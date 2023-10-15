Sport
ICC World Cup: The stunning stats behind India’s win over Pakistan
India’s dominant win over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday saw them continue their phenomenal record over their rivals in the history of the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his game-defining efforts with the ball, which saw him take 2/19 in seven overs, before Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer hit half centuries to steer their team home with 19.3 overs remaining.
Let’s take a look at some of the more intriguing stats and facts to come out of the heavyweight clash in Ahmedabad:
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – Tournament Stats
The head-to-head record between India and Pakistan at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups is remarkably one-sided. This was the eighth meeting between the two at the tournament, and India have won all eight.
There is only one other team to have as dominant a record in the history of the tournament, and that is Pakistan themselves against Sri Lanka.
India have now failed to win just four of their last 29 Cricket World Cup games, a better record than any other nation. The next challenge will be to continue that record through the semi-final stage, where two of those defeats have come – against Australia in 2015 and New Zealand in 2019.
Pakistan’s collapse saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs – the nation’s worst such collapse at a World Cup and their third worst ever in One Day Internationals. The only silver lining for Pakistan is that their previous worst World Cup collapse of seven or more wickets came against England at the 1992 tournament, which Pakistan then went on to win.
Pakistan’s collapse is all the more disappointing given how well they had negotiated India’s opening bowlers.
The single wicket to fall in the first powerplay was India’s 43rd ODI wicket inside the first ten overs of this calendar year, the most of any full-member side.
Rohit Sharma’s brilliant ODI record speaks for itself, and the India captain’s bludgeoning knock saw him smash another six sixes.
Rohit had already become the player with the most across-format sixes in international cricket earlier in this tournament, and his effort in this game took his ODI tally to 302 sixes – behind just Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle in the format.
Only Gayle has hit more maximums at white-ball World Cups, with Rohit’s latest efforts taking him above AB de Villiers in that particular area.
Babar Azam’s half-century in the first innings is his first ODI fifty in matches against India. This was Babar’s eighth ODI against India in his career, but the first on Indian soil.
England wins toss, elects to bowl in World Cup match against Afghanistan
England won the toss on Sunday morning and elected to bowl first in what will be a crucial game for Afghanistan, which has suffered heavy defeats in both their opening games, by six wickets to Bangladesh and by eight wickets to India.
They have made one change with Najibullah Zadran losing his place in the middle order to Ikram Alikhil.
The two countries have only met twice before with England winning convincingly on both occasions – by nine wickets at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and 150 runs in Manchester four years ago.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, are currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses from the two matches they have played.
The match against India was also played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi so Afghanistan will at least be familiar with the conditions.
Batters are expected to play a major role in England’s clash against Afghanistan. In many ways, the defending World Cup champions finally arrived at the tournament in their second game in Dharamsala. After a nine-wicket loss in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, their players fired in all departments against Bangladesh as England managed a 137-run win.
The Jos Buttler-led side would hope to continue a similar run in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley wicket has proved to be good for batting thus far. And England batters, reputed for their aggressive approach, can make the most of the likely suitable conditions when at the crease.
The Afghanistan side would love to get their act together in the World Cup. They’ve impressed in phases but haven’t been able to click as a unit but would surely like their senior players, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, to give a better account of themselves in the upcoming matches.
Squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Key Players
Afghanistan – Mohammad Nabi
Though they haven’t won a single ODI since July, Afghanistan came close to causing a major upset against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup at the back of a belligerent 65 from 32 balls by Mohammad Nabi.
Nabi is one of the veterans of the Afghanistan setup, who continues to contribute in all departments on and off the field. He might have missed out in the first two games of the tournament, but England would ignore Nabi at their own risk.
The hard-hitting lower-order batter is also a canny customer with the ball. And Afghanistan would love for Nabi to be at his very best in both departments.
England – Reece Topley
After a lackluster showing with the ball in Ahmedabad, England were on top of their game in Dharamsala. A big factor was Reece Topley’s 4/43 which included the big wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.
England would like to complement their all-out attacking approach with the willow with a new-ball operator who can assure them of early breakthroughs going ahead in the tournament. Topley did well in Dharamsala, and he can reassure England greatly if he does well in Delhi too.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs England: Sunday, October 15, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Afri
ICC World Cup: Afghanistan only get it ’70-80%’ right, says Trott
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott admitted Saturday that his team “get it 70-80% right” but need to find an extra gear quickly if they are to end a demoralizing run of 14 successive World Cup defeats.
Afghanistan have so far suffered convincing losses to Bangladesh and India at this 10-nation tournament.
They lost all nine matches at the 2019 World Cup while winning just one against Scotland on their 2015 debut, AFP reported.
It doesn’t get easier for Afghanistan who tackle defending champions England in New Delhi on Sunday.
“At times we get 70-80% of it right, but the other 20-30% that we don’t get right really ends up costing us,” said Trott, a former England international batsman.
“Starting the game well is going to be crucial against a very strong England side.
“But going forward for the rest of the competition as well, we need to start better with bat and ball and set the standard of how we want to play our cricket.”
Against India, eight Afghanistan batsmen reached double figures with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi making 80 and Azmatullah Omarzai 62 in a total of 272.
But India coasted to an eight-wicket win with spin wizard Rashid Khan claiming both victims.
In the opener against Bangladesh, it was the batting which eventually misfired as Afghanistan collapsed from 83-1 to 156 all out in a six-wicket loss.
Trott backed Rashid to play a key role in Sunday’s game.
The leg-spinner, a mainstay of Twenty20 franchise cricket around the world, has just two wickets from two games for the cost of 105 runs.
He has 174 ODI wickets in his career but managed only six at the 2019 World Cup.
Against England at Old Trafford he went 0-110 as his team were routed by 150 runs.
“Rashid, can’t speak highly enough about the guy, the way that he performs and his passion for playing for this side,” said Trott.
“I know that he puts a lot of pressure on himself as well to perform and lead the attack. But it’s the job of all the other guys who have the ball in their hand to cause mayhem and put a bit of pressure on England.
“It’s a case of the other bowlers making sure that they are on just as a high level and as switched on as Rashid normally is.”
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Standing records never stood a chance in front of Rohit Sharma on Wednesday at the Cricket World Cup, as he led his side to a comfortable win over Afghanistan in Delhi.
Rohit blazed 131 in just 84 balls as his team sauntered past Afghanistan’s 272, eventually winning with 90 balls to spare.
In his trademark mix of brash and balance at the crease, the skipper blazed 16 fours and five sixes, completely dictating terms at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi would have been excused for thinking he was a man short in the middle, as Sharma toyed with his opposition’s field-sets and bowling.
Virat Kohli (55) and Shreyas Iyer (25) finished the chase, earlier set up by the opening partnership of Rohit and Ishan Kishan (47), who put on 156 in 18.4 overs.
Rashid Khan (2/57 off eight overs) was the only bowler to make any headway for Afghanistan, with four of his teammates going for eight an over or more.
Rohit claimed unanimous Player of the Match honors, as India joined New Zealand and Pakistan as teams to start two from two at the tournament.
Reaching his century in just 63 balls, Rohit smashed the fastest century by an India player at a Cricket World Cup, breaking a 40 year record set by the legendary Kapil Dev 40 years ago.
Dev reached his hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells, England – the venue’s only ever ODI. Dev eventually made 175* from 138 balls with 22 boundaries.
Rohit has gone clear of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar with seven Cricket World Cup centuries.
Incredibly, Rohit has achieved the record in just 19 innings and across in only three World Cup campaigns, in comparison to Tendulkar’s 44 innings.
But it will be tough going to reach Tendulkar’s record for the most runs at Cricket World Cups of 2,278 at an average 56.95, though Rohit boasts a superior average of 65.23 which is also the highest among players to reach four figures across the tournaments.
Rohit joined a fellow tearaway opener in David Warner as the joint-fastest batters to reach 1,000 Cricket World Cup runs, doing so in just 19 innings.
Warner reached the milestone when India and Australia met in Chennai earlier in the tournament.
Rohit is the only Cricket World Cup 2023 captain to score a century to this point of the tournament.
Making his 31st ODI hundred, Rohit overtook Ricky Ponting in third place in the total ODI century list.
Only Kohli (47) and Tendulkar (49) stand above Rohit after the Delhi knock.
The five sixes Rohit struck in Delhi moved him to 556 sixes across the three formats of international cricket, passing the previous record-holder in the category, Chris Gayle.
Rohit managed to pass the West Indies opener in almost 80 fewer innings across formats (472).
