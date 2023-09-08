Latest News
HRW urges ICC to prosecute women’s rights violations in Afghanistan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report on Friday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute what it said was crime against humanity of gender persecution against women and girls in Afghanistan.
The report said that since taking over the country in August 2021, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have imposed laws and policies intended to deny women and girls throughout the country their fundamental rights because of their gender.
“Coordinated support by concerned governments is needed to bring the Taliban leaders responsible to justice,” Elizabeth Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch
HRW noted that ICC defines crimes against humanity as a range of prohibited acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population, with knowledge of the attack.
HRW said that its research on Afghanistan since 2021 has found that the crime against humanity of persecution targeting women and girls has been imposed through various written or announced decrees. “These decrees have placed severe restrictions on freedom of movement, expression, and association; prohibitions on virtually all employment; bans on secondary and higher education; and permitted arbitrary arrests and violations of the right to liberty,” the report said.
HRW noted that Afghanistan is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. On October 31, 2022, the court authorized the ICC prosecutor to resume its investigation into the Afghanistan situation, which was first authorized in 2020.
“The International Criminal Court’s investigation in Afghanistan could provide a path toward accountability for the crime against humanity of gender persecution,” Evenson said.
“Governments should ensure that the court has the resources and needed cooperation so that its prosecutor can investigate this crime alongside other grave rights violations committed.”
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has rejected claims of rights violations against women and girls, saying it is committed to ensuring their rights based on Sharia law.
Latest News
McKenzie calls delayed Afghanistan exit an example of ‘American arrogance’
U.S. retired Gen. Frank McKenzie has said he believes the delay in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan can be attributed to “American arrogance.”
McKenzie, the head of United States Central Command at the time of the withdrawal, said in an interview with Fox News that he regretted the U.S.’s decision to “stay on until the very end,” saying that often pushing that choice could land, and did land, the country in an “extremist situation.”
“I think it’s a case of American exceptionalism or American arrogance, depending on your perspective, to believe that you can actually withdraw, beaten from the field of battle, and still maintain a large political platform in the country you’re actually retreating from,” McKenzie said in the interview, which aired Thursday.
“I go back to the basic decision to wait so very late to begin to bring people out — after we had already given away Bagram Airfield, after we had already drawn down to a very low footprint in the country,” he continued. “I think those were the decisions that led to the scenes at the airport in Kabul.”
Thirteen U.S. soldiers and at least 170 Afghan citizens died after blast at the Kabul airport during the evacuation. It was the third deadliest incident in the U.S.’s two decades in Afghanistan.
McKenzie also said that he does not regret striking a deal with the Islamic Emirate.
“And I feel had we not done so, our casualties would have been significantly higher,” the retired general added.
Latest News
Interior minister travels to Bamiyan province
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has traveled to Bamyian province as part of his provincial tour, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Haqqani is expected to meet and discuss issues with local officials, ethnic elders, university professors, scholars and youth of this province, the ministry said.
Latest News
Talks underway to reopen Torkham crossing to traffic: officials
Torkham residents said on Thursday that the border crossing remains closed a day after clashes between Islamic Emirate border guards and their Pakistani counterparts.
Local officials in Nangarhar province said that talks are ongoing with Pakistani authorities regarding the reopening of Torkham crossing, but the two sides have not reached a conclusion so far.
Abdul Basir Zabuli, the spokesman of the Nangarhar Police Command, said that IEA forces wanted to repair a checkpoint when they were attacked by the border forces of Pakistan.
Zabuli added that the IEA always emphasizes the need for good relations with neighboring countries, especially with Pakistan, but it is obliged to defend its territory and respond to any attack.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate with all countries, especially with neighboring countries, is to interact well with them, to have good neighborly relations with them, if someone attacks our forces, our forces are ready to defend themselves,” said Zabuli.
However, members of the public who are stuck on both sides say that they are facing many problems due to the closure of the crossing.
The medical “patients who were at the crossing were turned back, the children and women suffered, we are tired of the war and we don’t want a war between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said a Nangarhar resident.
“We request the authorities of both sides to make peace between themselves because both sides are Muslims,” said another resident.
According to reports, an Afghan border force guard was killed in Wednesday’s skirmish. Although the authorities of the two countries have not confirmed whether there were casualties, local residents say that civilians were also wounded.
Top global ports may be unusable by 2050 without more climate action
McKenzie calls delayed Afghanistan exit an example of ‘American arrogance’
HRW urges ICC to prosecute women’s rights violations in Afghanistan
Hong Kong’s heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets, metro
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with OIC delegation discussed
North Korea’s Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
Forty-one feared dead in migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with OIC delegation discussed
Saar: 2nd anniversary of IEA’s acting cabinet discussed
Tahawol: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Saar: American delegation attends Afghan trade conference in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Need to reopen schools and universities to girls discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup
-
International Sports4 days ago
The week in Asian football
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for not allowing interference in domestic affairs discussed
-
Business5 days ago
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
-
Latest News4 days ago
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
-
Sport3 days ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan