how Qatar constantly steps up when it comes to meeting some of the most urgent challenges we face.”
In a separate development, Amina Mohammad, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, is expected to share the details of her recent trip to Afghanistan with American officials.
“One of the basic goals of the United Nations is sustainable peace and stability, coexistence and convergence of countries, for this purpose, efforts are being pursued and lasting contacts continue to reach this goal,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a press conference Friday.
“In Afghanistan, the results of Amina Mohammad and Martin’s (Martin Griffiths) trips are supposed to be shared with the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finance. If the results of this trip have already been shared with the members of the Security Council, this is for the purpose of the consultations that the United Nations conducts to resolve regional tensions,” he added.
After her trip to Kabul and Kandahar last month, Mohammad expressed concern over the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for their immediate return to education and work.
Based on the statements of Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid, the officials of the Islamic Emirate are consulting and looking for a solution to reopen schools and universities and provide work for Afghan women.
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation, says Moscow’s envoy
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation but the priorities of Afghanistan’s authorities and local businesses are still in question, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said.
“There is room for cooperation, the question is what are the priorities of the Afghan side itself, what are the authorities and Afghan business ready to invest in in the first place,” Zhirnov said on Rossiya 24 TV channel, TASS news agency reported.
According to the diplomat, cooperation between the countries “should be mutually beneficial, and projects should be profitable.”
“Our business is still testing those Islamic financial norms that the Talibs (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials) are introducing,” the ambassador said.
Zhirnov recalled that Russia and Afghanistan signed an agreement on the construction of a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan. Russian pipe manufacturers are ready to join the construction of the Afghan section of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India. It is possible that Russia will participate in the upgrade of the Salang tunnel, which cannot cope with the increased traffic flow, he said.
