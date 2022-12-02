Latest News
IEA condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, vows probe
The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement condemned Friday’s attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, adding security institutions will investigate the incident and that perpetrators of the attack will be punished.
The statement said that IEA will not allow any individual or group to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.
“IEA strongly condemns failed firing attack towards the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and prays for speedy recovery of a security guard,” the statement said, adding that “IEA will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.”
Kabul police spokesman meanwhile says firing on Pakistan embassy in Kabul was from a building, adding that security forces immediately arrived at the scene and stopped the firing and that one suspect was arrested and two weapons were seized during the operation.
The Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said the attack on the Pakistan embassy compound was targeting the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.
“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission,” the statement said.
“The Interim Government of Afghanistan (IEA) must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the statement added.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack as “dastardly.”
“Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.
UNAMA also condemned the attack and noted that diplomatic missions are protected under international law.
Six million Afghans face emergency level of food insecurity: UN
The United Nations has recently warned that 6 million people in Afghanistan face emergency level of food insecurity amid shortage of sufficient humanitarian assistance due to lack of funding.
In a press conference on Wednesday, the UN Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov, said to reporters at the UN headquarters in Kabul that Afghans in need have increased to 25 million this year.
“The economic shocks, which we are experiencing these days are the primary drivers for the humanitarian needs,” said Alakbarov.
He said that winter is approaching with temperatures dropping in certain areas of the country to minus 25 degrees Celcius.
“We require $768 million to support winter preparedness activities, and 614 million are required before the end of the year… We’ve been struggling for the funding for the entire year,” he added.
Two-thirds of the entire population – more than 28 million people – will need humanitarian assistance next year, according to the UN.
He said that levels of food insecurity remain one of the highest in Afghanistan with about 6 million people facing emergency levels of food insecurity, also known as IPC4.
“That is the stage before you go to phase 5 and phase 5 is basically a catastrophic famine stage. So, 6 million people are getting close to that particular borderline,” he added.
The US and other Western nations suspended financial assistance to Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate reclaimed power in August last year.
This comes while the US has frozen Afghan central bank foreign reserves worth $7 billion.
The UN human rights experts meanwhile have called for the US to end its freeze on Afghanistan’s foreign assets.
Explosion outside Kabul mosque kills Hekmatyar’s guard
An explosion happened near a mosque in Kabul where Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar was delivering Friday sermon, killing one of his guards and wounding two others, his office said.
Humayon Jarir, a senior member of Hizb-e-Islami, told Ariana News that two burqa-clad attackers were spotted and killed by the guards while trying to enter the mosque in Dar-ul-Aman area where Hekmatyar was delivering Friday sermon.
He said while the attackers were being shot, their car bomb exploded, killing one guard and wounding two others.
He said that Hekmatyar was not hurt in the incident.
Media outlets must ‘not cause misery and sedition’: Ministry
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Information and Culture has called on media outlets to disseminate content that is factual and that contains issues of national interest.
In a meeting on Wednesday with media representatives, officials from the ministry, including the minister, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, said the media plays an important role in the development, progress, and preservation of Islamic and national values and also national unity.
“You (media outlets) should try to use your pen and language to benefit the people and not to cause misery and sedition between people,” said Khairkhah.
Mohajer Farahi, the Deputy minister meanwhile said that the media can criticize the lack of work of the government in order to bring about reforms in the institutions, but that it must be based on Islamic principles and values. He also said the policy of the Islamic Emirate was not and is not in any way in conflict with the media.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is that we do not want to clash with the media in any way, but we [want to] work together,” said Farahi.
The spokesman of the IEA Zabihullah Mujahid however has pointed out that all government institutions are obliged to make information available to the media in a timely manner.
“Access to information is less and there are problems, and the Commission for Access to Information has its own problems and its employees have decreased from 51 to 18 people,” said Mujahid.
“As much as possible, the organizations should be obliged to make the information available to the media,” he added.
Mujahid also said that the mass media law is under review.
The Ministry of Information and Culture meanwhile has banned Radio Azadi and Voice of America from broadcasting in the country.
