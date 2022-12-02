IEA condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, vows probe

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2022)

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement condemned Friday’s attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul, adding security institutions will investigate the incident and that perpetrators of the attack will be punished.

The statement said that IEA will not allow any individual or group to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.

“IEA strongly condemns failed firing attack towards the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and prays for speedy recovery of a security guard,” the statement said, adding that “IEA will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.”

Kabul police spokesman meanwhile says firing on Pakistan embassy in Kabul was from a building, adding that security forces immediately arrived at the scene and stopped the firing and that one suspect was arrested and two weapons were seized during the operation.

The Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said the attack on the Pakistan embassy compound was targeting the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission,” the statement said.

“The Interim Government of Afghanistan (IEA) must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack as “dastardly.”

“Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.

UNAMA also condemned the attack and noted that diplomatic missions are protected under international law.