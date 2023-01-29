IEA ban female students from writing university entrance exams

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2023)

The Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday issued a new decree banning female students from taking this year’s university entrance exams (Kankor).

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education announced a complete ban on female students’ enrollment in educational institutions effective from Saturday, January 28, 2023.

A statement issued by the ministry notes that private universities are requested to adhere to the rules and regulations of the IEA and if they violate the order they will be “penalized”.

The IEA has said the restrictions are temporary and have been brought into effect in line with Afghan culture and Sharia.

This comes after Amina Mohammad, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said after meeting with some IEA officials earlier this month that she is hopeful the authorities will ease restrictions on women and girls.

In an interview with CNN, Mohammad was asked if she had any hope about IEA lifting restrictions on women and girls.

She replied: “Yes, I do. It was tough going in. But I feel now it is doable, looking at all the players and seeing some fissures within the Taliban (IEA), I think this is possible. We also had a few exceptions since then. So, yes there is hope.”