ICC World Cup 2023 trophy arrives in Kabul
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 trophy arrived in Kabul on Thursday morning as part of its worldwide tour ahead of the tournament that starts in October.
The trophy will visit different venues around Kabul where cricket fans will be able to get a first-hand look at the iconic silverware.
The trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, on June 27. Prior to coming to Afghanistan, it traveled to Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United States, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.
Ten teams will fight for the trophy across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
Sri Lanka survive Afghanistan scare to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Title-holders Sri Lanka outlasted a rampaging Afghanistan by just two runs in a dramatic finish to reach the Asia Cup Super Four stage on Tuesday.
Needing to overhaul a target of 292 in 37.1 overs to oust Sri Lanka on net run-rate, Afghanistan fell agonizingly short as Mujeeb Ur Rahman holed out with three needed from the first ball of the 38th over, AFP reported.
They could still have qualified by reaching 295 within 37.4 overs but appeared to not be aware of that permutation as number 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi blocked out two deliveries before being dismissed while attempting another defensive shot with six needed to go through.
Mohammad Nabi hit a blistering 32-ball 65 while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made a 66-ball 59.
Rashid Khan hit three boundaries off Dunith Wellalage’s 37th over, but off the first ball of the next over Mujeeb was caught on the boundary.
Sri Lanka were earlier guided to 291-8 by Kusal Mendis who scored a brilliant 84-ball 92.
Pakistan and India had already qualified for the Super Four stage from Group A, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh joining them from Group B.
Pakistan face Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday to start the Super Four stage.
Afghanistan were struggling in the 20th over on 129-4 but Nabi started to hit out and the situation changed as they added 96 in the next 10 overs.
Nabi, who put on 80 for the fifth wicket with Shahidi, cracked five sixes and six fours to help Afghanistan get back on track, hitting the fastest ODI half-century for his country off just 24 balls.
Mujeeb had set the previous record against Pakistan in Sri Lanka last month off 26 deliveries.
Nabi holed out off Maheesh Theekshana in the 27th over but Shahidi and Karim Janat (22) kept up the tempo, adding 33 before they both fell in the same over from Wellalage.
Despite the double blow, Afghanistan did not give up as Najibullah Zadran (23) and Rashid (27 not out) kept them in contention.
But in a dramatic finish, the Afghan camp did not realise their hopes were still alive once Mujeeb was dismissed and Sri Lanka progressed.
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted Nabi nearly took away the game.
“It’s a tough one,” said Shanaka whose team has now won 12 consecutive ODIs. “The first target was a 37.1-over game and Nabi almost took the game away from us but we got wickets when needed.”
Shahidi said: “It’s very disappointing to lose. We fought well and gave our best. I am proud of the team, the way they played, and fought till the last ball.”
Earlier, the 28-year-old Mendis played an attractive innings that included three sixes and six fours to anchor the Sri Lankan innings after they won the toss and batted first.
Sri Lanka got off to a solid start of 63 for the first wicket between Pathum Nissanka (41) and Dimuth Karunaratne (32).
Mendis took over and added 102 for the fourth wicket with Charith Asalanka, who made a 43-ball 36.
But from 186-3 Sri Lanka had a middle-order stutter that saw them lose four wickets in the space of 41 runs, including that of Mendis who was unluckily run out.
Rashid dropped a drive from Shanaka onto the stumps with Mendis short of his ground at the non-striker’s end.
Wellalage, who scored an unbeaten 33, added an invaluable 64 runs for the eighth wicket with Theekshana (28).
Gulbadin Naib dismissed Theekshana off the final delivery to finish with Afghanistan’s best figures of the innings with 4-60.
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India hammered Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to reach the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.
Chasing a DLS revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India eased home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele, AFP reported.
Rohit finished 74 not out and Gill was unbeaten on 67.
Nepal were bowled out for 230 after Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58.
The 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, has been affected by rain, forcing organizers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.
India’s opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.
In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced the players off the ground and the field was totally covered.
Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.
Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.
“We can’t really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one,” man of the match Rohit said.
“We haven’t been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there’s no room for complacency.”
‘Proud of them’
Nepal, who are still finding their feet in international cricket and got ODI status in 2018, impressed with the bat as Sheikh’s fifty helped the team to a respectable total.
Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle and lower-order fought back.
Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended after 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each for India.
“Our openers did a very good job for us. In the middle order we could have done better. We were maybe 30-40 short,” Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said.
“In the last 4-5 months our lower order has done a great job, we are very proud of them.”
Rohit won the toss and elected to field first, but Bhurtel and Sheikh made quick runs with help from the Indian fielders, who dropped three catches in the first five overs.
Shreyas Iyer dropped a regulation chance at slip, Virat Kohli spilled a sitter at short cover and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan let the ball through his gloves, AFP reported.
Bhurtel smashed Siraj for four and a huge six from successive balls to keep up the charge and raise the noise among a group of Nepal fans at a largely empty ground.
He smashed another six off Shardul Thakur, but fell caught behind to the next delivery.
Siraj sent back Sheikh soon after his fifty to dent the Nepal batting further, but after a rain delay Dipendra Singh Airee, who hit 29, and Kami put on 50 runs for the seventh wicket to frustrate the opposition bowlers.
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Much to the delight of cricket fans across Afghanistan, the coveted ICC World Cup 2023 trophy will arrive in Kabul this week as part of its world tour.
The ICC has confirmed the trophy will visit various locations across Kabul on Thursday and Friday this week giving fans the chance to see the prized silverware and take pictures.
Meanwhile, in keeping with its commitment to bringing world-class sporting news and events to Afghans across the country, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as media partner for this thrilling event.
Highlights of the tour will be broadcast across the country, ensuring cricket enthusiasts get to see the traveling trophy.
This two-day visit is part of the trophy’s tour of countries across the globe and is expected to captivate cricket enthusiasts nationwide.
The trophy, which is made of silver and gold and weighs 11 kilograms, is the ultimate prize for cricket-playing nations. It was first awarded in 1975, when the inaugural edition of the World Cup was held in England. Since then, it has been lifted by eight different teams, with Australia being the most successful with five titles.
Mirwais Ashraf, head of the ACB, said recently that it is indeed an honor to be included in the tour schedule.
“We are very proud and honored to host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy once again. It is a great opportunity for our people to witness this prestigious prize and feel connected to the global cricket community. It is also a motivation for our players to work hard and prepare for the World Cup,” Ashraf said.
The Trophy Tour kicked off in June this year in grand style when it was launched 120,000 feet above the Earth. This feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, which set the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever.
The tour will officially end in the world’s biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in India, this year’s host country.
The Trophy Tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event, and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents.
In addition to visiting participating countries, the trophy will also tour a number of emerging nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States, enabling new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket’s ultimate prize.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said at the launch: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.
“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”
Rounding up the year
After months of world-class cricket tournaments televised across the country by ATN, the World Cup will be no exception, as matches will be broadcast live daily for the duration of the challenge.
This year’s 50-over format event will see 10 countries battle it out for the coveted trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England. The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5, 2023 to November 19, 2023, culminating in the final match at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of the matches and keep fans posted on new developments. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website and social media platforms.
