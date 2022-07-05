Latest News
IEA reclaiming usurped land in Herat
The Commission to Fight Land Grabbers has started the process of reclaiming usurped land in Herat, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of acres of government land has been usurped by powerful people over the past few years, and the process of reclaiming the land has started in different areas of Herat city.
In the latest case, about seven acres of land in the eighth district of Herat city was reclaimed, officials said.
“The Islamic Emirate has ordered the relevant organs, including the Herat Police Headquarters, to organize a commission in Herat and take action to prevent the usurpation of government land,” said Mohammad Naser, a member of the commission to fight land grabbers in Herat.
On the other hand, the Department of Justice of Herat said that thousands of cases related to land usurpers are under investigation in judicial institutions and a large number of these cases have been sent to court.
“As far as possible, we have taken a serious decision and we will stop the usurpers and hand them over to the law; and if necessary, the usurpers will be dealt with more seriously until the government properties are taken back again,” said Bahlol Mokhles, head of cases in Herat Judiciary Department.
In the meantime, the residents of Herat have welcomed this process, and called on the IEA to deal seriously with the powerful figures and land usurpers.
“It is very good that they (IEA) take the issue of land grabbing seriously and take back the usurped land from the hands of the powerful and those who are usurpers of the land,” said Sayed Sadiq, a resident of Herat.
IEA official cites economic woes as a reason for closure of girls’ schools
A senior official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that the financial crisis is the main reason for girls’ schools being closed.
“I think the main issue is the economic problem… all our funds are frozen outside the country,” Qalandar Ebad, the acting health minister, said in an interview with the BBC.
He said that funds are needed to build infrastructure and to pay teachers.
Apart from economic woes, there are also concerns about the syllabus and the way students dress, Ebad said.
He said a small number of female students are not happy about wearing headscarves.
In March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law.
US special envoy for Afghan women, Rina Amiri, has said that the US will judge IEA based on their actions. She said that the ongoing sanctions against the IEA is because of their actions against women and human rights.
“IEA keeps promising they would reopen girls’ schools soon, but it seems they don’t want girls to continue their education. We want girls’ schools to reopen,” said Fatima Hamid, a teacher.
Uzbekistan pledges to expand economic ties with Afghanistan
Three days ago, a joint government and private sector delegation led by Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry, arrived in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, for talks with Uzbek officials on expanding trade, facilitating transit and solving problems of Afghan businessmen.
The Afghan delegation said that in their meetings with the Uzbek authorities, detailed discussions were held on the problems of traders, business relations, and facilitating transit between the two countries, they said Uzbek officials promised serious cooperation in this matter.
According to members of the delegation, a new chapter of business cooperation between the two countries will begin.
“To better export goods, we need to export them via Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan; they also talked about customs tariffs and the fees of transportation because we had a problem in this issue; fees were high,” said Mirwais Hajizada, a member of the delegation.
Economic experts say that in order to expand trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, the two countries need to work on a joint investment plan.
“Nowadays, economic relations are very important, if we don’t have relations, neighboring countries would face problems and Afghanistan, too,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic analyst.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will host a high-level international conference on Afghanistan at the end of July, in which representatives of the Islamic Emirate will also participate.
Afghan Red Crescent takes delivery of aid from China
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has received earthquake relief supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).
A handover ceremony was held on Sunday at the ARCS complex in Kabul and was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis, president of the ARCS.
Wang said China has done its best to provide a large amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan adding that Beijing is willing to contribute to Afghanistan’s development.
Khalis said he hoped China would continue to provide support to Afghanistan in economic, scientific and medical fields.
China has pledged 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for quake victims in war-torn Afghanistan. The first batch of relief supplies arrived at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport on June 27.
