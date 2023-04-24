Latest News
IEA claims leaked document on Daesh in Afghanistan is ‘fake’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Sunday rejected claims that Daesh is using the country to plot and coordinate terror attacks against the US and its allies as stated in a leaked US military assessment.
The classified document reportedly portrayed the threat as a growing security concern. It noted that Afghan soil had become a base for the regional affiliate of Daesh to conduct “aspirational plotting” against US and European targets.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday night called the assessment “fake” and part of “US ongoing propaganda campaign” against their government.
An official statement quoted Mujahid as saying the IEA government “has full control” over Afghanistan and does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against other countries.
He said that Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country “have been severely affected and are in the process of being destroyed.”
Mujahid added that the IEA had brought security to Afghanistan since regaining control of the country in August 2021, citing peaceful celebrations of the three-day, nationwide, annual Eid festival, which ended Sunday.
“It is obvious that the spread of such biased reports shows that some people in America have not forgotten their hatred and enmity with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
The Washington Post reported the Afghanistan-related US intelligence findings, saying they are part of a trove of documents posted to the social media platform Discord and obtained by the newspaper.
“ISIS has been developing a cost-effective model for external operations that relies on resources from outside Afghanistan, operatives in target countries, and extensive facilitation networks,” the newspaper reported, citing the top-secret Pentagon secret assessment.
“The model will likely enable ISIS (Daesh) to overcome obstacles — such as competent security services — and reduce some plot timelines, minimizing disruption opportunities,” The Post reported, citing the assessment, which used an acronym for IS-K.
The leaked document reportedly detailed specific efforts to target embassies, churches, business centers and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, which drew more than 2 million spectators last November in Qatar.
The US military assessment raised the number of Daesh plots coordinated in Afghanistan from nine to 15.
Mujahid considered the publication of leaked US military documents as “self-made irresponsible claims, the work of intelligence circles”, which, according to him, “do not bode well for the Afghans.”
“Everyone should know that now the public mind is moving beyond such failed attempts,” Mujahid tweeted.
US officials have not verified the authenticity of the leaked documents.
Latest News
Efforts are under way to save Afghans trapped in Sudan: Muttaqi
The foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that at least 120 Afghan citizens are trapped in the Sudan war.
Speaking on Sunday in a gathering in Khost province Muttaqi said that he was working how to protect the Afghans trapped in Sudan. However, he did not elaborate further.
As the conflict between the two rival factions of the Sudanese armed forces escalated in Khartoum, many countries decided to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens from the country.
America and Britain evacuated their diplomats from Sudan on Sunday.
Latest News
9 Afghans jailed, fined for migrant smuggling
A French court has jailed four Afghans and given shorter sentences to five others as part of a crackdown on the smuggling of migrants across the English Channel.
In 2021, the group was found guilty of smuggling 53 people, primarily Vietnamese and Afghan immigrants, into the UK aboard dinghies.
The fines ranged from €1,000 to €30,000, while the punishments ranged from eight months to six years in prison with suspension.
One of the nine, a 30-year-old man found guilty of planning the crossings, received a six-year prison term and was told to leave France once his sentence was complete.
Three other defendants received five-year sentences and €25,000 fines each. Additionally, the court mandated that they be deported later. Five other guys received lighter sentences and will not serve time in prison—the accused range in age from 21 to 39.
London and Paris have been collaborating to solve the problem of unauthorized boat crossings into Britain, which has been on the rise.
A substantial rise from the 28,000 migrants discovered the year before, over 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of south-east England in just one year, according to the UK government.
Latest News
IEA and Saudi relations on solid ground, say Islamic Emirate
The Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesman says the security of all diplomats and diplomatic missions in the country is ensured and that countries can continue their diplomatic activities in Afghanistan without any concerns.
Bilal Karimi said that there is no problem in the relationship between the Islamic Emirate and Saudi Arabia.
Karimi expressed hope that the diplomats of Saudi Arabia can continue their activities in Afghanistan without any concerns.
“We hope that no country, including Saudi Arabia, will have any concerns in our country and that they will be present in our country without any problems,” said Karimi.
“The Islamic Emirate is very serious about the protection and security of diplomatic places and has assured all countries in this regard.”
Last year reports were leaked to the media that Saudi Arabia had stopped the activity of its embassy in Kabul and withdrawn its diplomats from Afghanistan.
Currently, the embassies and diplomatic missions of many countries in the region, including China, Russia, the European Union, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Uzbekistan, Japan, and neighboring countries, are open in Kabul and have good relations with the IEA.
The IEA officials said that the active diplomatic missions of regional countries in Afghanistan mean the expansion of diplomatic ties with these countries.
Although IEA has made progress in diplomatic relations with the countries of the region and the world in less than two years, no country has yet been willing to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
