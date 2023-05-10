IEA calls on parties in Pakistan to exercise ‘tolerance’

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2023)

The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday expressed regret over the unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to a statement, the IEA said it expresses regret over the recent developments in Pakistan, which have led to protests and in some cases turned violent.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls political stability in Pakistan in the interest of the Muslim nation of Pakistan and the entire region and hopes for tolerance and understanding from the parties involved,” the ministry said.

The ministry also stated it has issued instructions to its representatives in the country regarding the safety of Afghans living in Pakistan.

This comes after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday – a move that was followed by widespread demonstrations and unrest across the country.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angered over the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Amid violence, Pakistan’s telecommunication authority on Tuesday blocked social media, including Twitter. The government also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled for Wednesday.