Haqqani calls for ‘flexibility’ for the sake of the people

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2023)

The Minister of Interior Affairs says in order to resolve the current challenges in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate must interact with the international community positively.

Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province, Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized that the positions of officials in government requires them to not be so strict and to enter into legitimate interactions with the international community for the sake of the people.

“We want interaction with the world community for the sake of our people, we want ease for people, we want to heal the wounds of people,” said Haqqani.

Haqqani also said the current situation in the country was not acceptable and emphasized the need for reforms.

“Today, we consider ourselves righteous enough, and our views and thoughts have dominated us to such an extent that challenging, targeting, defaming and monopolizing the entire system has become an initiative, a view and a basis for us. May Allah correct our intentions and actions. This situation cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, he has asked the security forces to be cautious in dealing with the people and not to do anything to make the people hate the regime and the security forces.

“Despite all these problems, it is not suitable for us to have such morals and behavior that people hate us or our religion,” he added.

Haqqani’s statements regarding positive interactions with the international community come 17 months after the Islamic Emirate came to power. However, no country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.

Ensuring human rights, especially women’s rights, establishing an inclusive government, and not providing a safe haven to terrorist groups are among the conditions of the international community for recognizing the Islamic Emirate.

But the IEA says it has fulfilled all preconditions.