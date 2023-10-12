ICC clamping down on illegal streaming of World Cup matches

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2023)

Unauthorized streaming of live sporting events has become a growing problem for legitimate broadcasting companies around the world in recent years.

So much so that numerous companies had to file lawsuits against pirate operators this year. Two recent instances of legal action included a case against a group of five British nationals in the UK who illegally streamed Premier League football matches.

The Premier League brought charges against them and after a lengthy investigation and court case, the group’s leader was jailed for 11 years and the others were jailed for between three and five years.

Closer to home, the Delhi High Court has restrained online platforms from illegally broadcasting and streaming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.

The court’s order, issued by Justice Prathiba M Singh just two weeks ago, came after a lawsuit was filed by Star India and Novi Digital Entertainment which operates Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform.

Disney+ Hotstar in India have the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream the World Cup. Securing the exclusive rights in a country to broadcast sporting events of this magnitude costs an enormous amount of money.

A source from Ariana Television Network (ATN), told Ariana News on Thursday that “purchasing these licenses is only ever done in good faith by broadcasting companies. This is done with the intention of bringing exciting sporting events to viewers.”

However, rogue news outlets continue to flaunt the rules around the world as well as in Afghanistan.

ATN has for months raised the issue of piracy with the authorities in the case of Watan HD – a TV channel in Afghanistan. Not only are they broadcasting prime sporting events illegally but they are also streaming these events. In both instances events are broadcast or streamed live.

An Ariana News investigation found that Watan HD was indeed illegally streaming and broadcasting live matches of this year’s World Cup. Attempts to contact them for comment went unanswered.

The irony of it all is that these matches broadcast and streamed live, on Watan HD, are being supported by advertisers.

ATN’s source pointed out that as a bona-fide news and entertainment portal, the actions carried out by Watan HD were in “no way ethical”.

“Bearing in mind that this is a news website that also publishes stories, their credibility, honesty and ethical behavior are questionable,” the source said.

Two weeks ago when Justice Prathiba M Singh issued his order in Delhi High Court, he stated there is “a need to restrain any rogue websites from disseminating and communicating to the public any part of the cricket match events without authorisation or license from the plaintiffs.”

He said that if an injunction was not granted, irreparable harm would be caused to the plaintiffs – this being Disney+ Hotstar, which holds the primary license.

Justice Singh also directed the authorities concerned to block and suspend the websites and clarified that if any further offending websites are discovered, the plaintiff can communicate their details to both the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Electronics and the internet service provider for issuance of blocking orders.

What does the ICC say?

The International Cricket Council meanwhile has called on fans to report websites that are illegally streaming matches.

According to the organization, it is aware that the large level of interest in events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 means that certain entities will attempt to distribute unauthorized live streams of matches via websites or illicit streaming devices.

“In common with other sports federations and rights holders, the ICC takes the protection of its copyright in the broadcast content of matches extremely seriously,” the organization said.

The ICC went on to explain that the territorial exclusivity granted to its broadcast partners, which includes ATN in Afghanistan, underpins the economic model of all ICC events.

“If this exclusivity were to be eroded, the value of the ICC’s broadcast rights would be vulnerable to decrease, thereby potentially threatening the ICC’s ability to fund genuinely world-class sporting events and resulting in a smaller pool of revenue being available for distribution amongst the ICC’s membership,” the organization stated.

Money earned through licensing fees is what keeps the wheels of cricket around the world turning.

In fact, the ICC’s 108 member boards around the world depend significantly on the investment made by the ICC’s broadcast partners. “Their ability to invest in player and coach development, to enhance playing and training facilities, and to support communities and clubs within their country is significantly underpinned by the ICC’s ability to market and protect broadcast and other commercial rights around ICC events.”

Accordingly, the ICC takes the issue of illegal broadcasts and streaming very seriously. Not only do they work to take down content where possible but individuals and entities responsible for the act of piracy, and benefiting financially from the illegal action, face consequences under civil and criminal law.

The ICC have meanwhile gone as far to say: “We appreciate cricket fans assisting us in our efforts in this area. If you know or suspect that a website is showing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches illegally, or if you know of an entity or individual supplying illicit streaming devices, this can be reported directly to icc.live@copyrightintegrity.com”