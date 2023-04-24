IEA claims leaked document on Daesh in Afghanistan is ‘fake’

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2023)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Sunday rejected claims that Daesh is using the country to plot and coordinate terror attacks against the US and its allies as stated in a leaked US military assessment.

The classified document reportedly portrayed the threat as a growing security concern. It noted that Afghan soil had become a base for the regional affiliate of Daesh to conduct “aspirational plotting” against US and European targets.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday night called the assessment “fake” and part of “US ongoing propaganda campaign” against their government.

An official statement quoted Mujahid as saying the IEA government “has full control” over Afghanistan and does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against other countries.

He said that Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country “have been severely affected and are in the process of being destroyed.”

Mujahid added that the IEA had brought security to Afghanistan since regaining control of the country in August 2021, citing peaceful celebrations of the three-day, nationwide, annual Eid festival, which ended Sunday.

“It is obvious that the spread of such biased reports shows that some people in America have not forgotten their hatred and enmity with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

The Washington Post reported the Afghanistan-related US intelligence findings, saying they are part of a trove of documents posted to the social media platform Discord and obtained by the newspaper.

“ISIS has been developing a cost-effective model for external operations that relies on resources from outside Afghanistan, operatives in target countries, and extensive facilitation networks,” the newspaper reported, citing the top-secret Pentagon secret assessment.

“The model will likely enable ISIS (Daesh) to overcome obstacles — such as competent security services — and reduce some plot timelines, minimizing disruption opportunities,” The Post reported, citing the assessment, which used an acronym for IS-K.

The leaked document reportedly detailed specific efforts to target embassies, churches, business centers and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, which drew more than 2 million spectators last November in Qatar.

The US military assessment raised the number of Daesh plots coordinated in Afghanistan from nine to 15.

Mujahid considered the publication of leaked US military documents as “self-made irresponsible claims, the work of intelligence circles”, which, according to him, “do not bode well for the Afghans.”

“Everyone should know that now the public mind is moving beyond such failed attempts,” Mujahid tweeted.

US officials have not verified the authenticity of the leaked documents.