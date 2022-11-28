Latest News
IEA repaired three other aircraft wings
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said another three military aircraft have been repaired and are fit to fly.
IEA’s defense ministry’s spokesman said on Twitter on Monday that technical teams from the Air Force Command have repaired the aircraft.
Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said: “The other three wings of the aircraft have been repaired and activated at the air force command of this ministry.”
He said: “With the round-the-clock efforts of the technical team and the employees of the Air Force Command of the Ministry of National Defense, three wings of other AN32_B355, AN32_B350 and AN26_350 aircraft have been repaired and are ready for flight.”
Khwarizmi said that the technical teams continue to repair damaged military aircraft.
This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Defense reported last week that engineers had repaired over 30 military aircraft that had been damaged by withdrawing US troops last year.
Saudi aid center chief meets Uzbek special envoy for Afghanistan
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) head, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev at the center’s headquarters on Sunday to discuss issues relating to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
According to the Arab News, Al-Rabeeah and the Uzbek official discussed issues of common interest relevant to the relief and humanitarian affairs in Afghanistan.
Irgashev expressed his admiration for KSrelief’s highly professional approach when supporting the needy around the world without any discrimination.
Pakistan’s deputy foreign minister to visit Kabul to ‘bolster relationship’
Pakistan’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar is expected in Kabul on Tuesday for talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Pakistan media reports.
According to diplomatic sources, cited by Pakistan’s The Nation, Khar will lead a delegation, expected to be comprised of senior members of the administration, with the aim to bolster diplomatic and trade ties.
The Nation reported that Khar will hold meetings with Prime Minister Hasan Akhund and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
AWCC rolls out 4G services in Sar-e-Pul province
In line with AWCC’s (Afghan Wireless Communication Company) ongoing efforts to take internet services to all corners of Afghanistan, the company on Sunday launched 4G internet services in northern Sar-e-Pul province.
Local AWCC officials said the aim was to facilitate communication in the remote province of Afghanistan.
“Fortunately we launched 4G services at a ceremony today with the participation of government officials,” said Yafis Saqib, zonal director of AWCC in the northern part of the country.
Local residents welcomed the move.
“It is really a good move. The services are valuable. Sar-e-Pul residents had been facing internet problems here,” said Mullah Nadir Haqjo, deputy governor of Sar-e-Pul.
“In today’s world where communication and technology is essential, internet services were needed to become 4G. The people of Sar-e-Pul are very happy,” said Mohammad Ibrahim, another local resident.
AWCC officials said that they have also launched 3G services in a remote village in Kohistanat district of Sar-e-Pul province.
“Fortunately, AWCC has wide coverage in Sar-e-Pul province. We are now in Ganjiha village which had satellite internet and people were facing difficulties,” Saqib said.
“Thanks to AWCC. There were no communication services here. People used to go to Mazar-e-Sharif to make a call. Now the problems have been solved,” said Amir Hamza, a resident of Ganjiha village.
AWCC has made enormous strides in recent months to bring internet services, including 4G services, to remote areas in Afghanistan. This latest move comes just days after the company rolled out 3G services in Khulm district of Samangan province.
