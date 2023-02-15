Latest News
IEA defense minister: We should address people’s legitimate demands
Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, the Minister of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that the legitimate demands of the people should be addressed.
Mujahid said this at a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the withdrawal of former Soviet Union troops from Afghanistan.
“We should never be arrogant. At any time, we should address the legitimate demands of the people and try to gather the people around us. For development, we must join hands with the people,” Mujahid said.
He added that the Islamic Emirate is seeking a system that would mirror all the people in the country.
Other officials of the Islamic Emirate pointed out that independence has always been earned by the people and political leaders should not lose it through their negligence.
“The freedoms of the past have been lost due to the negligence and lack of agreement between the leaders and rulers,” said Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, said: “The government should understand that the opposition in the past joined hands with the world powers to gain power. Now unity is necessary and all people must be respected in order to maintain the existing independence and sovereignty.”
Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister stressed that the Islamic Emirate wants positive and constructive engagement in the light of Islamic principles and Afghanistan’s national interests.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said: “We want positive relations with the world. We want economic and political relations. Neighboring countries have expressed concern about the presence of thousands of Daesh members. We say that Daesh has no place in Afghanistan. Any Daesh member that emerges will be dismantled. There is no threat to anyone from Afghanistan.”
During the ceremony, officials also emphasized that occupation of Afghanistan once again is impossible and those who seek division will fail.
Many women cut off from aid following IEA ban on female NGO workers: Save the Children
Almost two months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) issued a decree banning Afghan women from working for non-government organizations (NGOs), many women and children are missing out on life-saving aid during the most severe winter in more than a decade and worst hunger crisis in Afghanistan on record, Save the Children said on Wednesday.
Save the Children said that it paused activities in the wake of the ban because female staff are essential for the safe and effective delivery of services and are crucial for reaching women and girls. In addition, almost half of Save the Children’s workforce in Afghanistan are women.
Although some activities have restarted where assurances have been received from the IEA authorities for female staff to safely resume work, mainly in health and education, more than 50% of Save the Children’s operations are still on hold, including essential cash distributions that help families meet basic needs, water, sanitation and hygiene activities and child protection services.
“The scale and severity of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Almost 20 million children and adults are facing extreme hunger. Many families now only survive on bread and water for weeks at a time,” said David Wright, Save the Children’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Children are struggling to survive a freezing, miserable winter. Some are dying as temperatures plummet well below -20 degrees Celsius. Heating homes is out of the question for ordinary families and parents cannot even afford blankets or warm winter clothes,” he added.
He called on the IEA to completely reverse the ban and allow NGOs to fully resume activities with female and male staff.
“We also call on all humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan to ensure all activities are conducted with female and male teams, and urge donor countries to refrain from any commitments to reduce or freeze much needed flexible funding for Afghanistan,” Wright said. “This is not the time for the international community, and donor governments in particular, to turn their backs on Afghanistan.”
Khalilzad: Daesh a common enemy of IEA and the international community
The former representative of the US in Afghanistan peace affairs says that Daesh is a common enemy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and the international community.
Zalmay Khalilzad wrote in a tweet that cooperation against Daesh can be an important part of future relations.
He further added that “the available options”, the full implementation of the Doha Agreement is the best way forward.
Khalilzad said: “Among the available options, the full implementation of the Doha Agreement is the best way forward and addresses all the concerns of Afghans and the international community.”
The Doha Agreement was signed in February 2020 between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
34th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal marked in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) called for positive interaction with the world on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan.
In the statement, it the IEA said: “If the countries have a clear and good interaction with us, we are also ready to have a positive interaction, keeping in mind our religious and national interests.”
The statement also noted that Afghans are not aggressors, but they will tolerate the aggression of others.
“After the Soviet aggression, the US-led occupation began and its failure proved again that Afghans are very sensitive to foreigners and consider the defense of the country’s religious values, freedom and independence as their religious obligation,” the statement read.
In this statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan asked all parties not to try to harass Afghans, but to support the current system.
“Now that a legitimate, unified and independent government has been established in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, it is for the benefit of everyone to use this opportunity to take the path of understanding and work for positive progress.” read the statement.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan declared Wednesday, February 15, a public holiday to mark the day.
On this day, 34 years ago, when the last Soviet soldier crossed the bridge of friendship in Hairatan, the complete withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan was announced.
The withdrawal of these forces took place after the 41st round of talks between the officials of the then government of Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Soviet Union and the United States in Geneva.
The April 1988 Geneva Agreement provided the path for the withdrawal of the Soviet Union within a period of 9 months.
This agreement was signed between the then government of Afghanistan and Pakistan with the guarantee of the United States and the Soviet Union.
