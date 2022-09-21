High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2022)

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Wednesday a joint working team will be established with Turkey and that a high-level delegation from Ankara will visit Kabul to discuss investment and trade opportunities.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a virtual meeting was held on Wednesday morning with their Turkish counterparts.

The ministry said it was also decided at the meeting that the visiting delegation from Turkey will finalize agreements with several Afghan businessmen.

According to the foreign ministry, the virtual meeting was attended by officials and representatives of various companies across a number of sectors including industry, agriculture, construction, trade and mining.

Representatives of a number of chambers of commerce also attended, the ministry said.

“In the said meeting, Afghanistan’s mines, transport, agriculture, business opportunities and ways of transferring exports and imports were discussed,” read the statement.