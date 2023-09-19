IEA delegation heads to China

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2023)

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs has left for China.

The delegation, which consists of representatives of the ministries of economy, commerce and finance, will participate in various symposiums and conferences in China.

“China is one of the important economic partners of Afghanistan, with which our trade and economic relations are being strengthened and efforts are underway to expand it further,” Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.

Currently, relations between Afghanistan and China are warmer than any other country, and trade volume between the two countries totals $1.2 billion per year. Experts believe that the expansion of trade relations between Afghanistan and China is beneficial for both countries.

“The visit is important for the development of relations between the two countries and the increase of economic activities. We hope that such trips will take place in other countries as well,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the Union of Industrialists, said.