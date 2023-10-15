ICC World Cup: The stunning stats behind India’s win over Pakistan

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2023)

India’s dominant win over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday saw them continue their phenomenal record over their rivals in the history of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his game-defining efforts with the ball, which saw him take 2/19 in seven overs, before Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer hit half centuries to steer their team home with 19.3 overs remaining.

Let’s take a look at some of the more intriguing stats and facts to come out of the heavyweight clash in Ahmedabad:

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – Tournament Stats

The head-to-head record between India and Pakistan at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups is remarkably one-sided. This was the eighth meeting between the two at the tournament, and India have won all eight.

There is only one other team to have as dominant a record in the history of the tournament, and that is Pakistan themselves against Sri Lanka.

India have now failed to win just four of their last 29 Cricket World Cup games, a better record than any other nation. The next challenge will be to continue that record through the semi-final stage, where two of those defeats have come – against Australia in 2015 and New Zealand in 2019.

Pakistan’s collapse saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs – the nation’s worst such collapse at a World Cup and their third worst ever in One Day Internationals. The only silver lining for Pakistan is that their previous worst World Cup collapse of seven or more wickets came against England at the 1992 tournament, which Pakistan then went on to win.

Pakistan’s collapse is all the more disappointing given how well they had negotiated India’s opening bowlers.

The single wicket to fall in the first powerplay was India’s 43rd ODI wicket inside the first ten overs of this calendar year, the most of any full-member side.

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant ODI record speaks for itself, and the India captain’s bludgeoning knock saw him smash another six sixes.

Rohit had already become the player with the most across-format sixes in international cricket earlier in this tournament, and his effort in this game took his ODI tally to 302 sixes – behind just Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle in the format.

Only Gayle has hit more maximums at white-ball World Cups, with Rohit’s latest efforts taking him above AB de Villiers in that particular area.

Babar Azam’s half-century in the first innings is his first ODI fifty in matches against India. This was Babar’s eighth ODI against India in his career, but the first on Indian soil.