Haqqani says IEA will not compromise freedom for recognition
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said on Tuesday that the world does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) because it is independent and it doesn’t accept the world’s demands.
Speaking at a gathering in Paktia province, Haqqani said that it is a source of pride that Afghanistan has gained independence.
“Now they are not recognizing us because we have not accepted their demands,” Haqqani said.
He said that the IEA paid great sacrifices to achieve freedom for Afghanistan that has become a source of pride for the nation.
Haqqani said that the invasion of Afghanistan was not only military, but economic and cultural.
Pakistan, Tajikistan face similar security threats from Afghanistan: Khawaja Asif
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has claimed that his country and Tajikistan are facing similar security challenges and threats from Afghanistan.
Khawaja Asif said this in a meeting with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo in Rawalpindi.
The sides discussed bilateral defense cooperation in the meeting.
Khawaja Asif said being neighbours of Afghanistan, both Pakistan and Tajikistan were facing similar security challenges and threats.
Pakistan believed in peaceful resolution of all issues and appreciates the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and stability in the region, he added.
The minister highlighted that CPEC would further provide new and unique opportunities for enhancing connectivity and integration from Gwadar to Kashgar and Murghab in Tajikistan.
Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan would continue to provide assistance in intelligence capacity building and sharing of technical expertise with Tajik Armed forces.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly dismissed concerns about security threats emanating from the country, and maintains that it is the policy of IEA not to allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.
UNAMA a bridge between IEA and the world as ‘isolation not an option’: Potzel
The UN in Afghanistan’s deputy special representative Markus Potzel says in his opinion if the Islamic Emirate reverse bans on women and allow them to return to school, university and work, then Afghanistan “would be integrated into the international community once again.”
Speaking to UN News, Potzel said: “I think that the de facto authorities in Afghanistan should let girls go to school beyond grade six. They should let girls go to university. They should let women work for international NGOs, for national NGOs, and for UN organizations. And they should let women participate in social life.
“If this happens, I can imagine that Afghanistan would be integrated into the international community again, and international donors would also rethink and probably reinforce engagement with Afghanistan. Afghanistan needs international help. And we, as the UN, want to help them help themselves.”
He said currently UNAMA is a “bridge” between an isolated Islamic Emirate and the rest of the world.
He said however that “there is no middle ground” on the issue of women and girls’ education and that broader human rights and the decrees banning women’s participation in society “should be reversed as soon as possible”.
According to him, Afghanistan is still the world’s largest producer of opium, although recent field reports suggest that there has been a decline in poppy cultivation. UNAMA, he said, is addressing the issue with the IEA to find some common ground to fight drug abuse and drug trafficking and provide the means for alternative livelihoods.
Potzel also discussed the security issue and said Daesh was UNAMA’s biggest threat in the country but went on to say circumstances for the UN are getting more difficult because Afghan women now are not allowed to work for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), nor are they allowed to work for the UN.
“This really complicates things because we rely heavily on women in our work. Without women, it’s very hard … to keep the aid organizations running. We need women to reach out to women.
“There are tens of thousands of women-led households in this country because a lot of men in families have lost their lives in war. And without women, NGOs and UN organizations are not able to function properly [so] fewer people get access to aid,” he said.
First group of Afghan pilgrims returns from Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Tuesday that the first flight carrying 346 Afghan pilgrims has landed in Kabul, and that Afghan pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia will return home over the next few days.
“We finished the Hajj rituals in a good way, all the pilgrims are healthy and performed their rituals correctly,” said a teacher who accompanied the Afghan pilgrims.
Meanwhile, Afghan pilgrims who performed Hajj rituals said after arriving home that their journey had been well planned and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had taken good care of everything.
“We are very grateful to the Islamic Emirate for really serving the Afghan pilgrims and taking care of all the affairs of the pilgrims,” said one of the pilgrims.
“We are happy with the Islamic Emirate for providing us with a good environment. We performed our Hajj ceremony in a good way and very happily,” said another pilgrim.
However, among the 30,000 pilgrims, a large number of government officials also participated in the Hajj ceremony this year.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the government officials used the government’s Hajj quota and not the people’s share.
Last year, 12,000 people from Afghanistan participated in Hajj rituals, but this year, 30,000 people traveled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj ceremony, and it is hoped that Afghanistan’s quota will increase in the coming years.
