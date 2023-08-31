Connect with us

IEA arrests suspects involved in terror attacks, says Pakistan's FM

2 hours ago

August 31, 2023

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said on Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had arrested some suspects in connection with recent terror attacks in the neighboring country.

Jilani said the IEA had informed authorities in Islamabad about the arrests. However he did not disclose any further details. The IEA has also not yet commented.

Jilani shared this in response to a question about cross-border terrorism while speaking to reporters at the Foreign Office, Dawn News reported.

This comes amid ongoing claims by Pakistan that militants, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), plan attacks from Afghanistan. However the IEA has repeatedly denied this and said it will not allow any individual or group to attack another country using Afghanistan’s soil.

Contracts worth over $6.5 billion signed to kick-start mining sector

15 mins ago

August 31, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

Contracts worth $6.557 billion for seven large-scale mines were signed on Thursday, August 31, between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and various companies.

These contracts were signed in the presence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghansitan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.

The contracts involved four sections of the major iron ore mine in Ghorian district in Herat Province.

The company that secured the contract for the first section was Watan Darakhshan Company and its subsidiary Azaran Industrial Structures Company.

Sahil Middle East Mining & Logistics Company and its Afghan and Turkish partners, Dara-e-Noor and Epcol respectively, were awarded the contract for the second section.

Shamsh, an Afghan company, along with British companies GBM and AD Resources, were awarded the contract for the third block.

The fourth contract went to Bakhtar Steel Company and its Iranian partners Ahya Sepahan and Parsian.

In addition, the contract for one section of the lead and zinc mine in Tulak district of Ghor province was awarded to Afghan Invest Company.

The contract to excavate gold from the Samti mine in Chah Ab district of Takhar province was awarded to the China-Afghanistan Company with Zarawar Afghanistan Private Company being the shareholder; and a contract for the second Mes Aynak mine in Logar province was awarded to Turia Private Company.

A total of $6.557 billion will be invested in these seven projects, which will collectively create thousands of jobs.

This comes just days after the acting minister of mines and petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar met with Wang Jiarui, the general director of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC), which has the contract to mine copper at Mes Aynak.

Delawar and Wang discussed operational details as well as issues around the archaeological site, which still contains buried artifacts.

Delawar said at the meeting that the Aynak copper mine project was a key priority for the IEA and that their main goal is to get the mining sector up and running.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to putting this project into operation as soon as possible, so that its practical work begins and job opportunities are created for the people,” he said.

More than 1,200 Afghan migrants return from Pakistan

2 hours ago

August 31, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

The Ministry of Migration said more than 1,269 Afghan migrants returned home from Pakistan through Spin Boldak in Kandahar on Wednesday.

According to officials in Spin Boldak, this included 116 prisoners who had been released from Karachi prisons. In total, 144 families returned voluntarily.

After registering and presenting the necessary documents for processing, the returnees were referred to the offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

A number of returnees were ill and were provided medical assistance.

ARA meets with Iranian railway consortium over development of Afghan network

4 hours ago

August 31, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

The General Director of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) has met with the heads of various Iranian companies to discuss the development of Afghanistan’s railway network, ARA said Thursday.

The railway authority said the meeting took place on Wednesday, and detailed discussions around the collective investment by the companies were held.

Bakht ul-Rahman Sharafat, the head of ARA said at the meeting that the organization was hoping to attract foreign investment. “Afghanistan Railway Department invites all companies to invest in railway projects, in which the department cooperates with them and makes the necessary coordination,” he said.

At the same time, Sharafat stated that work on the second phase of the fourth section of the Khaf-Herat railway line is a priority for ARA and a priority.

During the meeting, representatives of the consortium of companies presented information about their companies, services and expertise. The companies represented covered a wide spectrum of supply and services for the railway sector, from construction through to line maintenance and management.

