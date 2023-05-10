Latest News
IEA calls on parties in Pakistan to exercise ‘tolerance’
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday expressed regret over the unrest in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.
According to a statement, the IEA said it expresses regret over the recent developments in Pakistan, which have led to protests and in some cases turned violent.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls political stability in Pakistan in the interest of the Muslim nation of Pakistan and the entire region and hopes for tolerance and understanding from the parties involved,” the ministry said.
The ministry also stated it has issued instructions to its representatives in the country regarding the safety of Afghans living in Pakistan.
This comes after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday – a move that was followed by widespread demonstrations and unrest across the country.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs angered over the dramatic arrest set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.
Amid violence, Pakistan’s telecommunication authority on Tuesday blocked social media, including Twitter. The government also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled for Wednesday.
Latest News
MoIC names May 10 as National Export Day
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) declared Wednesday, May 10 as “National Export Day” and announced Afghanistan achieved the $2 billion export mark last year.
The ministry said in a statement that it has implemented improved facilities and opportunities for exporters and trade.
The ministry added that in order to support exporters and the export process as much as possible, May 10 has been declared “National Export Day”.
Minerals such as coal, dry and fresh fruits and medicinal plants are among Afghanistan’s export goods.
Nooruddin Azizi, minister of industry and trade, had previously claimed that Afghanistan’s exports increased by 85% last year.
According to him, this figure was not more than $800 million under the rule of previous governments.
Latest News
Local company secures contract to mine lead and zinc in Bamiyan
A mining contract for the extraction of lead and zinc in the province of Bamiyan has been signed between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) and the Afghan Durrani Mine Extraction Company, according to a statement published by the ministry.
The lead and zinc mines are in the Gandeh Kotal area of Yakawlang district of Bamiyan province.
Shahabuddin Delawar, minister of Mines and Petroleum and the director of the Mine Extraction and Processing Company, participated in a signing ceremony to formally establish the contract.
A five-year contract was awarded to the company, the Ministry said.
Experts have said the high market demand of lead and zinc will benefit Afghanistan enormously.
Lead is also commonly used in paints due to its excellent corrosion resistance. Zinc is meanwhile an important metal with many applications. It is primarily used as galvanizing material for steel structures like bridges and buildings since it provides superior protection against corrosion than iron or steel alone.
The contract meanwhile is expected to boost the area as it will create job opportunities.
Latest News
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white
The General Directorate of Kabul Traffic has announced an overhaul to the taxi system in the country, including the capital, ordering all taxi owners to scrap the yellow and white theme and respray their vehicles blue and white.
The Islamic Emirate’s traffic police chief, Hasibullah Mukhtar, announced the taxi color change during a press conference at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) on Tuesday.
Mukhtar said Kabul Traffic is making this change as part of its attempts to develop a safer and more uniform transportation system for the entire country.
“The taxis shall be segregated from other vehicles that transfer goods,” said Mukhtar.
Mukhtar noted that currently only 20 to 30 percent of “taxis” are marked in the existing yellow and white theme, while the balance are unmarked vehicles.
This has led to security and criminal problems, which IEA hopes to mitigate through the introduction of new regulations and standards, Mukhtar said.
The General Directorate of Kabul Traffic has developed a three-month procedure for taxi owners, and the plan will be implemented across all of Afghanistan’s provinces, not just in Kabul.
The color of urban and rural cabs was changed to blue and white in accordance with the International Convention on Road Traffic, according to Kabul Traffic officials.
Taxi owners are also likely to be biometrically registered in addition to the color change. This measure is intended to reduce criminal activities, such as kidnappings and theft, that have plagued the taxi industry in Afghanistan.
