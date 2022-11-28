IEA repaired three other aircraft wings

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said another three military aircraft have been repaired and are fit to fly.

IEA’s defense ministry’s spokesman said on Twitter on Monday that technical teams from the Air Force Command have repaired the aircraft.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said: “The other three wings of the aircraft have been repaired and activated at the air force command of this ministry.”

He said: “With the round-the-clock efforts of the technical team and the employees of the Air Force Command of the Ministry of National Defense, three wings of other AN32_B355, AN32_B350 and AN26_350 aircraft have been repaired and are ready for flight.”

Khwarizmi said that the technical teams continue to repair damaged military aircraft.

This comes after the IEA’s Ministry of Defense reported last week that engineers had repaired over 30 military aircraft that had been damaged by withdrawing US troops last year.