IEA delegation heads to China
A delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs has left for China.
The delegation, which consists of representatives of the ministries of economy, commerce and finance, will participate in various symposiums and conferences in China.
“China is one of the important economic partners of Afghanistan, with which our trade and economic relations are being strengthened and efforts are underway to expand it further,” Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Currently, relations between Afghanistan and China are warmer than any other country, and trade volume between the two countries totals $1.2 billion per year. Experts believe that the expansion of trade relations between Afghanistan and China is beneficial for both countries.
“The visit is important for the development of relations between the two countries and the increase of economic activities. We hope that such trips will take place in other countries as well,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the Union of Industrialists, said.
Mullah Baradar inaugurates construction of solar power plant in Kabul’s Surobi district
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the economic deputy of the Prime Minister, inaugurated construction of a solar power plant near the Naghlo dam in Surobi district of Kabul on Tuesday.
Baradar’s office said in a statement that the power plant will produce 10 megawatts of electricity.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar said that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans and their dignity is protected in this country. He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate, unlike previous regimes, is committed to serving the people and rebuilding the country.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate has realized that industry is key to having a strong economy and electricity is important for the growth of industry.
He said that in order to achieve this goal, the Islamic Emirate has prioritized domestic electricity generation and has called for investment.
“This project seems small considering Afghanistan’s need for electricity, but it is very important to achieve self-sufficiency. This shows that we got rid of the need for another 10 megawatts in quest for self-sufficiency,” Baradar said.
He stated that the Islamic Emirate awarded the contract to complete the 500 KV power transmission line from Turkmenistan to Afghan Invest company.
The project to build a 10-megawatt solar power plant in Kabul’s Surobi district will be completed by the private sector within one year, and 700 million Afghanis will be invested in it.
IEA reclaims about 700,000 acres of usurped state land
Officials from the Commission to Fight Land Grabbers say about 700,000 acres of usurped state-owned land has been reclaimed across Afghanistan since the commission was established.
On a trip to Balkh, the leadership of the commission said during a meeting with local officials that 120,000 acres of usurped land was assessed in the province, of which 11,000 acres of land has been taken back.
“The Islamic Emirate commission has reclaimed about 700,000 acres of land across Afghanistan,” said Ehsanullah Wasiq, a secretary for the commission.
“Some people say they do not have any [ownership] documents, therefore, the commission orders that the land should be returned,” said Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharai.
The members of this commission meanwhile asked Balkh officials to cooperate with them so that usurped land can be reclaimed across the province.
Balkh officials assured members of the commission that they would fully cooperate over the land issue.
“We promise you that we are all committed to the commission’s decision,” said Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, the governor of Balkh.
At the meeting, Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Attaullah Omari said: “Here, there were powerful people who built projects, divided and distributed, made plans and distributed to the people, they gave land documents to the people, took their money, and their money was even collected by a bank, but in reality, it was government land.”
Washington ‘has no plan’ to recognize IEA government: Kirby
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Washington’s policy on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not changed and that the White House has no current plan to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate government.
Addressing a press conference in New York on Monday, Kirby said the IEA is heading in a direction contrary to the international community’s demands and is far from gaining international legitimacy.
Kirby added that the IEA is acting contrary to its commitments regarding governance and its treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.
He said not only have they not fulfilled their commitments, but they have also taken the opposite path.
Kirby stressed that in this situation, Washington has no intention to recognize the IEA government.
He noted however that al-Qaeda in Afghanistan has been significantly weakened, and there are no indications of its resurgence in the country.
He added that the United States is monitoring all terrorist groups in the country.
However, the Islamic Emirate has continued to accuse America of breaking its commitment to Afghanistan and says that they will not allow countries to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Observers believe that the US and the West do not want an Islamic system in Afghanistan. They say the caretaker government should continue to strive to gain national legitimacy.
