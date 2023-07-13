Latest News
IEA accuse regional countries of using drug concerns to ‘pressurize’ them
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday some countries are using the issue of drug cultivation and trafficking as a “tool of pressure”.
The Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Bilal Karimi, said poppy cultivation has been eliminated and the production, smuggling and dealing in drugs has stopped.
However, a number of countries are using the issue of drugs to pressurize the IEA, Karimi said.
He stated that a number of countries, especially Central Asian nations have repeatedly raised the issue but their concerns are unfounded and far from the truth.
“Unfortunately, some of the concerns of a number of foreign countries are misplaced, either they do not have good and correct information about the objective facts and real situation of our country, or maybe they have other goals and want to use such an unjustified and unreasonable way as pressure tools,” he said.
According to him, 98 percent of the people in the country have complied with the orders of the IEA prohibiting the cultivation, production, and sale of drugs, and in some areas where poppy was cultivated secretly, the security forces destroyed the crops.
“Ninety eight percent of the people of Afghanistan obeyed the command of IEA’s leader and did not plant this phenomenon. In some areas, which they planted secretly behind walls, they were found and destroyed by the forces of the Islamic Emirate,” Karimi added.
A number of experts believe that the fight against poppy cultivation and trafficking requires assistance from the international community in order to help farmers plant alternate crops.
Recently, a research organization in the UK published a report that found poppy cultivation in southern Afghanistan had indeed dropped by at least 80% compared to last year.
The report stated that poppy cultivation in Helmand province had dropped by 99 percent – after having previously supplied 50% of the world’s opium.
Lasting stability in Afghanistan needs unity among Afghans: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says long-lasting stability will not be ensured until there is unity among the people of Afghanistan.
At an event at Herat’s information and culture department, which was attended by a number of IEA officials on Thursday, Mujahid stressed that for lasting stability and to solve problems in the country, it is necessary to maintain the relationship between the different ethnic groups in Afghanistan.
The IEA “is trying to bring the nation back together…… the unity of our nation is something very important, we can overcome all the problems, we can make stability when our unity is preserved,” said Mujahid.
He has also emphasized that no IEA official is superior to that of the nation and that the caretaker government is the servant of the people and considers itself responsible to the nation.
According to him, the united strength of the country’s people will respond well to aggression, and no country will be able to plot against Afghanistan.
IEA provides the basis for prosperity and a better future, but the people must stand shoulder to shoulder with the caretaker government, he added.
He stated that the IEA supports the private sector, investors and businessmen in order to improve the country’s economic situation.
According to him, there are still some obstacles that prevent Afghanistan from progressing, and that there was no external support from the financial intermediary and governance is financed from internal revenues.
Mujahid described the end of the occupation of Afghanistan as a good opportunity for prosperity, betterment and development of the country.
Salang Pass reconstruction project officially underway
The Salang Pass reconstruction project was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.
During the opening ceremony, Baradar said: “After the Qosh Tepa Canal, this is the second largest national and economic project, and once complete, the necessary facilities will be provided for [people] to travel from the north to the south, and for the trade sector.”
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to complete the projects with all its energy and promises any kind of cooperation for the contracted companies in this sector,” Baradar added.
He also called on the contractors to complete the project as soon as possible and ensure a quality job was done with honesty.
The reconstruction spans 80km of the busy road, which connects nine provinces to Kabul. Work will take an estimated two years to finish. The project will also provide jobs to thousands of Afghans, officials said.
Thousands of motorists and truck drivers use the road daily, which crosses the Hindu Kush mountains. The Salang Tunnel, which is on the same road, bypasses through the mountains and is 2.67-kilometres-long.
The road has carried heavy military traffic in recent conflicts and is in very bad repair.
Kabir says Afghanistan is free and no longer an ‘occupied’ country
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that Afghanistan is now an independent country and no longer an occupied nation.
Speaking at an event to inaugurate the start of construction work on a road in district 8 in Kabul city, Kabir said the IEA is committed to the development and economic progress of Afghanistan.
“Today, there are no occupiers in Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is an independent, free and self-governing country, and after the end of the occupation, there is no fratricide, ethnocentrism, and favoritism, but a true Islamic system is ruling and the people of Afghanistan enjoy security and everyone can travel freely to the 34 provinces of the country,” he said.
He stated that Afghanistan is making progress in the fields of agriculture, trade and reconstruction. He emphasized that all IEA employees are committed to preserving the national treasury.
“Each department of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed that there will be no betrayal in the treasury, and the treasury will be spent in its right place, and the salaries of the employees will be paid, and more money than the salaries of the employees will be spent in the reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Kabir added.
At the same time, Kabul Municipality said the new road will be 3.3 kilometers long and 40 meters wide. According to the officials, the construction of this road will cost over 160 million Afghani and will be finished in about one and a half years.
