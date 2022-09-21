Latest News
High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA
Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Wednesday a joint working team will be established with Turkey and that a high-level delegation from Ankara will visit Kabul to discuss investment and trade opportunities.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, a virtual meeting was held on Wednesday morning with their Turkish counterparts.
The ministry said it was also decided at the meeting that the visiting delegation from Turkey will finalize agreements with several Afghan businessmen.
According to the foreign ministry, the virtual meeting was attended by officials and representatives of various companies across a number of sectors including industry, agriculture, construction, trade and mining.
Representatives of a number of chambers of commerce also attended, the ministry said.
“In the said meeting, Afghanistan’s mines, transport, agriculture, business opportunities and ways of transferring exports and imports were discussed,” read the statement.
Latest News
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader issued an order on Tuesday announcing a reshuffle of several national and provincial positions, including replacing the education minister.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released the list of changes, saying they were made by order of their supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Education Minister Noorullah Munir would be replaced in the role by Kandahar Provincial Council Chairman Mawlavi Habibullah Agha.
Reasons for the change in appointments were not given.
Afghanistan’s education system has been in the spotlight since the IEA took over the country in August last year, after they closed high schools for girls.
The Ministry of Education initially said all schools would open in March, but secondary schools for girls have remained closed.
The IEA has however said it is working on a plan to open secondary schools for girls, but has not given a specific timeline.
Featured
US Secretary of State launches alliance for Afghan women
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience (AWER) on Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
The US State Department said in a statement that AWER is a new public-private partnership between the Department of State and Boston University that aims to catalyze business, philanthropic, and civil society commitments to advance Afghan women’s entrepreneurship, employment, and educational opportunities in Afghanistan and third countries.
In his remarks, Blinken highlighted AWER’s first initiative, the Million Women Mentors Initiative for Afghan Women and Girls (MWMA), which aims to accelerate private sector and civil society commitments to mentor one million women and girls over the next five years.
According to the statement, Blinken noted Deloitte’s commitment to work with the Alliance’s first member Pod in mentoring 2,000 Afghan women under MWMA as an example of how AWER aims to foster economic opportunity for Afghan women and girls.
This announcement follows $1.5 million in additional Department of State funding for this effort, including funds from the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund that supports the economic security of women and girls globally, to advance Afghan women’s access to business incubation and partnership with the private sector.
The launch event convened leaders from the private sector, civil society, the U.S. and foreign governments, and Afghan women entrepreneurs and business leaders, the statement read.
The event also featured a panel discussion on public-private opportunities to advance Afghan women’s economic security.
The State Department noted that AWER creates a pathway to generate sustainable, market-driven solutions to Afghan women’s economic security and underscores the United States’ deep commitment to Afghan women and girls.
Latest News
UNESCO launches literacy program in southwest Afghanistan
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday launched a program to provide literacy education in southwestern Afghan provinces.
UNESCO officials said that 28 districts will be covered by the new program. The duration of each course will be nine months.
“28 districts in Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Uruzgan and Zabul will be covered to provide literacy education to 7,000 students and 9-month jobs to 470 teachers,” said Omari, head of UNESCO’s literacy department in Kandahar.
Education officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also emphasized the importance of literacy.
“It is not that receiving literacy education helps only in schools, shop keeping, business, gardening and farming, but it is a major duty of every Muslim to become literate,” said Qudratullah Wesal, deputy director of education department in Kandahar.
Local youths welcomed the program.
“I have been attending literacy course for six months. I am very happy to be able to read and write,” said Ahmadullah, a literacy student.
Southwestern provinces of the country have been among the most educationally deprived provinces of Afghanistan due to conflict.
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA
James Webb telescope captures its first images of Mars
German Chancellor: Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
-
Latest News5 days ago
SCO members emphasize on peace and stability in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
-
COVID-193 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trader holds mass wedding for over 100 couples in Sar-e-Pul
-
Health2 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off