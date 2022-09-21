Connect with us

Latest News

High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 21, 2022)

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Wednesday a joint working team will be established with Turkey and that a high-level delegation from Ankara will visit Kabul to discuss investment and trade opportunities.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, a virtual meeting was held on Wednesday morning with their Turkish counterparts.

The ministry said it was also decided at the meeting that the visiting delegation from Turkey will finalize agreements with several Afghan businessmen.

According to the foreign ministry, the virtual meeting was attended by officials and representatives of various companies across a number of sectors including industry, agriculture, construction, trade and mining.

Representatives of a number of chambers of commerce also attended, the ministry said.

“In the said meeting, Afghanistan’s mines, transport, agriculture, business opportunities and ways of transferring exports and imports were discussed,” read the statement.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) supreme leader issued an order on Tuesday announcing a reshuffle of several national and provincial positions, including replacing the education minister.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released the list of changes, saying they were made by order of their supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Education Minister Noorullah Munir would be replaced in the role by Kandahar Provincial Council Chairman Mawlavi Habibullah Agha.

Reasons for the change in appointments were not given.

Afghanistan’s education system has been in the spotlight since the IEA took over the country in August last year, after they closed high schools for girls.

The Ministry of Education initially said all schools would open in March, but secondary schools for girls have remained closed.

The IEA has however said it is working on a plan to open secondary schools for girls, but has not given a specific timeline.

Continue Reading

Featured

US Secretary of State launches alliance for Afghan women

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2022)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience (AWER) on Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The US State Department said in a statement that AWER is a new public-private partnership between the Department of State and Boston University that aims to catalyze business, philanthropic, and civil society commitments to advance Afghan women’s entrepreneurship, employment, and educational opportunities in Afghanistan and third countries.

In his remarks, Blinken highlighted AWER’s first initiative, the Million Women Mentors Initiative for Afghan Women and Girls (MWMA), which aims to accelerate private sector and civil society commitments to mentor one million women and girls over the next five years.

According to the statement, Blinken noted Deloitte’s commitment to work with the Alliance’s first member Pod in mentoring 2,000 Afghan women under MWMA as an example of how AWER aims to foster economic opportunity for Afghan women and girls.

This announcement follows $1.5 million in additional Department of State funding for this effort, including funds from the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund that supports the economic security of women and girls globally, to advance Afghan women’s access to business incubation and partnership with the private sector.

The launch event convened leaders from the private sector, civil society, the U.S. and foreign governments, and Afghan women entrepreneurs and business leaders, the statement read.

The event also featured a panel discussion on public-private opportunities to advance Afghan women’s economic security.

The State Department noted that AWER creates a pathway to generate sustainable, market-driven solutions to Afghan women’s economic security and underscores the United States’ deep commitment to Afghan women and girls.

Continue Reading

Latest News

UNESCO launches literacy program in southwest Afghanistan

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2022)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday launched a program to provide literacy education in southwestern Afghan provinces.

UNESCO officials said that 28 districts will be covered by the new program. The duration of each course will be nine months.

“28 districts in Kandahar, Helmand, Nimroz, Uruzgan and Zabul will be covered to provide literacy education to 7,000 students and 9-month jobs to 470 teachers,” said Omari, head of UNESCO’s literacy department in Kandahar.

Education officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also emphasized the importance of literacy.

“It is not that receiving literacy education helps only in schools, shop keeping, business, gardening and farming, but it is a major duty of every Muslim to become literate,” said Qudratullah Wesal, deputy director of education department in Kandahar.

Local youths welcomed the program.

“I have been attending literacy course for six months. I am very happy to be able to read and write,” said Ahmadullah, a literacy student.

Southwestern provinces of the country have been among the most educationally deprived provinces of Afghanistan due to conflict.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!