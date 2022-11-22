COVID-19
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city’s government said Monday.
Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, it said.
Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a statement from the Chief Executive’s Office. Other officials at his office who went to Thailand with Lee all tested negative, AP reported.
Lee had a slight fever and a sore throat in the afternoon, the office said in a later statement.
Lee’s aim at the forum of Asia-Pacific economies was to promote Hong Kong’s image as the city reopens to the world after imposing severe COVID-19 restrictions for much of the pandemic.
China announces its first COVID death in nearly six months
China announced on Sunday that an 87-year-old man in Beijing had died from COVID-19 – the first death since May – bringing the total official death toll to 5,227.
In addition, officials announced that 24,215 new COVID-19 cases had been detected over the previous 24 hours.
While China has an overall vaccination rate of more than 92%, that number is much lower among the elderly, particularly those aged over 80, where it falls to just 65%.
Analysts see this gap as one reason why China continues to mostly keep its borders closed and impose strict lockdown measures on cities that report outbreaks.
With a population of 1.4 billion, China has officially reported 286,197 cases since coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 – a figure that differs significantly from other official estimates.
The World Health Organisation says there have been 9.4 million confirmed cases in China, while the Johns Hopkins University tracker puts the number at 3.3 million.
The US, with its population of 331.9 million, has recorded 98.3 million cases and a million deaths, since the virus first appeared there in 2020.
Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes
Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match.
Americans have been reluctant to get the updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna, doses tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. With relatives of BA.5 now on the rise, a question is how the new boosters will hold up, AP reported.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their updated booster generated virus-fighting antibodies that can target four additional omicron subtypes, including the particularly worrisome BQ.1.1.
The immune response wasn’t as strong against this alphabet soup of newer mutants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly 9-fold jump in antibodies against BQ.1.1 a month after receiving the updated booster, according to a study from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and the companies. That’s compared to a 2-fold rise in people who got another dose of the original vaccine.
The preliminary data was released online and hasn’t yet been vetted by independent experts.
It’s not the only hint that the updated boosters may broaden protection against the still mutating virus. Moderna recently announced early evidence that its updated booster induced BQ.1.1-neutralizing antibodies.
It’s too soon to know how much real-world protection such antibody boosts translate into, or how long it will last. Antibodies are only one type of immune defense, and they naturally wane with time.
The BA.5 variant was responsible for about 30% of new cases in the U.S. as of Nov. 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but two new variants have been crowding out the once-dominant strain in recent weeks. The BQ.1.1. variant now accounts for 24% of cases, up from 2% in early October and the close cousin BQ.1 accounts for 20% of cases.
The original COVID-19 vaccines have offered strong protection against severe disease and death no matter the variant.
That’s a good reason to stay up-to-date on boosters, Dr. Kathryn Stephenson of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said earlier this week, ahead of Pfizer’s data.
“Any kind of boost really reduces your chances of getting very sick from COVID,” she said.
Updated boosters are available for anyone 5 or older, but only about 35 million Americans have gotten one so far, according to the CDC. Nearly 30% of seniors are up-to-date with the newest booster but only about 13% of all adults.
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
The Indian Health Service announced Thursday that all tribal members covered by the federal agency will be offered a vaccine at every appointment when appropriate, under a new vaccine strategy.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, American Indians and Alaska Natives have had some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates across the country.
But Indigenous people are especially vulnerable to vaccine-preventable illness, and IHS officials recently noticed fewer patients have been getting vaccines for COVID-19. Monkeypox is now an additional health concern, AP reported.
Patients in the system are also beginning to fall behind in more routine inoculations, such as jabs for childhood diseases like measles, mumps and rubella, as well as shingles shots for older adults.
“With time passing, we are seeing some COVID fatigue, and we feel we aren’t where we need to be,” Dr. Loretta Christensen, IHS chief medical officer, said in a brief interview before the announcement was posted online. “With our vulnerable population, it is critical to reenergize our staff to get everyone the vaccinations they need.”
Christensen said in a posted announcement that she had directed all care sites in the system “to respond to this important call to action to increase vaccine coverage and protect against vaccine preventable illnesses in tribal communities.”
“Every patient at every encounter will be offered every recommended vaccine when appropriate.” she wrote. “IHS will exempt encounters in which a vaccine would not be appropriate such as when someone has a moderate or severe acute illness.”
Christensen told the agency’s staff in an additional message that she was encouraging everyone to get an updated COVID-19 and flu shots as winter approaches.
“We can work together to protect our friends, relatives, elders and our communities as we gather across the country for the holiday season,” she said.
The Indian Health Service is the health care system for federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Natives in the United States.
Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 victory
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Saar: Efforts for regional cooperation in AFG discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
